Manchin Wants Bipartisan Deal on Less-Expansive Voting Rights Bill After Striking Deadly Blow to For the People Act
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he wants to pass bipartisan legislation to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, eight years after the Supreme Court effectively killed the 1965 law responsible for protecting the right to vote and responsible for a tremendous increase in the number of Americans voting.
Senator Manchin now says he’s interested in working with Republicans on this legislation, after announcing he will not support HR1/S1, the For the People Act that would protect and expand voting rights, strike down legislation that has passed or has been filed in 48 states to suppress the right to vote, and address partisan gerrymandering and dark money in politics.
The Democrat from West Virginia, who is rated more conservative than Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), is teaming up with the Alaska Republican to support the John Lewis Act, a precursor of HR1/S1, that does not go as far or wide as the For the People Act.
This is the first time Sen. Manchin has addressed the Voting Rights Act in his entire time in the U.S. Senate, based on a search of his government website.
“As you know,” Manchin and Murkowski write in a joint letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, “in 2013, the Supreme Court ruled in Shelby v. Holder that Section 4 of the Voting Rights Act, which determines which states and localities must get pre-clearance from the Department of Justice or the court before they make changes to their voting laws, was unconstitutional because it was based on an outdated formula.”
“This decision effectively gutted one of the federal government’s most effective tools to preserve confidence in our nation’s elections, and we are seeing the results manifest themselves in state legislatures across the country.”
“Inaction is not an option. Congress must come together – just as we have done time and again – to reaffirm our longstanding bipartisan commitment to free, accessible, and secure elections for all. We urge you to join us in calling for the bipartisan reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act through regular order. We can do this. We must do this.”
Manchin has also made clear he opposes filibuster reform, so unless he can find another nine Republicans to join him and Sen. Murkowski – or get rid if the filibuster –this isn’t going anywhere.
‘Ineptitude’: Maricopa County Destroys Top AZ GOP Senator’s Recount Company as ‘Grifters and Con-Artists’
Arizona’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in a letter sent Monday slammed both the State Senate Republican President and the company she chose to perform a highly-controversial recount of the 2020 presidential election ballots.
That recount, which has been going on for nearly four weeks, has been plagued by regular reports of irregular and suspicious actions and, as the Board of Supervisors said today, “ineptitude.”
Already the U.S. Dept. of Justice has notified the company performing the recount, Cyber Ninjas, that it is watching their actions and warning them their actions may violate the law.
The Maricopa Board of Supervisors – which is made up of four Republicans and just one Democrat – Monday did not hold back, blasting Senate President Karen Fann, accusing her of lying, among other disturbing actions.
Fann, in a false accusation picked up and repeated by Donald Trump over the weekend, claimed Maricopa County deleted an entire database. The accusation was made either out of ignorance or political vengeance, or both, but the damage has been done.
The County responded today, calling the accusations “false, defamatory, and beneath the dignity of the Senate.”
“We demand that you immediately rescind your false and malicious tweet,” the county tells Senate President Fann in a 13-page letter, “asserting that Maricopa County ‘spoiled evidence’ in the days before we provided the server to the Senate. Your tweet, which relies on the ‘modified date’ shown in the screenshot as evidence of wrongdoing, is demonstrably false; the only thing it does demonstrate is your auditors’ incompetence. Their stunning lack of a basic understanding for how their software works is egregious and only made worse by the false tweet sent defaming the hardworking employees of Maricopa County.”
The Senate, Maricopa County adds, “is only interested in feeding the various festering conspiracy theories that fuel the fundraising schemes of those pulling your strings.”
You have rented out the once good name of the Arizona State Senate to grifters and con-artists, who are fundraising hard-earned money from our fellow citizens even as your contractors parade around the Coliseum, hunting for bamboo and something they call “kinematic artifacts” while shining purple lights for effect. None of these things are done in a serious audit. The result is that the Arizona Senate is held up to ridicule in every corner of the globe and our democracy is imperiled.
A few more excerpts:
“Your various questions about our election procedures reveal a serious lack of understanding of election law.”
“a spectacular lack of understanding on your part”
“we cannot give you a password that we do not possess any more than we can give you the formula for Coca Cola. We do not have it; we have no legal right to acquire it; and so, we cannot give it to you.”
“We will not be responding to any additional inquiries from your “auditors”. Their failure to understand basic election processes is an indication you didn’t get the best people to perform in your political theatre. We have wasted enough County resources. People’s tax dollars are real, your ‘auditors’ are not.”
“Your ‘audit’ is harming all of us, and we ask you to end it.”
But perhaps among the most disturbing accusations Maricopa County makes, is, as The Guardian’s Sam Levine reports, Cyber Ninjas is “just straight miscounting ballots.” Read this short tweet:
Maricopa county says Cyber Ninjas is just straight miscounting ballots https://t.co/riK3xBi6l3 pic.twitter.com/vM5Wa9XjnX
— Sam Levine (@srl) May 17, 2021
Jack Sellers, the Chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, concluded a meeting Monday afternoon by announcing to the Arizona Sensate, “Finish your report and be ready to defend it in a court of law.”
Image: Screenshot from Maricopa County May 17 press conference via YouTube
‘Complicit’: Liz Cheney Nails Kevin McCarthy for Withholding ‘Important Information’ About Jan. 6
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Sunday suggested that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is withholding “important information” about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
During an interview on Fox News, Cheney told host Chris Wallace that she was ousted from Republican leadership because she refused to be “complicit” in spreading former President Donald Trump’s so-called “Big Lie” about the 2020 election being stolen.
Wallace noted that Cheney has argued that Trump is “dangerous” for the Republican Party and for the country.
“I ask this about both McCarthy and Elise Stefanik (R-NY),” Wallace said. “Are they being complicit in what you consider the Trump lies?”
“They are,” Cheney agreed. “And I’m not willing to do that. There are some things that have to be bigger than party, that have to be bigger than partisanship. Our oath to the Constitution is one of those.”
Wallace went on to ask Cheney about her recent suggestion that McCarthy should testify before a bipartisan commission about his knowledge of the Jan. 6 attack.
“I think it’s very important,” Cheney explained. “He clearly has facts about that day that an investigation into what happened, into the president’s actions ought to get to the bottom of. And I think that he has important information that needs to be part of any investigation, whether it’s the FBI, the Department of Justice or this commission that I hope will be set up.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Matt Gaetz Just Compared Child Sex Trafficking Allegations to a Parliamentary Debate on Earmarks: Report
Embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addressed the Ohio Political Summit in Strongsville on Saturday.
NBC News correspondent Henry Gomez reported from the event, noting “a bunch of Senate and gov candidates have backed out of the event.”
Gomez reported Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), “was supposed to speak at this event this afternoon but she’s nowhere to be found. Organizer won’t answer questions about if she’s still speaking and just pulled a candidate from a different congressional district on stage to fill the time.”
When Gaetz took the stage, he reportedly addressed the allegations against him.
“I’m being falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favors. Yet, Congress has reinstituted a process that legalizes the corrupt act of exchanging money for favors, through earmarks,” Gaetz said.
Gaetz: “I’m being falsely accused of exchanging money for naughty favors. Yet, Congress has reinstituted a process that legalizes the corrupt act of exchanging money for favors, through earmarks.”
— Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) May 15, 2021
