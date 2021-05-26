News
President Biden Orders US Intelligence to Investigate Origins of Coronavirus
President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an order to the U.S, Intelligence Community to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“Back in early 2020, when COVID-19 emerged, I called for the CDC to get access to China to learn about the virus so we could fight it more effectively. The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19,” President Biden said in a statement.
“I have now asked the Intelligence Community to redouble their efforts to collect and analyze information that could bring us closer to a definitive conclusion, and to report back to me in 90 days,” he added. “As part of that report, I have asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required, including specific questions for China. I have also asked that this effort include work by our National Labs and other agencies of our government to augment the Intelligence Community’s efforts. And I have asked the Intelligence Community to keep Congress fully apprised of its work.”
President Biden added that “shortly after I became President, in March, I had my National Security Advisor task the Intelligence Community to prepare a report on their most up-to-date analysis of the origins of COVID-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident. I received that report earlier this month, and asked for additional follow-up. As of today, the U.S. Intelligence Community has ‘coalesced around two likely scenarios’ but has not reached a definitive conclusion on this question. Here is their current position: ‘while two elements in the IC leans toward the former scenario and one leans more toward the latter – each with low or moderate confidence – the majority of elements do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.'”
To date, nearly 34 million Americans have been infected, and over 600,000 Americans have died. Medical experts including those at CDC have said those numbers are far likely much higher.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Watch: Fox News’ Peter Doocy Gets Expertly Smacked Down by Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy continued his efforts to make news Wednesday, only to meet his match in Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who took the podium this afternoon at the daily White House press briefing.
Doocy’s own network has spent most of the past 15 months minimizing the dangerous coronavirus, spreading false and mis-information on COVID-19, on social distancing protocols, on mask-wearing, on hydroxychloroquine, on vaccines, and on other aspects of the deadly pandemic that has killed about 600,000 people in the U.S. and infected nearly 34 million Americans.
But once again on Wednesday he portrayed a journalist who is greatly concerned over the hundreds of thousands of dead Americans, in an attempt to make it appear President Joe Biden is not.
“Just take a step back,” Doocy told Jean-Pierre, who minutes earlier had become only the second Black woman and first LGBTQ person to hold a White House press briefing, “anything that kills 591,116 Americans, is that something that another nation, either was responsible or knew more than they were letting on like you said they weren’t letting the inspectors in, and that hurt the overall investigation forever. What would the President do? I mean, would he do anything?”
Jean-Pierre was not going to let that pass.
“I mean he’s doing something right now,” she replied, referring to President Biden’s announcement barely hours earlier that he has ordered the U.S. Intelligence Community to investigate the origins of the coronavirus and report back in 90 days.
“He’s been, he asked his team back in March, right to do, to do this, to look into this, look into the origins of the COVID-19, this is incredibly important. Like his statement says we need to find out how, where the COVID-19 originated from so this, the President has been very clear, he actually, you know, spoke out about this back in 2020,” she noted.
Biden warned of the distinct possibility of a pandemic before the coronavirus outbreak, in 2019. And in January of 2020 he warned the country that Trump was not prepared to handle what he saw as an imminent pandemic – which Trump did not.
“So this is not the first time we’ve heard his voice, his concern about the origins of COVID-19,” Jean-Pierre added. “So we’re just taking the next step, I’m just not going to prejudge. I’m not going to make a statement until, you know, until we know what happens after this 90 day review. Thanks.”
Watch:
Doocy: What would the President do? Would he do anything?
KJP: He’s doing something right now pic.twitter.com/N1OGSEVYvd
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 26, 2021
Related:
‘Misunderstanding How This Process Actually Works’: Psaki Smacks Down, Warns Doocy Against ‘Jumping to a Conclusion’
‘You’re the Professional Here’: Psaki Hilariously Dunks on Fox News Reporter After Absurd ‘Art of the Deal’ Question
Jen Psaki Buries Fox News’ Peter Doocy: Trying to ‘Disprove a Negative’ Is ‘Never the Responsible Approach’
News
8 People Killed in San Jose Mass Shooting – ‘Second Crime Scene’ Includes Fire: Reports
Eight people were killed in Wednesday morning’s mass shooting at a San Jose, California light rail yard. There were also multiple people injured, according to ABC 7 News.
The suspected shooter, who was a Valley Transportation Authority employee, according to Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Deputy Russell Davis, is also dead, KTVU reports.
The mass shooting took place “during a union meeting.”
“In addition, KTVU has learned that a fire reported in San Jose at about the same time is linked to the mass shooting. The fire occurred on Angmar Court in the home of the alleged gunman, whom authorities have not named, according to a firefighter who asked to remain anonymous.”
“That address became the site of a second crime scene by mid-morning. There were reports of gasoline and ammunition found throughout the house.”
Live streaming video from ABC News:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details are fluid and may change.
News
Streaming Video: Multiple Victims in San Jose Mass Shooting – Reports
Multiple people are reportedly dead in a mass shooting at a San Jose, California light rail station, according to The Mercury News, but few other news sources have confirmed that.
KTVU’s James Torrez also reports “Multiple people are dead.”
If you’re just waking up – @KTVU is following an active shooter investigation at light rail yard in San Jose. Multiple people are dead including the shooter https://t.co/1ozOZetETr
— James Torrez (@JamesTorrezNews) May 26, 2021
ABC affiliate KGO reports “Multiple people have been injured, said VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress. She wasn’t able to confirm the number of those shot or the extent of their injuries.”
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo just posted this tweet saying several people are being “treated.”
A shooting at the VTA facility on Younger St has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed. The shooter is no longer a threat, and the facility has been evacuated. I will update as more information becomes available.
— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) May 26, 2021
The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press briefing at 8:30 AM local time, and has just tweeted that the shooter is “down.”
UPDATE****
Shooter is down
— SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) May 26, 2021
Watch live streaming video from CBS News:
WATCH LIVE: Active shooter situation at San Jose light rail facility. https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp https://t.co/HuOWLfIH6l
— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 26, 2021
Trending
- DON'T EVEN TRY IT2 days ago
‘Misunderstanding How This Process Actually Works’: Psaki Smacks Down, Warns Doocy Against ‘Jumping to a Conclusion’
- 'EVIL LUNACY'2 days ago
‘So Far Beyond the Realm of Decency’: CNN Anchor Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene – ‘Don’t You Dare Speak for Me’
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE2 days ago
Trump Gleefully Jokes About ‘Rough’ Treatment of US Reporters by North Korean Guards (Video)
- News2 days ago
Documents About Fake Bill Barr Investigation of Trump Obstruction of Justice Must Legally Be Released Monday
- NEANDERTHALS2 days ago
‘Rampant Homophobia’: Democrats Blast Republicans for Voting to Keep Homosexuality in Pennsylvania’s Obscenity Laws
- OUCH1 day ago
‘We Went Through This Journey Together Yesterday’: Jen Psaki Politely Decimates Peter Doocy Over How Things Work
- News2 days ago
Biden’s DOJ Moves to Block Release of Memo on Why Trump Was Not Prosecuted for Obstruction of Justice
- AYKM?2 days ago
School Board President Defends Order to Remove LGBTQ Pride Flags by Comparing Them to Ones ‘Supporting White Supremacy’