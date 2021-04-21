Connect with us

CORRUPTION?

Matt Gaetz Paid Consulting Fee to Roger Stone’s Shady Tax Shelter as He Struggles to Contain Sex Trafficking Scandal

Published

on

Newly released campaign documents for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) show the scandal-plagued congressman has spent the last month in “full damage control mode,” reports the Daily Beast.

In particular, the documents show Gaetz has been spending heavily on direct mail and TV ad blitzes intended to contain the fallout of revelations that he’s being investigated by the FBI for potential involvement in sex trafficking.

The Florida Republican has been trying to shore up public support in his panhandle district by blanketing the airwaves with ads that urge constituents to “fight back” against “a multi-week fake news cycle” about the investigation into whether Gaetz paid for sex with multiple women, including one who was just 17 years old at the time.

The most curious Gaetz campaign expense, however, was a payment made to infamous right-wing operative and convicted felon Roger Stone.

“One expense in particular will raise eyebrows: A $5,000 ‘strategic political consulting’ fee to Drake Ventures, the company belonging to longtime GOP smear artist and Gaetz associate Roger Stone,” the publication writes. “On Friday, the DOJ sued Stone and his wife, Nydia, alleging that the couple owes millions in unpaid taxes and have used Drake Ventures to shelter more than $1 million.”

 

CORRUPTION?

‘Mafia in Action’: Legal Experts Concerned by Giuliani and Son Walking Into White House During Impeachment Articles Vote

Published

1 year ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Legal experts are perplexed and expressing concern on the news Rudy Giuliani, who reportedly is under criminal investigation, walked into the White House just as the Judiciary Committee was passing Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

CNN’s Jim Sciutto and others posted this photo around 10:30 AM Friday morning:

Giuliani’s son Andrew, reportedly a failed pro golfer, works for the White House as Public Liaison Assistant to President Donald Trump. He makes $95,000 annually – more than twice as much as the Obama official who held that office previously – and is unofficially Trump’s “liaison to the sports community.”

Attorney Amee Vanderpool summed up the issue.

“So the man who has been creating false spin about Joe Biden creating favors and access for his son, just brought his own son to the Oval during Trump’s most critical time in office.”

Former SDNY Federal Prosecutor Mimi Rocah summed up the consternation many are feeling.

CNN national security analyst and former Obama National Security Council advisor:

Former U.S. Attorney now a law professor and an MSNBC legal analyst:

Journalist:

Attorney and commentator:

Former special assistant to the president who sat on President Barack Obama’s National Security Council:

 

 

 

CORRUPTION?

Internet Explodes as Trump Tweets He’s Reversing Brand New North Korea Sanctions – Because He ‘Likes’ Kim Jong-un

Published

2 years ago

on

March 22, 2019

By

‘Mad King Foreign Policy’

President Donald Trump is literally conducting foreign policy via Twitter. Friday afternoon from Mar-a-Lago the President tweeted that he is reversing sanctions Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin imposed just 24 hours ago.

The President did not accurately describe when they were placed into effect, as CNN’s Sarah Westwood reported:

The White House reportedly scrambled to support Trump’s unilateral decision, seemingly made without consultation with Treasury.

“President Trump likes Chairman Kim, and he doesn’t think these sanctions will be necessary,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, according to The New York Times.

On social media, many – including experts – were stunned:

Richard Haass, the President of the Council on Foreign Relations, noted Trump usurped Secretary of State Mike Pompeo similarly this week:

Former principal deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs weighed in with a simple but powerful three-letter statement:

Professor of international relations, political scientist, and CEO:

A professor at American University who teaches intelligence and analysis mockingly referred to a top-level official at the National Security Council:

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate:

Boston Globe columnist:

National political reporter for NBC News:

New York Times DC correspondent:

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins notes the sanctions are important for denuclearization:

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

CORRUPTION?

Accused Pedophile Protector and Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Dined With SCOTUS Justice Alito in DC Last Night

Published

2 years ago

on

February 26, 2019

By

A federal judge ruled he broke the law by delivering a tremendous get-out-of-jail gift to a billionaire child rapist. Now, he’s dining with a Supreme Court Justice.

Embattled Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta is under fire after a federal judge last week ruled he broke the law in how he prosecuted serial child rapist and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. Acosta’s illegal gift to Epstein, who is extremely well-connected – including to now-President Donald Trump – allowed the billionaire pedophile to avoid federal charges and to serve only 13 months in a work-release program.

“Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, 54, was accused of assembling a large, cult-like network of underage girls — with the help of young female recruiters — to coerce into having sex acts behind the walls of his opulent waterfront mansion as often as three times a day, the Town of Palm Beach police found,” The Miami Herald reported last year.

He could have spent the rest of his life behind bars, were he fully prosecuted.

Enter U.S Attorney Alex Acosta, now President Trump’s Secretary of Labor.

“As part of the arrangement, Acosta agreed, despite a federal law to the contrary, that the deal would be kept from the victims. As a result, the non-prosecution agreement was sealed until after it was approved by the judge, thereby averting any chance that the girls — or anyone else — might show up in court and try to derail it.”

Secretary Acosta has made no indication he plans to resign.

Defending Acosta, President Trump on Friday said, “I really don’t know too much about it,” and, “I know he’s done a great job as labor secretary and that seems like a long time ago,” referring to the deal Acosta made for Epstein in 2007.

So, many on Tuesday are finding it strange and disturbing that Secretary Acosta was seen Monday night out on the town dining at a Washington, D.C. restaurant with a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, the ultra-conservative Samuel Alito.

Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff tweeted out the news, noting also that “Acosta clerked for Alito.”

Here’s how some are responding:

 

