KILL THE FILIBUSTER
Joe Manchin: ‘This Job’s Not Worth It to Me to Sell My Soul’
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) Friday afternoon after failing to help get at least 10 Republicans to join with Democrats to not filibuster a vote on a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection, expressed frustration.
Manchin, who steadfastly supports the Jim Crow era filibuster tactic, told reporters, “This job’s not worth it to me to sell my soul.”
Manchin’s full remarks, which he made to Forbes’ Andrew Solender about Republicans voting to block the January 6 insurrection commission bill:
“This job’s not worth it to me to sell my soul. What are you gonna do, vote me out? That’s not a bad option, I get to go home.”
“If that’s what they wish. But I’m sure not going to sell my soul when I know what’s right. And this is right for us to start healing the country. You’ve got to get this commission.”
Manchin, who has also announced he will not support HR1/S1, the “For the People Act” to protect voting rights, has positioned himself as something of a powerbroker, given his conservative voting record (Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, is ranked more liberal than Manchin.) He absolutely has refused to allow the filibuster (which has designed to block civil rights legislation from passing during the past 99 years, and especially used during the late middle 20th century,) to be killed.
The Nation’s Justice Correspondent Elie Mystal notes “if the filibuster didn’t exist, the 1/6 commission would have gotten 10-15 Republican votes.”
What’s funny is that if the filibuster didn’t exist, the 1/6 commission would have gotten 10-15 Republican votes.
Like, Manchin gets that, right? This bill *would have been* bipartisan if the filibuster did not reward total obstructionism.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 28, 2021
Manchin did criticize his Republican colleagues after the vote failed 54-35:
“Choosing to put politics and political elections above the health of our Democracy is unconscionable. And the betrayal of the oath we each take is something they will have to live with.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- OPINION2 days ago
Newsmax Host Freaks Out Over Lucky Charms ‘Gay Leprechaun’ and Kellog’s ‘Forcing Kids to Be Confused About Their Gender’
- News1 day ago
Federal Lawsuit Seeks License to Discriminate Against LGBT Workers Based on Religion, Anal Sex, Grindr Use
- News2 days ago
Watch: Fox News’ Peter Doocy Gets Expertly Smacked Down by Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
- BYE2 days ago
Trump-Loving MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Kicked Out of GOP Governors Event
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Video Appears to Expose Christian Nationalist Republican Lawmaker’s Participation in January 6 Insurrection
- News1 day ago
Apparent Trump Supporter Yells Gay and Racial Slurs at Biden As President Visits Ice Cream Shop
- News1 day ago
‘Who’s Your Daddy?’: Trump is Forcing George P. Bush to ‘Bend the Knee’ — and Has a Humiliating Pet Name for Him
- CRIME2 days ago
Prosecutors in Trump Criminal Investigation Have Instructed at Least One Witness to Prepare to Testify: Report