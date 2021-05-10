'CONSOLATION PRIZE FOR RACISTS'
‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina Is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’
South Carolina state government offices are closed on Monday to celebrate “Confederate Memorial Day,” honoring the 258,000 (or more) Confederate soldiers who died fighting the United States of America during the Civil War.
Many across the nation are stunned the Palmetto State still celebrates treason and white supremacy.
But South Carolina is not alone.
Ten states across the country from January to June observe, honor, and celebrate the holiday or similar ones, like Confederate Heroes Day and Confederate Decoration Day. They are: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.
This 2018 video from South Carolina newspaper The State shows how some feel about the “holiday.”
Here’s how some others are responding:
Confederate Memorial Day is like Attack on Pearl Harbor Party Day
Or like 9/11 Celebration Day.
Or like “yay JFK got shot in the head” Day
— ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 10, 2021
Confederate Memorial Day is basically the “White Heritage Day” that all these racists always pose in their ridiculous hypotheticals when Black History Month rolls around every year.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) May 10, 2021
Today is officially recognized in South Carolina as Confederate Memorial Day.
Let me summarize. Your ancestors were engaged in something completely evil and some of you don’t have enough sense to call it evil and be appropriately ashamed of that evil.
Thanks for remembering.
— JRehling (@JRehling) May 10, 2021
For the people honouring confederate memorial day pic.twitter.com/H3yKl0FhWc
— Splash (@ImmumbGaminNSFW) May 10, 2021
White people about slavery: black people need to get over slavery, that was so long ago, and we shouldn’t be punished for something our ancestors did.
Also white people about slavery: let’s celebrate Confederate memorial day to celebrate our heritage of treason and enslavement. https://t.co/0MaJmpZOLZ
— The Nott will vote BLUE (@PoliNott) May 10, 2021
Is Confederate Memorial Day the consolation prize for racists? pic.twitter.com/3rXHtvpFHv
— Teresita’s Anti-卐 ur folla back girl FBR #BLM #WI (@QuippieChick) May 10, 2021
Today, South Carolina has closed government offices for Confederate Memorial Day to remember the 258,000 soldiers who died fighting for the Confederacy
Why is a state commemorating traitors?
— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) May 10, 2021
Any state that recognizes Confederate Memorial Day likely educates its kids falsely with the Lost Cause storyline, glorifying the confederacy. This keeps racism alive.
— Kate 🤍 (@ImSpeaking13) May 10, 2021
Imagine having a state holiday to celebrate Nazi Germany or ISIS. That’s what South Carolina is doing today. https://t.co/0XE35rvt2K
— Boomer Bear (@barefootboomer) May 10, 2021
Confederate Memorial Day?
How about a Nazi memorial day? W T F South Carolina?
— Blue Wave🇺🇸 (@KMG365_) May 10, 2021
So state offices in South Carolina will be closed tomorrow for Confederate Memorial Day, and I can’t help but to think how backwards that is.
— Erie Siobhan🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) May 9, 2021
The fact that Southern states have a “Confederate Memorial Day” is an affront to Black Americans and really to all Americans who aren’t racists. https://t.co/owXyvbhBPt
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 10, 2021
South Carolina: We want to attract jobs and investments to our state.
Also South Carolina: Let’s celebrate Confederate Memorial Day and bring back the firing squad.
— Devi Dillard-Wright (@DBDillardWright) May 10, 2021
Image: Screenshot via The State
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
MAGA Students’ Attacks on LGBTQ Unity Week Met With Civil Rights Complaint Filed With Dept. of Education
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Mississippi Secretary of State Calls for More Christians to Be Elected to Office Because ‘The End Times’ Are Here
- 'THE EXAMPLES AND REASONS I JUST PROVIDED'3 hours ago
Watch: Jen Psaki Expertly Explains to Fox News’ Peter Doocy Why Americans Are Scared to Return to Work
- ANTI-VAXXERS2 days ago
NY Summer Camp Bans Anyone Who Has Been Vaccinated — and Pushes COVID Vaccine ‘Biological Weapon’ Conspiracy
- ANALYSIS2 days ago
‘Shouting Into the Void’: Trump’s Social Media Launch Laughed Off by Experts
- News1 day ago
Jim Clyburn Rains Hell on ‘Miserable Failure’ Mitch McConnell During CNN Interview
- News5 hours ago
Newsmax Invited a Former Obama Aide on to Discuss SNL. He Talked About Their False Election Fraud Claims Instead.
- YUP.9 hours ago
‘It Makes Us Look Like Idiots’: Arizona Republican Admits He Was Wrong to Support ‘Ridiculous’ Vote Audit