Americans Demand Dems in Congress Show Same ‘Fighting Spirit’ as Texas Democrats to Protect Voting Rights

Sunday just before midnight in a surprise move Texas Democrats walked out of the House chamber, depriving Republicans of a quorum and – at least temporarily – killing what experts say would have been them most restrictive voter suppression law in the country from passing minutes before the end of the legislative season.

Here’s how Texas Democratic state Rep. James Talarico put it:

GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who was expected to sign the bill, can still call lawmakers back into a special session to pass to legislation if he chooses, but for the moment the voter suppression bill that targeted Democratic voters is dead.

Many watching in the wee hours of the night cheered the Texas House Democrats’ bravery, and are demanding lawmakers on Capitol Hill – who have the majority – tap into the courage and determination of Texas’ Democrats to end the filibuster and pass HR1/S1 and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act to protect and expand voting rights across the country.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, this year already “at least 14 states enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to the vote.”

“Overall, lawmakers have introduced at least 389 restrictive bills in 48 states in the 2021 legislative sessions.”

Rep. Talarico, who at 32 years old is currently the youngest Texas lawmaker, was not shy in his remarks, calling on Congress to “get their shit together” to protect voters across the country:

Here’s how some are celebrating Texas House Democrats and calling on Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate to summon up the courage to take whatever action is necessary to protect Americans’ right to vote.


 

 

