'GUILTY CONSCIENCE'
‘A Hit Dog Will Holler’: Congresswoman Slammed for Claiming Biden and Harris ‘Say We’re All Racists’
U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ) is being criticized after falsely claiming that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris “say we’re all racists” when they delivered remarks after a jury convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
“You know, it’s just a sad day in America when the President of the United States and the Vice President of the United States don’t applaud that our justice system passed the test,” Lesko said on Fox News Wednesday morning. “Justice was served. Instead they say we’re all racists.”
Neither the President nor the Vice President said “we’re all racists,” nor did they come close to saying that. Both Biden and Harris referred to systemic racism in their brief remarks Tuesday evening.
Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-AZ): “It’s just a sad day in America when the President of the United States and the Vice President of the United States don’t applaud that our justice system passed the test. Justice was served. Instead they say we’re all racists.” pic.twitter.com/YpwAXvJ831
— The Recount (@therecount) April 21, 2021
“America has a long history of systemic racism. Black Americans — and Black men, in particular — have been treated, throughout the course of our history, as less than human,” Vice President Harris said.
“It was a murder in the full light of day,” President Biden said, “and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism the Vice President just referred to — the systemic racism that is a stain our nation’s soul; the knee on the neck of justice for Black Americans; the profound fear and trauma, the pain, the exhaustion that Black and brown Americans experience every single day.”
Lesko is a far right wing Republican who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. She opposes the LGBTQ Equality Act and in 2019 urged the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that discriminating against LGBTQ people is legal.
Congresswoman Lesko’s remarks were not well-received, with several suggesting her false claims were a response to having a “guilty conscience,” or, as many put it, “a hit dog will holler.”
If she thinks that’s sad, she must have been chin deep in tears over the way the former President assaulted the justice system, including self-serving interjections into ongoing cases & pardons of those who could incriminate him
— (((George Acs))) 🇺🇸Defeat Nascent Fascism (@TheAcsMan) April 21, 2021
He didn’t say that but you seem to have a guilty conscience.
— Maria Dy (@DyMdillon) April 21, 2021
My momma always did say that a hit dog will holler. Looks like Debbie is hollering.
— Nita Reddinger (@nita_reddinger) April 21, 2021
Justice would be if Floyd would be able to go home to his family. This, was JUST accountability. The only way justice could be served is if you all make sure another George Floyd doesn’t happen, stop masking this as enough and not do your job.
Oh and yes, you’re racist.
— Abhinav (@Abhinav_das_) April 21, 2021
Hit too close to home, does it? No sense striving for justice in repub white national party.
— Pat Andrews (@patinindy) April 21, 2021
Missed that part, where the president said, “you’re all racists.” Please identify that quote @RepDLesko . https://t.co/7xZWaEsK8w
— Bryan Smith (@bryrsmith) April 21, 2021
You what’s a sad day for America? Any day that a @GOP member from Arizona tries to use something as important as this verdict to inflame the base of Trump supporters back home.
— David Dean Bottrell (@DavidDBottrell) April 21, 2021
Um…who is ‘we’? https://t.co/UgrAh7G2kF
— Ramona Grigg (@RamonaGrigg) April 21, 2021
The @GOP have no ideas or outlook for the future. They bring nothing to the negotiating table. So @DebbieLesko like many republicans just sow double & discord. Their party is in shambles, they don’t even like each other.
— Willie 🇺🇸 (@LivingWillie) April 21, 2021
Hey @RepDLesko I’ve always heard a hit dog will holler and you certainly meet that test.
— T.D. (@OscarsPop) April 21, 2021
A hit dog will holla 😂 https://t.co/mZ08CVR38E
— ✈️DJ Ku Rx✌ (@DJKuRx) April 21, 2021
A hit dog will holler pic.twitter.com/OXk02hDile
— AmbitiousBlackWomen21💛🗳 🇨🇮🇺🇸🇫🇷 (@APDeniseW) April 21, 2021
Must have struck a nerve with her. What’s the old saying ” a hit dog hollers”? Yep
— Sunshinegirl1962🥁🥁🥁😷🇺🇸 (@Jodygirlthatsme) April 21, 2021
If the shoe fits… pic.twitter.com/NeAP96CGoH
— Dawn (@AlternativeDon) April 21, 2021
@RepDLesko interesting that’s what you heard. I heard the Pres and VP discuss SYSTEMIC racism, built on a long history of slavery, Jim Crow and current unbalanced power structures.
— Eli (@elikdh) April 21, 2021
She fans the flames of division and fuels ignorance by feeding the “radical liberal” narrative and ignores that systemic change in policing and the judicial system benefits everyone, including law enforcement. It is completely proper for leaders to propose repairing it.
— Doggles “..respect the Chair and shut your mouth” (@KLUV05821981) April 21, 2021
Did they hit a nerve ?
— Beacher Greathands (@BGreathands) April 21, 2021
So maybe if you don’t want to be called a racist, stop saying racist stuff? https://t.co/2HJLfjlQkI
— Laura McLain GET VACCINATED (@LauraK9doc) April 21, 2021
