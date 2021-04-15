'SEDITIONIST'
‘Fascist Traitor’ Josh Hawley Blasted for Posing With Troops Protecting Capitol: ‘You Are the Reason They Have to Be There’
U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), one of the leaders of the violent January 6 insurrection, is under fire after posing with members of his home state’s National Guard protecting the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
The infamous photo of Sen. Hawley standing in front of the U.S. Capitol, his arm raised in defiance of the U.S. Constitution, summoning insurrectionists attempting a coup while he and his fellow traitors were conspiring to overturn a free and fair election, has become emblematic of the attack not only on the Capitol, but on democracy itself.
Vanity Fair on Monday reported “not every lawmaker is haunted by the insurrection. Some are faring quite nicely, in fact. Take Josh Hawley: the Missouri Republican, who with Ted Cruz helped lead Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss in the Senate, has been on a fundraising tear since the 6th, parlaying his role as an instigator into a cash haul from the MAGA faithful. According to Politico, Hawley took in over $3 million in the first quarter of the year on nearly 60,000 donations—a huge spike compared to this time last cycle, when the freshman senator received just $43,000.”
On Wednesday Hawley stood for his hypocritical photo op.
Honored to meet with the @Missouri_NG 220th Engineer Construction Company who’ve been proudly supporting Capitol Police — special thanks to Specialist Ben Laws and Sergeant Trey Lawrence for their outstanding service during the unit’s deployment. You make Missouri proud pic.twitter.com/DC5v2yYhsb
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 14, 2021
Several social media users noted he’s wearing the exact same outfit as the day he led the insurrectionists.
It’s the same g.d. suit and tie 😡
— Resolve.Action.Love (@Snowman55403) April 15, 2021
His attempt to whitewash his role was not well-received.
I and my colleagues at the World Mental Health Coalition (https://t.co/lmPwaQC3Qp) have warned against delaying the prosecution of perpetrators and co-conspirators for psychological reasons. Now criminals are emboldened everywhere, including in the U.S. Congress.
— Bandy X Lee, MD, MDiv (@BandyXLee1) April 15, 2021
Also known as “returning to the scene of the crime”
— Sam Cohen (@cohenss) April 15, 2021
‘SEDITIONIST’.
— Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) April 15, 2021
“No @SenateGOP did more to breathe life into the lie that the election was stolen & that Trump’s supporters were righteous in storming the Capitol than Josh @HawleyMO , who quite literally cheered on the mob as it prepared to storm the halls of Congress”#NeverForget
— Maggie Jordan (@MaggieJordanACN) April 15, 2021
Capitol police, you say? The ones you led a murderous MAGA mob to attack on Jan. 6? You think we forgot your role in this? Do you think we’ll ever forget your traitorous behavior? pic.twitter.com/1DRTHfhjYo
— FULLY VACCINATED (@Litzz11) April 15, 2021
Hawley is a fascist traitor. Period. A common malady among Cult Republicans.
— Tim Murphy 🇺🇸 (@Murp1953Tim) April 15, 2021
You’re the reason the Guard had to guard the Capitol, Josh. Your lies fueled the murderous mob.
— Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 15, 2021
Dude, you’re the reason they have to be there. You sided with the terrorists.
— Tyler King (@TylerAKing) April 15, 2021
They are there because YOU supported the insurrection. You are such a craven, vile, disgrace to the office you hold.
— AnnieB (@AnnieBSoCal) April 15, 2021
— Mark James (@MarkJam92731126) April 15, 2021
Seditionists shouldn’t stand beside heroes
Never forget 1/6/21 pic.twitter.com/JTcJXsfuxc
— Cathy Coleman (@CathyJoeGPT) April 15, 2021
They are there because you incited an insurrection on January 6th. #NeverForgetJanuary6th @SenHawleyPress pic.twitter.com/8rIGTNJW47
— Pete 🇺🇸🆘 (@peteginsd) April 15, 2021
The @Missouri_NG is something Missouri should be proud of. You @HawleyMO , on the other hand, are a disgrace to your office & don’t deserve to share a photo with these brave, honorable people WHO ARE THERE BECAUSE OF *YOUR ACTIONS* (in the same poorly fitted suit!)
Resign. pic.twitter.com/hi73DgZl0J
— Jessica Kia (@JessicaKia) April 15, 2021
