'LOOK AT HIS LITTLE WORK FROM HOME OFFICE'
Stephen Miller Tweets Photo Bragging About ‘Terrific Meeting With President Trump!’ – Both Get Mercilessly Mocked
Former top Trump White House aide Stephen Miller tweeted a photo of himself with the former President at Mar-a-Lago and declared, “Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump!”
Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021
The comments about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, and both men’s hate-filled attacks on the United States, were crushing – and some urged room-rating Twitter accounts to take this one on. Others mocked the former president for trying to hide a Coke bottle amid the GOP’s supposed boycott of the soda brand after it spoke out against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s voter suppression law. Some mentioned Miller’s affinity for white nationalism, or worse.
You could have stopped after “ever”.
— Sam Aronoff #BLM (@ClashCityKing) April 5, 2021
This is like the home office you find in a $150/night Orlando AirBnB. https://t.co/hyXOn7Op1k
— chris evans (@chris_notcapn) April 5, 2021
I’m a little shocked the former guy didn’t sharpie himself in on mt. rushmore https://t.co/jxT59gEDfm
— Faralyn Padilla (@FaralynPadilla) April 5, 2021
HOLY SHIT. busted. pic.twitter.com/5MsqnI9TSl
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 5, 2021
Imagine leaving a job and having a having a replica of your old desk made so you didn’t feel so meaningless https://t.co/yR1HM8nOPd
— mike is a comrade (@mikelevelsup) April 5, 2021
And here I thought the toxic sludge was on the other side of Florida.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 5, 2021
BAHAHAHHAHAHA LOOK AT HIS LITTLE WORK FROM HOME OFFICE CUUUUUTE https://t.co/CV5MiQLyJc
— Johnathan S. Perkins 😷 (@JohnathanPerk) April 5, 2021
Converted garage complete with My First Resolute Desk. https://t.co/wCSxpUX4KK
— Hannah 🌳 (@hannadryad) April 5, 2021
For three thousand and five dollars and ten cents plus tax you too can look like a president. https://t.co/f5RtxwsJ8j pic.twitter.com/Kcda5qna8y
— Dean Barker (@deanbarker) April 5, 2021
🤣🤣🤣 racist are so dumb they tried to hide the @CocaCola bottle behind the phone but we can still see it!! 2 fools worst former guy ever https://t.co/npnbwAbXg4
— Yes It’s ME! Dame 💯 🇺🇲 (@YesItsM97576245) April 5, 2021
You’re a billionaire. You’re living in a country club on the beach in Florida. Why would you dress in a suit and pretend that you’re President? https://t.co/4vzpmFvDV0
— Knight Who Says Ni! (@ValleyoftheFox) April 5, 2021
ha. trump attempted to hide the bottle of coke behind the phone. hows that #BoycottCoke going? https://t.co/tcSyocUeqP
— Jeff Lewis (@ChicagoPhotoSho) April 5, 2021
Wanna be grand wizard with a retired one https://t.co/qxUDVJo7KK
— Doodle Dee (@DoodleDee16) April 5, 2021
A meeting about what youre both unemployed https://t.co/tmg6zsprjD
— Three Dog Mike (@M_Lynx_3000) April 5, 2021
Looks like he has his lunch under the newspaper too. https://t.co/UugSI1JnaJ
— Stephen (@stephenbottomly) April 5, 2021
He even got a Resolute-reminiscent desk and had the window behind him. This lunatic is still trying to play president. https://t.co/yDADhY81A6
— Chudy Ilozue (@Ilozue716) April 5, 2021
Oh look, two white nationalists. https://t.co/AWnVm6zkcI
— A Little Royal (@alittlebitroyal) April 5, 2021
I’m actually laughing at how dumpy this office is @ratemyskyperoom
He has a pic of himself landing in front of Mt. Rushmore, like his racist ass will ever be on that racist monument. https://t.co/iGEDSmYyVl
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) April 5, 2021
Lol Nosferatu. What’s up with the proof-of-life newspaper-on-the-desk hostage photo? https://t.co/WubyxUgW5d
— Liberal Librarian (@Lib_Librarian) April 5, 2021
Legitimately shocking to me the Mt. Rushmore photo framed on the wall isn’t one of those photoshopped deals with the big man’s face added. https://t.co/HhDg7sf0Go
— Freddie Freeman Extension Watch Official Account (@Whitey_83) April 5, 2021
You guys couldn’t discuss your hate for minorities over the phone? https://t.co/CapcocLbma
— i don’t feel like it (@shortofgreat) April 5, 2021
Trump’s new office is remarkable. From the lack of a computer, to the table of photos, many of which are just him, to what appears to be a bronze statue of himself on the table. Even under the newspaper is very obviously an article about himself. It’s like a set from a sitcom. https://t.co/bLSfCcnRbC
— Steve Boots (@steve_boots) April 5, 2021
Trump is trying hide a Diet Coke behind the phone. And this replica Resolute Desk is a really pathetic move by a guy who can’t get over being a LOSER. https://t.co/Svj0RTqxNh
— Jackie Wollner (@jackiewollner) April 5, 2021
Now available! Streaming on all major platforms!
THE NAZI AND THE CON MAN
Two deranged individuals struggle to remain relevant as they desperately try to avoid prison. Grifting and conning family, friends and fellow racist, this wacky pair of buffoons will make you cringe! https://t.co/fn1sH2dq7w
— Justin Allison (@Justinsanejazz) April 5, 2021
