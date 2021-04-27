CNN Host Shocked by Tucker Carlson’s Anti-Mask Rant: ‘Does He Actually Want His Viewers to Live?’

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s call to publicly harass people who wear masks during the novel coronavirus pandemic shocked CNN host John Berman, who questioned whether Carlson even wanted his viewers to live.

The CNN host played a clip of Carlson’s show from Monday night in which he encouraged viewers to go on the offensive against mask wearers in their communities to “restore the society we were born in.”

“The next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate, ask politely but firmly, would you please take off your mask?” Carlson said. “Science shows there’s no reason for you to be wearing it. your mask is making me uncomfortable.”

Berman pointed out that the reason many people are still wearing masks is that just over a quarter of the country has so far been fully vaccinated, which means that hundreds of millions of people are still potentially vulnerable to infection if everyone walks around without their masks.

Berman also connected Carlson’s mask tirade to his regular flirtation with anti-vaccination propaganda, such as when he questioned earlier this month if the vaccines were really effective.

“If you don’t want a mask… maybe don’t trash vaccines,” Berman said. “I’ve asked this before: Does he actually want his viewers to live?”

Watch the video below.