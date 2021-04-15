Connect with us

'SEDITIONIST'

‘Fascist Traitor’ Josh Hawley Blasted for Posing With Troops Protecting Capitol: ‘You Are the Reason They Have to Be There’

Published

on

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), one of the leaders of the violent January 6 insurrection, is under fire after posing with members of his home state’s National Guard protecting the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The infamous photo of Sen. Hawley standing in front of the U.S. Capitol, his arm raised in defiance of the U.S. Constitution, summoning insurrectionists attempting a coup while he and his fellow traitors were conspiring to overturn a free and fair election, has become emblematic of the attack not only on the Capitol, but on democracy itself.

Vanity Fair on Monday reported “not every lawmaker is haunted by the insurrection. Some are faring quite nicely, in fact. Take Josh Hawley: the Missouri Republican, who with Ted Cruz helped lead Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss in the Senate, has been on a fundraising tear since the 6th, parlaying his role as an instigator into a cash haul from the MAGA faithful. According to Politico, Hawley took in over $3 million in the first quarter of the year on nearly 60,000 donations—a huge spike compared to this time last cycle, when the freshman senator received just $43,000.”

On Wednesday Hawley stood for his hypocritical photo op.

Several social media users noted he’s wearing the exact same outfit as the day he led the insurrectionists.

His attempt to whitewash his role was not well-received.

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.