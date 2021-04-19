Connect with us

'TRIAL BY COMBAT???'

Rudy Giuliani Slammed for Lying That Maxine Waters Made a ‘Direct Threat to the Jury’ in the Chauvin Trial

On Monday, former President Donald Trump’s longtime ally Rudy Giuliani posted a Twitter rant against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), accusing her of making a “direct threat” against the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.

Contrary to Giuliani’s claim, Waters’ claim that protesters should be “more confrontational” if Chauvin is acquitted is not actually a threat of violence, against the jury or against anyone else — and indeed, the judge in the case made clear that while he wasn’t fond of her commenting on the case, it did not taint the jury.

Commenters on social media quickly scorned Giuliani, some of them reminding him he had said far worse at the “Save America” rally mere minutes before a violent pro-Trump mob invaded the U.S. Capitol.

 

