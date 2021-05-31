Americans Demand Dems in Congress Show Same ‘Fighting Spirit’ as Texas Democrats to Protect Voting Rights

Sunday just before midnight in a surprise move Texas Democrats walked out of the House chamber, depriving Republicans of a quorum and – at least temporarily – killing what experts say would have been them most restrictive voter suppression law in the country from passing minutes before the end of the legislative season.

Here’s how Texas Democratic state Rep. James Talarico put it:

My Democratic colleagues and I just walked out of the House chamber. We broke quorum to kill SB 7, the Texas voter suppression bill. Good trouble. Necessary trouble. #txlege — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 31, 2021

My colleagues and I didn’t make this decision lightly. Breaking quorum is only used for the most egregious abuses of power. We can debate issues, but we won’t debate democracy itself. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 31, 2021

GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who was expected to sign the bill, can still call lawmakers back into a special session to pass to legislation if he chooses, but for the moment the voter suppression bill that targeted Democratic voters is dead.

Many watching in the wee hours of the night cheered the Texas House Democrats’ bravery, and are demanding lawmakers on Capitol Hill – who have the majority – tap into the courage and determination of Texas’ Democrats to end the filibuster and pass HR1/S1 and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect and expand voting rights across the country.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, this year already “at least 14 states enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to the vote.”

“Overall, lawmakers have introduced at least 389 restrictive bills in 48 states in the 2021 legislative sessions.”

Rep. Talarico, who at 32 years old is currently the youngest Texas lawmaker, was not shy in his remarks, calling on Congress to “get their shit together” to protect voters across the country:

State lawmakers are holding the line. Federal lawmakers need to get their shit together and pass the For The People Act. Cc: @JoeBiden @Sen_JoeManchin @SenatorSinema — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 31, 2021

Here’s how some are celebrating Texas House Democrats and calling on Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate to summon up the courage to take whatever action is necessary to protect Americans’ right to vote.

If Texas House Democrats can walk off the floor to kill voter suppression bill, then Senate Dems can kill filibuster to pass HR1 & John Lewis Voting Rights Act — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) May 31, 2021

Can we please spread the fighting spirit of the Texas Democrats? Texas Democrats Stymie G.O.P. Voting Bill, for Now https://t.co/E0E1TbKqUE — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) May 31, 2021

We can’t do anything as long as Senate Dems can’t even be bothered to show up and vote. Schumer *MUST* do whatever is necessary to get his caucus in line. — Dallas Gal 🇺🇸🇵🇷🇸🇪🤘🏻🖖 (@dfw_gal) May 31, 2021

Thank you! You are being held up to National Dems in how to act when you really want to fight for your constituents. — Bonnie Vaxxed but not Waxed (@BonnieLoueez) May 31, 2021





The US Senate Democrats can learn a thing or two from the Texas House Democrats!!! — IR (@irarun21) May 31, 2021

I’m sure it won’t last, but we the People will not forget the bravery of Democrats yesterday. Thank you for demonstrating the integrity many of us have longed to see in our elected officials! https://t.co/kRkcbfaBRA — Matthew Areno (@ArenoMatthew) May 31, 2021

Texas Democrats showed EXACTLY the kind of fight against the voter suppression efforts that we need to see all over America. Thank you Texas DEMs! — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 31, 2021

Texas Democrats showed backbone and bravery tonight fighting against a dangerous voter suppression bill. This is exactly the type of #GoodTrouble this moment in history demands. #txlege #VoterSuppression — Keri Thompson (@kerithompson) May 31, 2021

Boom. Texas Democrats walk out & block passage of SB7, an intensely anti-voter bill that the state GOP was primed to pass tonight. This is the energy we need. https://t.co/BahJU2DBy4 — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@NickKnudsenUS) May 31, 2021

THANK YOU TEXAS DEMOCRATS! IT’S ENTIRELY UP TO DEMOCRATS TO PROTECT DEMOCRACY NOW. pic.twitter.com/5sfqsYrV1i — Susan (@LoveYourLifeHon) May 31, 2021

Thank you Texas Democrats for blocking that moronic voter suppression bill and walking away like badasses. This is what we need in Congress. Bravo! — ☮ American Millennial ♋ 🇺🇸🌊 (@XanderXjork) May 31, 2021

You read my mind. Now that the 2021 Texas legislature session is over, Texas Democrats should run for Congress and teach Democrats there how to fight.https://t.co/qG7WAwtdVl — Saint Sean 🌹 (@saint_sean) May 31, 2021

You are dooming us in Texas. We need federal help to protect our right to vote! Texas House Democrats walked out tonight to buy us enough time for the US Congress to act. If you don’t let them, we will be doomed for generations!@SenatorSinema @Sen_JoeManchin #VoterSuppression — Eisenhower Rolling in his Grave!😢 🌊4-EVER! 🇺🇸 (@JRasputin2013) May 31, 2021

Send Texas Democrats to Congress! Maybe stuff will actually GET DONE! Wake up, Schumer and Pelosi! The GOP is setting democracy on fire and you’re spouting words but doing NOTHING to stop it. That is NOT what this Dem voted for! — Wendy R. (@WendyCR1872) May 31, 2021