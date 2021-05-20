Arizona Vote ‘Audit’ Sinks Deeper Into Insanity as State GOP Chair Threatens Her Own Officials With Arrest

The Trump-backed “audit” of the 2020 election in Arizona is sinking deeper into madness, as Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward this week threatened her own party’s officials with arrest.

The Daily Beast reports that the audit has been driving divisions within the state GOP even deeper, and Ward is now pushing for the arrest of Republican election officials in Maricopa County if they refuse to comply with the auditors’ demands.

“There have to be consequences,” Ward earlier this week. “There could be arrests of people who are refusing to comply.”

The “audit” of the 2020 election has drawn widespread criticism and ridicule from elections experts, who have called it unprofessional and completely biased.

Among other things, auditors have been mocked for searching for bamboo fibers in ballots, which they say would prove nefarious Chinese influence over Arizona’s elections last year.

Additionally, some Trump supporters have accused Maricopa County elections official of shredding Trump ballots, feeding them to chickens, and then having the chickens incinerated to cover up the evidence.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license