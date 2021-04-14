News
Former Police Office Who Shot and Killed Daunte Wright Will Be Charged With Manslaughter
Kim Potter, the 26-year veteran police officer who allegedly thought she was holding a taser instead of a handgun will be charged with second-degree manslaughter in the death of 20-year old Daunte Wright.
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced the charge Wednesday.
Potter reportedly was training other officers when Wright was pulled over, allegedly due to expired plates. She resigned on Tuesday, as did the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police chief.
The Daily Beast notes that after police ran Daunte Wright’s name they found he “had an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant and tried to take him into custody. Body-cam footage of the arrest shows one officer yanking Wright from his car to handcuff him—but he then tries to go back inside.”
During a chaotic struggle, Potter is seen pulling out a gun and firing a single shot while yelling, “Taser Taser!” Realizing she in fact used her firearm, the cop can be heard saying: “Holy shit, I shot him.”
‘Constantly Rubbing Dirt in Our Face’: GOP Senators Complain Biden Keeps Passing Bills Without Them
A handful of the Senate’s more moderate Republicans thought they would be at the center of legislative negotiations with President Joe Biden, but instead find themselves on the sidelines as Democrats push ahead with a sweeping agenda.
Members of the so-called G-10 say they’re eager to negotiate deals with the White House, after steering COVID-19 relief under former president Donald Trump, but they’re instead largely irrelevant and unable to shake the GOP reputation as obstructionists, reported Politico.
“It’s a f*cking nightmare,” complained one G-10 staffer. “Biden is a horrible villain for us. There are deeply entrenched narratives that have some truth but are no longer totally true. Reporters believe them despite all evidence to the contrary.”
Staffers complain that the White House is “constantly rubbing dirt in the face of Republicans” by inviting them to White House meetings as Senate Democrats push through legislation with their narrow majority through reconciliation.
“If you get an invitation to the White House, you go to the White House,” said another G-10 staffer. “But regardless, you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t. When you go to the White House meeting you risk being used in a feigned attempt at bipartisanship. If you don’t go then it’s, ‘Oh, Republicans won’t even meet with me.’ It all pivots on whether it’s a genuine offer from the White House or just part of their messaging strategy.”
The senators — including Susan Collins (R-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) — may not like the situation, but they grudgingly concede that Biden’s White House has firmly grabbed control of the narrative.
“Everything they support is defined as either COVID relief or infrastructure, and everything they oppose is like … Jim Crow voter suppression and evil,” said a G-10 aide, “and you constantly just feel like you’re in this gaslighting chamber of insanity. But it’s working.”
‘Means Nothing’: Activist Responds to Resignation of Police Officer Who Shot and Killed 20 Year Old Daunte Wright
Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has resigned, two days after shooting and killing 20-year old Daunte Wright. Well-known grassroots organizer and activist Bree Newsome Bass says the resignation “means nothing.”
WCCO’s Caroline Cummings posted Potter’s resignation letter:
Here is the resignation letter, sent to the mayor, acting city manager and the police chief: pic.twitter.com/har8MHtYMc
— Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) April 13, 2021
But Bree Newsome Bass says the resignation is meaningless because it does not solve the problem.
“Kim Potter’s resignation means nothing because this is an institutional problem, not a personnel issue,” Bass said on Twitter.
She adds:
This always happens— police murder someone & then the entire policing apparatus of the nation maneuvers to violently suppress the people protesting it while pretending we’re having some kind of good faith public discussion of reforming the institution. Ridiculous.
— Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) April 13, 2021
She’s referring to the report that there is a “thin blue line” flag flying at the Brooklyn Center Police Station.
More on her Twitter feed.
‘Multiple Gunshot Victims’ at Tennessee High School: Streaming Video
Knoxville, Tennessee police officers have a massive presence amid reports “multiple gunshot victims,” at Austin-East Magnet High School in East Knoxville. The school is on lockdown.
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx
— Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021
WBIR reports among those shot are a Knoxville police officer.
UPDATE: 5:21 PM ET –
WBIR reports suspect was shot and killed, the police officer is alive doing well. No other details yet.
Live streaming video:
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated.
