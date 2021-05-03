RACISM RACISM RACISM
Fox News Thrilled Voters Just Elected ‘Anti-Woke’ Candidates to 75% White Wealthy Texas Town’s School Board
In 2018 and 2019 Southlake, Texas had several incidents of white students caught on video shouting the “n” word. One local ABC affiliate reporter called it “a pattern of hate.” Many parents and teachers expressed outrage. One student appeared on camera, telling his fellow students, “you should be better than this.”
The local school board, Carroll Independent School District (ISD) issued a statement in 2019 saying in part, “Racism is not welcome in Carroll ISD or in Southlake. It is a world problem. We believe it is also a heart problem. And while we care about all students and must continue to educate them, we can also work together to set expectations and consequences for inappropriate behaviors. We join with our city leaders in asking parents to partner with us to enact positive change.”
In response, “the district implemented a new diversity training plan and a diversity council made up of members of the community and students to tackle racial insensitivity,” WFAA reported at the time.
Southlake, Texas is 75% white. It’s a small city of just over 30,000 people where the median household income is $230,700, and the average home is worth over $650,000.
Fast forward two years to now.
“Nine months after officials in the affluent Carroll Independent School District introduced a proposal to combat racial and cultural intolerance in schools, voters delivered a resounding victory Saturday to a slate of school board and City Council candidates who opposed the plan,” NBC News reports.
It was “an unusually bitter campaign,” NBC adds, with progressives who “argued that curriculum and disciplinary changes were needed to make all children feel safe and welcome” against conservatives who “rejected the school diversity plan as an effort to indoctrinate students with a far-left ideology that, according to some, would institutionalize discrimination against white children and those with conservative Christian values.”
Fox News is thrilled.
“As it turns out the anti-woke candidates won in a landslide,” Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy cheered Monday morning.
“At issue is what kids are being taught, in particular recently critical race theory, and these particular candidates opposed to it.”
The winning candidates, Doocy told Fox News viewers, said, “we’ve got to stop with the critical race theory, and the wokeness – they won 70% of the vote,” he exclaimed.
Co-host Ainsley Earhardt quoted one of the winning candidates who talked about “common American heritage and Texas values.”
Celebrating the victory of “anti-woke” Dallas parents against “critical race theory,” Steve Doocy masterfully buries the lede — “a video went viral showing some high school students laughing as they shouted the N-word.” There’s certainly no race problem there, right guys? pic.twitter.com/NRPMBGI474
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 3, 2021
Arizona Lawmaker Uses Racist Slur and Calls for Black Representative to ‘Be Sat Down’ and Not ‘Be Allowed to Speak’
A Republican state lawmaker used a racist slur on the floor of the Arizona state legislature and then called for another lawmaker, who is Black, to be ordered to “be sat down” and “not be allowed to speak.”
On Tuesday Rep. Travis Grantham, a Republican, interrupted Rep. Reginald Bolding, a Democrat, who was making a speech against a voter suppression bill.
“I feel personally that motives were arraigned of members, including myself, with regards to colored people, Black people, whatever people this individual wants to single out, in their ability to vote, and I think it’s incorrect,” Grantham, who is 42-years old, charged.
“I think he should be sat down and he shouldn’t be allowed to speak,” he added, seemingly treating his colleague as a child.
The term “colored people” is racist, a slur, and dates back to the Jim Crow era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Grantham was citing a House rule that says no member shall “use language that is personally offensive.”
Arizona takes up voting rights. AZ Rep. Reginald Bolding (D) says new law makes it more difficult for people of color to vote.
Rep. Travis Grantham (R) responds, complaining that Bolding’s “motives were arraigned … with regards to colored people, Black people, whatever …” pic.twitter.com/DMrtdMOfBt
— The Recount (@therecount) April 21, 2021
