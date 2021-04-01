‘Not Random Act’: Suspect Knew Victims in California Mass Shooting That Killed 4 Including 9 Year Old Child: Police

A gunman shot and killed four people including a 9-year old boy late Wednesday night, and the victims and suspect knew each other, Orange County, California police said Thursday.

The “preliminary motive” is “believed to be related to a business and personal relationship,” police said at a news briefing, “which existed between the suspect and all of the victims.”

Calling it an “isolated incident,” police say “we believe everyone knew each other.”

“It appears that all of the adults were connected either by business or a personal relationship,” police added. “The child is believed to be the son of one of the victims who worked at the business.”

“This was not a random act of violence.”

CBS News adds that the suspect was wounded and “hospitalized in critical condition. ”

This is the third mass shooting in just over two weeks that has made headlines, but as CNN reports today there have been at least 20 mass shootings since the Atlanta spa massacre that left eight people dead.

Watch: