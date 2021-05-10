‘Basically White Heritage Day’: Nation Stunned South Carolina Is Celebrating ‘Confederate Memorial Day’

South Carolina state government offices are closed on Monday to celebrate “Confederate Memorial Day,” honoring the 258,000 (or more) Confederate soldiers who died fighting the United States of America during the Civil War.

Many across the nation are stunned the Palmetto State still celebrates treason and white supremacy.

But South Carolina is not alone.

Ten states across the country from January to June observe, honor, and celebrate the holiday or similar ones, like Confederate Heroes Day and Confederate Decoration Day. They are: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.

This 2018 video from South Carolina newspaper The State shows how some feel about the “holiday.”

Here’s how some others are responding:

Confederate Memorial Day is like Attack on Pearl Harbor Party Day Or like 9/11 Celebration Day. Or like “yay JFK got shot in the head” Day — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) May 10, 2021

Confederate Memorial Day is basically the “White Heritage Day” that all these racists always pose in their ridiculous hypotheticals when Black History Month rolls around every year. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 10, 2021

Today is officially recognized in South Carolina as Confederate Memorial Day. Let me summarize. Your ancestors were engaged in something completely evil and some of you don’t have enough sense to call it evil and be appropriately ashamed of that evil. Thanks for remembering. — JRehling (@JRehling) May 10, 2021

For the people honouring confederate memorial day pic.twitter.com/H3yKl0FhWc — Splash (@ImmumbGaminNSFW) May 10, 2021

White people about slavery: black people need to get over slavery, that was so long ago, and we shouldn’t be punished for something our ancestors did. Also white people about slavery: let’s celebrate Confederate memorial day to celebrate our heritage of treason and enslavement. https://t.co/0MaJmpZOLZ — The Nott will vote BLUE (@PoliNott) May 10, 2021

Is Confederate Memorial Day the consolation prize for racists? pic.twitter.com/3rXHtvpFHv — Teresita’s Anti-卐 ur folla back girl FBR #BLM #WI (@QuippieChick) May 10, 2021

Today, South Carolina has closed government offices for Confederate Memorial Day to remember the 258,000 soldiers who died fighting for the Confederacy Why is a state commemorating traitors? — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) May 10, 2021

Any state that recognizes Confederate Memorial Day likely educates its kids falsely with the Lost Cause storyline, glorifying the confederacy. This keeps racism alive. — Kate 🤍 (@ImSpeaking13) May 10, 2021

Imagine having a state holiday to celebrate Nazi Germany or ISIS. That’s what South Carolina is doing today. https://t.co/0XE35rvt2K — Boomer Bear (@barefootboomer) May 10, 2021

Confederate Memorial Day?

How about a Nazi memorial day? W T F South Carolina? — Blue Wave🇺🇸 (@KMG365_) May 10, 2021

So state offices in South Carolina will be closed tomorrow for Confederate Memorial Day, and I can’t help but to think how backwards that is. — Erie Siobhan🇺🇸 (@ErieNotEerie) May 9, 2021

The fact that Southern states have a “Confederate Memorial Day” is an affront to Black Americans and really to all Americans who aren’t racists. https://t.co/owXyvbhBPt — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) May 10, 2021

South Carolina: We want to attract jobs and investments to our state. Also South Carolina: Let’s celebrate Confederate Memorial Day and bring back the firing squad. — Devi Dillard-Wright (@DBDillardWright) May 10, 2021

Image: Screenshot via The State