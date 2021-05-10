Connect with us

'CONSOLATION PRIZE FOR RACISTS'

‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina Is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’

Published

on

South Carolina state government offices are closed on Monday to celebrate “Confederate Memorial Day,” honoring the 258,000  (or more) Confederate soldiers who died fighting the United States of America during the Civil War.

Many across the nation are stunned the Palmetto State still celebrates treason and white supremacy.

But South Carolina is not alone.

Ten states across the country from January to June observe, honor, and celebrate the holiday or similar ones, like Confederate Heroes Day and Confederate Decoration Day. They are: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.

This 2018 video from South Carolina newspaper The State shows how some feel about the “holiday.”

Here’s how some others are responding:

 

Image: Screenshot via The State

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.