Rudy Giuliani Slammed for Lying That Maxine Waters Made a ‘Direct Threat to the Jury’ in the Chauvin Trial

On Monday, former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Rudy Giuliani posted a Twitter rant against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), accusing her of making a “direct threat” against the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.

Maxine Waters did exactly what Donald J. Trump did not do. But worse! It was a deliberate call for violence and a direct threat to the jury, if she and the mob do not approve the verdict. Any accountability for Democrats who pose a danger to America? — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) April 20, 2021

Contrary to Giuliani’s claim, Waters’ claim that protesters should be “more confrontational” if Chauvin is acquitted is not actually a threat of violence, against the jury or against anyone else — and indeed, the judge in the case made clear that while he wasn’t fond of her commenting on the case, it did not taint the jury.

Commenters on social media quickly scorned Giuliani, some of them reminding him he had said far worse at the “Save America” rally mere minutes before a violent pro-Trump mob invaded the U.S. Capitol.

Rudy. One question. What did “let’s have trial by combat!” mean? https://t.co/xSshWrFoiY — Liberal World Order Stan 🌐 (@fedtanyl) April 20, 2021

This is too easy… Trial by combat! https://t.co/4ZsellTrTl — Howard Johnson Esq (@HowardJEsq) April 20, 2021

This. Is. Insanity. The crowd that Maxine Waters spoke to didn’t march to The Capitol, infiltrate it, cause millions in damage, injure over 140 police officers and try to kill the Vice President. For gosh sakes! https://t.co/hChoKXCaPl — Daniel Pants (@DanielPantss) April 20, 2021

No you did! You did it for him! Go wipe the brown sticky stuff running down your face. — Ms B (@Ms__B) April 20, 2021

What? She did exactly what trump didn't do, but worse??? So she didn't do anything? But better? I'm confused! lolololol pic.twitter.com/Qn5xzLdpYD — Billie Ruben (@BillieRuben1) April 20, 2021

Mr Giuliani, I really think you need to do another press conference. I think an issue as big as this deserves to be held at Four Seasons total Landscaping. Don't forget your hair dye! pic.twitter.com/6uHUQmpZYz — Reptilian Overlord #38274619 (@DevinsOverlord) April 20, 2021

Uh……. you encouraged trial by combat??? — Teresa Terranova🏳️‍🌈 (@teresatheNova) April 20, 2021

Hush, Mayor McCheese. Right now we’re concerned about accountability for those police officers who commit criminal acts. And pose a danger to Americans who happen to be black. — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) April 20, 2021

Oh jeez Rudy have u been disbarred yet?

Asking for a friend pic.twitter.com/q7tOFYDAT6 — Rowicz (@Rowvitch2012) April 20, 2021

I recall January 6th being fairly violent, and being egged on by you and Mango Mussolini. — Dustin Bushnell (@CubbiesFan82) April 20, 2021

What brand of diapers do you buy? My neighbor lost his mind a few years ago and I need a recommendation. — mike lawrence (@mikeylaw7161) April 20, 2021

Ironically true. She did not gather together a mob and set them off to do dirty work to (Trump hoped) take for him an election he had lost. — Rulon James Downard (@RJDownard) April 20, 2021

So trump didn’t do something but worse ? Crazy Rudy Remember Trial by Combat? Sounds familiar? — Tonchi 😷 🌊 ReSisTer 🌊 (@tonchitorres) April 20, 2021

I thought you were in support of "trial by combat" — Mondale should have won 🦭 (@isilanorien) April 20, 2021

You have gone FULL cray-cray! 🤣 — DEFCON 4 (@Leftech) April 20, 2021