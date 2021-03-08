Connect with us

White Nationalist Congressman Tweets White Nationalist Group’s Motto in Sex Worker Meme

Dr. Paul Gosar, a Republican U.S. Rep. from Arizona and a white nationalist on Sunday tweeted out a meme featuring a sex worker and the motto from a white nationalist group.

“$50 WHATEVER YOU WANT BABY,” says a woman peering into a car. The driver says, “Can you TELL EVERYONE AMERICA FIRST IS INEVITABLE.”

America First is inevitable,” as HuffPost reports, “is the motto of the ‘America First’ white nationalist movement headed by the racist and anti-Semitic podcaster Nick Fuentes.”

Gosar’s original tweet is here. NCRM has inserted a screenshot in case it gets deleted.

Gosar late last month delivered the hate group’s keynote address, then on the same day headed to CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, and appeared to denounce white nationalism.

 

Image by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia and a CC license

 

