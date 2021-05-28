Connect with us

INSURRECTION 2.0

‘Green Light to Launch Another Insurrection’: Americans Scorch ‘Party of Fascism’ GOP for Killing Jan. 6 Commission

Many Americans are furious after Senate Republicans Friday just after noon killed a bipartisan bill, already passed with a strong, bipartisan majority in the House, to establish a commission to investigate the attack on the January 6 U.S. Capitol building, a violent and deadly insurrection incited by then-President Donald Trump.

The vote was 54-35, with nine Republicans and two Democrats not showing up to vote. Six Republicans joined Democrats to vote in favor of the commission, but with the 60-vote filibuster threshold, the legislation failed.

Noted national security attorney Bradley Moss offered up a dire prediction:

Former Chief of Staff to CIA Director Michael Hayden. Larry Pfeiffer is a national security veteran of over three decades:

Michelangelo Signorile, SiriusXM host of the Signorile Show, summed up what many are saying:

Indeed, many have linked the future of the 60 vote filibuster, a relic of Jim Crow days, to today’s immensely critical vote. Many believe Democrats have given Republicans every opportunity to govern and play fair, and feel they have failed that test.

 

 

