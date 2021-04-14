Connect with us

Trump Supporters Explode in Rage at Ivanka After She Encourages Others to Get Vaccinated

On Wednesday, Ivanka Trump posted an image of herself being vaccinated for COVID-19 to Instagram, urging her followers to get immunized as well.

“Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too!” wrote Ivanka. “Thank you Nurse Torres!!!”

 

But Ivanka’s urging fell on unwilling ears. Her post quickly filled up with angry replies from Trump supporters refusing to be vaccinated and suggesting a government conspiracy — despite the fact that the development of the vaccine began under, and was promoted by, former President Donald Trump himself.

“I’m losing respect for the Trump family. So over this virtue signaling,” said one poster. Another said, “No thanks! Don’t want to be a lab rat. #justsayno.” Yet another replied, “Your personal choice but please don’t push on others.”

“No thanks! With a 99% survival rate, I shall pass. With Bill Gates involved I will not get one,” said Rice448.

“Hell no. Why would you post this?” asked kenny_vv.

“Nope not putting that in my body,” said call_me_g95.

“Bummer. I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signaling,” rmgvd commented.

“Wow that’s extremely disappointing, but honestly I’m not surprised,” said heather_15la.

“Nope and please stop trying to manipulate us into doing so. It’s surprising to see you doing this now like the left and Hollywood have been,” said the__real__american.

In recent weeks, polling indicates the percent of Americans unwilling to be vaccinated has dropped significantly. However, vaccine refusers remain, with white Republicans being among the most hostile group.

 

