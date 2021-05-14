News
Bombshell report on Matt Gaetz is just the beginning: ‘This is the start of a long road’
One of the reporters who broke the bombshell Daily Beast report on Matt Gaetz doing cocaine with an escort who had a no-show state job said the story is just the first in many to come.
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes interviewed Jose Pagliery on Friday about the report.
Exclusive: US Congressman Matt Gaetz snorted cocaine at a GOP fundraiser after-party… with an escort.
His donors footed the bill, because the hotel was a campaign expense.
The woman landed a taxpayer-funded job… where no one saw her work.https://t.co/uGIqQhALAj
— 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙜𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙮 (@Jose_Pagliery) May 14, 2021
“When Rep. Matt Gaetz attended a 2019 GOP fundraiser in Orlando, his date that night was someone he knew well: a paid escort and amateur Instagram model who led a cocaine-fueled party after the event, according to two witnesses. The Florida congressman’s one-time wingman, Joel Greenberg, will identify that escort to investigators as one of more than 15 young women Gaetz paid for sex, according to a source familiar with the investigation,” The Beast reported.
“But what distinguishes this woman, Megan Zalonka, is that she turned her relationship with Greenberg into a taxpayer-funded no-show job that earned her an estimated $7,000 to $17,500, according to three sources and corresponding government records obtained by The Daily Beast. On Oct. 26, 2019, Gaetz attended the “Trump Defender Gala” fundraiser as the featured speaker at the Westgate Lake Resort in Orlando. Two witnesses present recalled friends reconvening at Gaetz’s hotel room for an after-party, where Zalonka prepared lines of cocaine on the bathroom counter. One of those witnesses distinctly remembers Zalonka pulling the drugs out of her makeup bag, rolling a bill of cash, and joining Gaetz in snorting the cocaine,” The Beast reported.
“It seems to me, should this all be true, I just feel like there’s not going to be real shortage of witnesses here,” Hayes said. “Has a real open secret vibe to me right now.”
“This was an afterparty, we have identified at least half a dozen people who were there and saw this take place,” Pagliery said. “The reason that we decided to break this news and start with this one is that there are lots of other parties like this. There are more young women, more locations and more actions and bad behavior on the part of Gaetz and Greenberg that we’re going to be exposing.”
“This is the start of a long road,” he added.
Watch:
News
House Announces Bipartisan Agreement on January 6 Commission – Until Kevin McCarthy Says He Hasn’t Read It Yet
House Democrats and Republicans Friday morning announced an agreement has been reached “to introduce legislation to form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the January 6 domestic terrorism attack on the United States Capitol.” Many have doubted the commission would be formed after Republicans worked to derail progress. Now, House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may do just that.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the Committee on Homeland Security’s agreement, saying, “It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened on January 6 with an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type Commission to examine and report upon the terrorist mob attack.”
But as CNN’s Annie Grayer reports, “Kevin McCarthy tells reporters he has not read through the deal that John Katko made with Dems on 1/6 commission and said that the scope should not just be focused on 1/6 even though that’s what the deal says.”
Republicans have been trying to include the Black Lives Matter protests in the investigation, even though they have nothing to do with the attempted coup and attack on the Capitol.
When asked about McCarthy’s roadblocking, Speaker Pelosi told Grayer, “You know what, why don’t you ask him?”
“His ranking member is a cosponsor of the legislation,” Pelosi noted. “We’re very pleased that it is bipartisan, and the scope was very important in the legislation.”
Bloomberg adds that McCarthy “was noncommittal when asked if he supports the commission legislation.”
“I have to go through it,” he said, pointing to “rhetoric” in the bill about the scope of the investigation “that I want to look through.”
Some claim McCarthy’s attempts to block the Commission stem from what GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger revealed earleir this week, that on Jan. 3 he warned McCarthy Republicans’ rhetoric and actions were going to lead to violence, but McCarthy dismissed him.
News
Unearthed Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene Harassing Ocasio-Cortez’s Office More Than Two Years Ago
QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has a long history of stalking and harassing her political foes, including this week when she followed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) around the United States Capitol and accused her of supporting “terrorists.”
CNN has now uncovered a video that Greene herself posted in 2019, which has since been deleted from her social media accounts, in which she harassed Ocasio-Cortez’s office while visiting the Capitol.
“During a February 2019 visit to congressional offices at the US Capitol with associates who include a man who would later enter the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, Greene… can be seen taunting Ocasio-Cortez’s staff outside the congresswoman’s locked office by talking through a mailbox slot,” reports CNN. “In the video… Greene tells Ocasio-Cortez to ‘get rid of your diaper,’ referring to the congresswoman’s office as a ‘day care.'”
Greene in the past has also been caught on camera stalking and harassing school shooting survivor David Hogg, as well as Muslim Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN), whom she targeted for taking the oaths of office on the Koran instead of the Bible.
Watch the video below.
News
Pelosi: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Verbal Assault’ and ‘Abuse’ of AOC ‘Probably Is a Matter for the Ethics Committee’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Thursday suggested the Ethics Committee should investigate Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, after the Georgia Republican accosted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez outside Congress Wednesday.
“It’s so beyond the pale that you wonder it probably is a matter for the Ethics Committee,” Speaker Pelosi said, according to Capitol Hill reporter Jamie Dupree.
“It was reported to our office… the verbal assault, really abuse, of our colleague,” Pelosi added, Forbes’ Andrew Solender notes.
“This is beneath the dignity of a person serving in the Congress of the United States and is a cause for trauma and fear among members, especially on the heels of an insurrection,” Newsweek’s Elizabeth Crisp adds.
According to The Washington Post, two of its reporters “witnessed Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) exit the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene (Ga.), who shouted ‘Hey Alexandria’ twice in an effort to get her attention.”
Green “aggressively confronted” Ocasio-Cortez, The Post reports, “and falsely accused her of supporting ‘terrorists,’ leading the New York congresswoman’s office to call on leadership to ensure that Congress remains ‘a safe, civil place for all Members and staff.’”
“When Ocasio-Cortez did not stop walking, Greene picked up her pace and began shouting at her and asking why she supports antifa, a loosely knit group of far-left activists, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them ‘terrorist’ groups. Greene also shouted that Ocasio-Cortez was failing to defend her ‘radical socialist’ beliefs by declining to publicly debate the freshman from Georgia.”
Watch the Speaker of the House:
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Ethics Committee should “probably” look into Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) “verbal assault” and “abuse” of Rep. @AOC (D-NY) yesterday at the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/hV3HX3EYoM
— The Recount (@therecount) May 13, 2021
