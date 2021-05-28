‘Green Light to Launch Another Insurrection’: Americans Scorch ‘Party of Fascism’ GOP for Killing Jan. 6 Commission

Many Americans are furious after Senate Republicans Friday just after noon killed a bipartisan bill, already passed with a strong, bipartisan majority in the House, to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the January 6 U.S. Capitol building, a violent and deadly insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.

The vote was 54-35, with nine Republicans and two Democrats not showing up to vote. Six Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of the commission, but with the 60-vote filibuster threshold, the legislation failed.

11 Senators who missed this Jan 6 Commission procedural vote:

Blackburn

Blunt

Braun

Burr

Inhofe

Murray

Risch

Rounds

Shelby

Sinema

Toomey — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 28, 2021

Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss offered up a dire prediction:

Republicans just gave Trump the green light to launch another insurrection. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 28, 2021

Former Chief of Staff to CIA Director Michael Hayden. Larry Pfeiffer is a national security veteran of over three decades:

46. Let’s not forget the 11 without the balls to even show up to vote. https://t.co/OdYjxB86fI — Larry Pfeiffer (@LarryPfeifferDC) May 28, 2021

Michelangelo Signorile, SiriusXM host of the Signorile Show, summed up what many are saying:

GOP is the the party that stands up for the traitors who attacked the Capitol — and turns away the mother of a dead cop. The party of fascism, blocking the 1/6 commission, with only 6 GOP senators joining. This further sets up the end of the filibuster. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) May 28, 2021

Indeed, many have linked the future of the 60 vote filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow days, to today’s immensely critical vote. Many believe Democrats have given Republicans every opportunity to govern and play fair, and feel they have failed that test.

It’s the filibuster or democracy. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 28, 2021

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) after Republicans block a vote on the Jan. 6 commission: “This vote has made it official: Donald Trump’s Big Lie has now fully enveloped the Republican Party.” pic.twitter.com/1usspJO5hi — The Recount (@therecount) May 28, 2021

Today is one of the most shameful days in the history of the United States Senate. Enough already. The Republican Party has again bowed to sedition. And @JoeManchinWV has again proved that he can’t deliver 10 Republicans for his precious Jim Crow filibuster-loving bipartisanship. https://t.co/ULrVLeQla6 — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) May 28, 2021

End the f***ing filibuster. — Chris Curfman (@mama_c2) May 28, 2021

Senate Republicans blocked the 1/6 Commission. They don’t want to be exposed as the co-conspirators they are. So much for “Blue Lives Matter”. — Amy Lynn ✡️🐝 (@AmyAThatcher) May 28, 2021