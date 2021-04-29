Bachmann Blasts Biden Speech: He’s Going to ‘Snatch’ Toddlers to ‘Indoctrinate’ Them in ‘the LGBTQ Curriculum’

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s The Victory Channel aired a special edition of its “Victory News” program Wednesday night to coincide with President Joe Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress. Former congresswoman Michele Bachmann was among the commentators who appeared on the program, and she was predictably unimpressed by Biden’s speech, calling it “cruel,” labeling Biden a fake president, and saying that the entire thing smacked of “the invasion of the zombie apocalypse.”

“This is a fake State of the Union speech,” Bachmann said before Biden delivered his remarks. “What we’re watching is a coup. It’s my opinion that the election was irregular, we didn’t have a true election result. We had a fake election. We’ve had a fake presidency. This is a fake State of the Union address.”

“With all due respect, it was the invasion of the zombie apocalypse, as far as I’m concerned,” Bachmann declared after Biden had completed his speech. “It was probably one of the most sad, depressing speeches I’ve ever heard.”

“Quite honestly, the word that I have for his speech: It’s cruel,” she added. “What he’s intending for the American people, the result is cruel. … I think one of the most cruel aspects of what he’s proposing is snatching 3-and-4-year-olds out of their parents’ arms, putting them in government-run preschools [where] they’ll be learning critical race theory. I’ve observed this curriculum. I’ve seen this curriculum that they’re planning to use with little 3-and-4-year-olds. It is the LGBTQ curriculum. It is the critical race theory. Our little children will be indoctrinated before they even get to kindergarten.”

This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.