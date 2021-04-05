Connect with us

'LOOK AT HIS LITTLE WORK FROM HOME OFFICE'

Stephen Miller Tweets Photo Bragging About ‘Terrific Meeting With President Trump!’ – Both Get Mercilessly Mocked

Former top Trump White House aide Stephen Miller tweeted a photo of himself with the former President at Mar-a-Lago and declared, “Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump!”

The comments about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago office, and both men’s hate-filled attacks on the United States, were crushing – and some urged room-rating Twitter accounts to take this one on. Others mocked the former president for trying to hide a Coke bottle amid the GOP’s supposed boycott of the soda brand after it spoke out against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s voter suppression law. Some mentioned Miller’s affinity for white nationalism, or worse.

