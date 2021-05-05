FOX NEWS CHILD INDOCTRINATION DAY?
‘Fox & Friends’ Host Berates a 6th Grade Student for Saying Biden Is Doing a Better Job Than Trump
“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade interviewed three young students Wednesday morning about virtual learning while pushing his agenda that children should return to in-person learning immediately regardless of any potential consequences.
Kilmeade, as Mediate reports, told on California student, eighth-grader Lilly Rauzon, “Your numbers are the lowest in the country. You should be back in school right now. The danger’s infinitesimal.”
Politicizing his conversation with her even further, Kilmeade told her to blame “your politicians and your unions” after she said she had not learned anything since March of 2020.
Philadelphia sixth-grade student Mason Seder praised his teachers for doing a “great job,” but added, “its not what it could be if you’re in person.”
When Kilmeade asked him what he misses most about in-person learning, Seder offered a positive assessment, one that clearly angered the Fox News co-host and disrupted his attempts to indoctrinate the children.
“I miss, most obviously, seeing my friends and all the after-school activities that I have done,” Seder told Kilmeade. “I think we are very, very close getting back to school. And I think that the way that our new president is handling things is a very good way, and we would not have gone to this if it were still the last president.”
One of the other students appeared to nod in agreement as Seder offered support to President Biden.
Kilmeade responded angrily to the sixth grader.
“Really? That’s hard to believe because the last president was saying ‘I want every kid back in school.’”
Watch:
Brian Kilmeade to a 6th grader who said he doubted if Trump could handle reopening well: “Really? That’s hard to believe. Because the last president was saying I want every kid back in school.” pic.twitter.com/5USXBhAnBU
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) May 5, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘I’m Not a Racist, Damnit!’ White Mother Goes Viral After Emotional Rant at Missouri School Meeting
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Staffers Beg Fox News to Fire Tucker Carlson — but There’s a ‘Dirty Little Secret’ That Makes Him ‘Untouchable’
- News1 day ago
Washington Post Reporter Smacks Down Josh Hawley for Accusing Her of ‘Censoring, Canceling, and Silencing’ Him
- NO IT'S NOT2 days ago
Vaccinating People Is the ‘Modern Day Holocaust’ Says Anti-Vaxxer and Former GOP Congressional Candidate
- RACISM RACISM RACISM2 days ago
Fox News Thrilled Voters Just Elected ‘Anti-Woke’ Candidates to 75% White Wealthy Texas Town’s School Board
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Anti LGBTQ Tennessee Lawmaker Blocks Resolution Honoring Gay Country Singer: ‘We Have Some Concerns’
- CRIME2 days ago
Florida Principal Under Investigation for Beating 6 Year Old With Wooden Paddle for Breaking $50 Computer Part
- FRAUDS2 days ago
Fox News’ ‘The Five’ Says Biden Is an ‘Anti-Vaxxer’ and Trump Was ‘Ahead of the Science’ and Pro-Mask