'TRIAL BY COMBAT???'
Rudy Giuliani Slammed for Lying That Maxine Waters Made a ‘Direct Threat to the Jury’ in the Chauvin Trial
On Monday, former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Rudy Giuliani posted a Twitter rant against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), accusing her of making a “direct threat” against the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.
Maxine Waters did exactly what Donald J. Trump did not do.
But worse!
It was a deliberate call for violence and a direct threat to the jury, if she and the mob do not approve the verdict.
Any accountability for Democrats who pose a danger to America?
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 20, 2021
Contrary to Giuliani’s claim, Waters’ claim that protesters should be “more confrontational” if Chauvin is acquitted is not actually a threat of violence, against the jury or against anyone else — and indeed, the judge in the case made clear that while he wasn’t fond of her commenting on the case, it did not taint the jury.
Commenters on social media quickly scorned Giuliani, some of them reminding him he had said far worse at the “Save America” rally mere minutes before a violent pro-Trump mob invaded the U.S. Capitol.
Rudy. One question. What did “let’s have trial by combat!” mean? https://t.co/xSshWrFoiY
— Liberal World Order Stan 🌐 (@fedtanyl) April 20, 2021
This is too easy… Trial by combat! https://t.co/4ZsellTrTl
— Howard Johnson Esq (@HowardJEsq) April 20, 2021
This. Is. Insanity.
The crowd that Maxine Waters spoke to didn’t march to The Capitol, infiltrate it, cause millions in damage, injure over 140 police officers and try to kill the Vice President.
For gosh sakes! https://t.co/hChoKXCaPl
— Daniel Pants (@DanielPantss) April 20, 2021
No you did! You did it for him! Go wipe the brown sticky stuff running down your face.
— Ms B (@Ms__B) April 20, 2021
What? She did exactly what trump didn't do, but worse??? So she didn't do anything? But better? I'm confused! lolololol pic.twitter.com/Qn5xzLdpYD
— Billie Ruben (@BillieRuben1) April 20, 2021
Mr Giuliani, I really think you need to do another press conference. I think an issue as big as this deserves to be held at Four Seasons total Landscaping. Don't forget your hair dye! pic.twitter.com/6uHUQmpZYz
— Reptilian Overlord #38274619 (@DevinsOverlord) April 20, 2021
Uh……. you encouraged trial by combat???
— Teresa Terranova🏳️🌈 (@teresatheNova) April 20, 2021
Hush, Mayor McCheese.
Right now we’re concerned about accountability for those police officers who commit criminal acts.
And pose a danger to Americans who happen to be black.
— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) April 20, 2021
Oh jeez Rudy have u been disbarred yet?
Asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/q7tOFYDAT6
— Rowicz (@Rowvitch2012) April 20, 2021
I recall January 6th being fairly violent, and being egged on by you and Mango Mussolini.
— Dustin Bushnell (@CubbiesFan82) April 20, 2021
What brand of diapers do you buy? My neighbor lost his mind a few years ago and I need a recommendation.
— mike lawrence (@mikeylaw7161) April 20, 2021
Ironically true. She did not gather together a mob and set them off to do dirty work to (Trump hoped) take for him an election he had lost.
— Rulon James Downard (@RJDownard) April 20, 2021
So trump didn’t do something but worse ?
Crazy Rudy
Remember Trial by Combat?
Sounds familiar?
— Tonchi 😷 🌊 ReSisTer 🌊 (@tonchitorres) April 20, 2021
Sure. pic.twitter.com/58XIEblz0A
— John Holmes (@JohnHol20885637) April 20, 2021
I thought you were in support of "trial by combat"
— Mondale should have won 🦭 (@isilanorien) April 20, 2021
You have gone FULL cray-cray! 🤣
— DEFCON 4 (@Leftech) April 20, 2021
— #TheFormerGuyIsDone! 4️⃣6️⃣ 🕶 (@socratesnurse) April 20, 2021
Maxine Waters did exactly what Donald J. Trump would do.
But better
Her call was a deliberate call for peace and a direct threat to the trump ninjas if the mob do not approve the verdict.
Any accountability for Republican who pose a danger to America?
— Tania Banks (@Taniabanks24) April 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'RACIST DOG WHISTLE'3 days ago
‘Violent, Vain, Boasting Oafs’: GOP’s New ‘Anglo-Saxon’ Caucus Brutally Dismantled by Historians as ‘American Fascists’
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT14 hours ago
Bill Strips Right to Food Stamps, Unemployment, Medical Assistance if Convicted of ‘Crime’ During Political Protest
- News2 days ago
Maria Bartiromo and Stephen Miller Panic Over Voting Rights Putting Democrats in Charge ‘Forever’
- News3 days ago
Pompeo, Huckabee, Benham Brothers Top List of New ‘Fellows’ as Liberty University Rebrands Culture War Arm
- GUNS1 day ago
3 Dead in Current Active Shooting in Austin – Outrage as Texas Lawmakers Move to Make Unlicensed Open Carry Legal
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS17 hours ago
Trump-Loving God-Fearing MyPillow CEO Claims First Amendment Right to Lie About Voting Tech Companies
- OPINION15 hours ago
‘Completely Broken’: 5 Major Weekend Shootings Leave Many Furious That Republicans Continue to Block Gun Reform
- News11 hours ago
Jen Psaki Schools CNN Reporter Who Wants to Know if Biden Will Be ‘Disappointed’ if Chauvin Found Not Guilty