Watch: LeVar Burton Schools Meghan McCain on Dr. Seuss and ‘Cancel Culture’

Children’s television host LeVar Burton on Monday pushed back on the notion that so-called “cancel culture” is bad for society.

During an appearance on ABC’s The View, host Meghan McCain asked Burton about a decision by the Dr. Seuss Foundation to cease publication of some books due to racially insensitive material.

“We have talked on the show about the decision by the Dr. Seuss estate to discontinue six of his books,” McCain explained. “What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?”

Burton argued that “Dr. Seuss is more than a company that decided to put a couple of books on the shelf.”

“That man, Theodor Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful and imaginative, creative content for children of all ages,” he continued. “And so, I think we need to put things in perspective.”

“In terms of cancel culture, I think it’s misnamed,” Burton explained. “I think we have a consequence culture. And that consequences are finally encompassing everybody in the society, whereas they haven’t been ever in this country.”

The actor said that “cancel culture” is one of the “good signs that are happening in the culture right now.”

“And I think it has everything to do with a new awareness by people who were simply unaware of the real nature of life in this country for people who have been othered since this nation began,” Burton told McCain.

Watch the video below from ABC.

 

