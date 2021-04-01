20 IN TWO WEEKS
‘Not Random Act’: Suspect Knew Victims in California Mass Shooting That Killed 4 Including 9 Year Old Child: Police
A gunman shot and killed four people including a 9-year old boy late Wednesday night, and the victims and suspect knew each other, Orange County, California police said Thursday.
The “preliminary motive” is “believed to be related to a business and personal relationship,” police said at a news briefing, “which existed between the suspect and all of the victims.”
Calling it an “isolated incident,” police say “we believe everyone knew each other.”
“It appears that all of the adults were connected either by business or a personal relationship,” police added. “The child is believed to be the son of one of the victims who worked at the business.”
“This was not a random act of violence.”
CBS News adds that the suspect was wounded and “hospitalized in critical condition. ”
This is the third mass shooting in just over two weeks that has made headlines, but as CNN reports today there have been at least 20 mass shootings since the Atlanta spa massacre that left eight people dead.
Watch:
“This was not a random act of violence”: The adult victims and suspect of yesterday’s mass shooting in Orange, California are believed to have been connected “either by business or a personal relationship,” officials say https://t.co/lKc4NzWp74 pic.twitter.com/NNv5ak7bga
— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 1, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- BYE?2 days ago
Gaetz Out? Florida Firebrand May Flee Politics for Newsmax: Axios
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Third Time’s the Charm? Anti-LGBTQ Lawmaker One Step Closer to Making the Bible the Official State Book of Tennessee
- SAY AGAIN?1 day ago
‘We’ve Checked Out Every IP Address’: Lindell Rambles on and on How Trump Will Be Put Back in the White House
- THIS HARMS CHILDREN3 days ago
Arkansas Lawmakers Pass Bill Banning Doctors From Providing Medically-Necessary Treatment to Transgender Minors
- ANALYSIS21 hours ago
‘My God’: Former White House Lawyer Says ‘Donald Trump Is in Serious Trouble’ With New Lawsuit
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Libertarians Mocked for Freaking Out Over ‘Dystopian’ Vaccine Passports: ‘Have These People Never Attended School?’
- HATE CRIMES3 days ago
Watch: Shocking Video Shows Man Stomping 65-Year-Old Asian-American Woman
- CRIME2 days ago
Investigation Into Matt Gaetz Approved at ‘Highest Levels’ of DOJ – Began at ‘End of Last Summer’: NY Times Reporter