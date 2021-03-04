News
‘We’re About Facts Around Here’: Psaki Smacks Down Governor’s Claims After Abbott Attacks Biden for ‘Importing COVID’
Abbott ‘Stalling’ Funds for Testing CNN Reports
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is attacking President Joe Biden, falsely claiming he is “importing Covid” by allowing migrant children to enter the country.
“The Biden administration must stop importing Covid into our country,” Abbott told CNBC.
“The Biden administration must stop importing Covid into our country, that is a Neanderthal approach,” @GregAbbott_TX says. He explains why lifting restrictions might seem like a big deal to people in New York, but “it’s not that transformative.” https://t.co/ophUkI79Gl pic.twitter.com/stPC615hlq
— CNBC (@CNBC) March 4, 2021
Abbott also says the Biden administration is “refusing to test” the immigrants, but on Thursday CNN reported Governor Abbott is the one actually causing the problem.
“Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is stalling efforts by the Biden administration to provide federal funds for Covid-19 tests for migrants released from custody.”
Abbott, after announcing on Wednesday he was removing all coronavirus restrictions, including mask mandates, “alleged, without evidence, that migrants coming into Texas are exposing the state’s residents to the coronavirus,” CNN adds.
He also posted this tweet, which is false.
The Biden Administration is recklessly releasing hundreds of illegal immigrants who have COVID into Texas communities.
The Biden Admin. must IMMEDIATELY end this callous act that exposes Texans & Americans to COVID.
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 3, 2021
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki smacked down Abbott’s claims when asked on Thursday, in a generous and educational manner as only she can.
“That is not factual,” Psaki told a reporter. “We’re about facts around here.”
Psaki went on to tell reporters, “our policy is is to have that [testing] be done, concluded before they are even moved to go stay with family members or others they may know while their cases are being adjudicated.”
As it turns out, Texas, not the federal government, is responsible for testing migrants coming into the country. The federal government, as Psaki explained, partners with the states and non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) to pay to get that done.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to Gov. Greg Abbott’s false claim that Biden is importing COVID into Texas, “We are about facts around here, that is not factual.” Psaki also said that Texas is supposed to be testing migrants for COVID. pic.twitter.com/Gh9mbgmCtc
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 4, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘DC Is Dissolved’: Trump Supporters Freak Out Because They Can’t Properly Read Google Maps
Qanon followers have become convinced that Washington, D.C., has been “dissolved” ahead of the purported re-inauguration of former president Donald Trump.
Some conspiracy theorists believe the former president will be restored to power Thursday, on the March 4 date that had been Inauguration Day until the 20th Amendment was passed in 1933 and established that date as Jan. 20, and they’re pointing to the absence of “D.C.” on Google and Apple maps to support their clams, reported Newsweek.
“Did maps always just say Washington?” said popular Qanon conspiracist @GhostEzra on the Telegram encrypted messaging app. “Thought it said Washington DC?”
Google doesn’t label the nation’s capital with D.C., but it does identify the District of Columbia on state boundaries.
“I just searched Washington DC on my iPhone Apple Maps & it just shows Washington, no DC. This is the same for Google maps & mapquest,” one follower responded. “DC is dissolved.”
Trump supporters complained that Google and Apple maps were not providing direction to Washington ahead of the Jan. 6 “Stop The Steal” protest that turned into the deadly insurrection, but independent fact-checkers have debunked those claims.
News
Wealthy Florida Community Got COVID Vaccine Before Anyone Else — Then the Governor Got a $250,000 Contribution
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have scored big in the CPAC Straw Poll last weekend, but his citizens aren’t likely to appreciate wealthy communities being able to jump the line for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that Florida’s elderly are still struggling to sign up to get their first dose of the vaccine, but in a wealthy gated enclave in the Florida Keys, everyone was vaccinated in January.
A Jan. 22 newsletter sent to the Herald revealed that the Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo despite the rest of the state struggling to get the vaccine, “Over the course of the last two weeks, the Medical Center has vaccinated over 1,200 homeowners who qualify under the State of Florida’s Governor’s current Order for those individuals who are 65 years of age or older.”
“We are fortunate to have received enough vaccines to ensure both the first and second for those vaccinated,” the newsletter message continued. “At this time, however, the majority of the State has not received an allocation of first doses of vaccines for this week and beyond, and the timing of any subsequent deliveries remains unclear.”
The Herald questioned whether the Republican donors who live in the area are behind the decision to give quick and easy access.
“In fact, the only people from Key Largo who gave to DeSantis’ political committee live in Ocean Reef,” said the report. “All 17 of them had given the governor contributions of $5,000 each through December 2020, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
One donor, in particular, gave Gov. DeSantis an extra $250,000 after the area got their vaccines in mid-January.
News
Jim Jordan’s Campaign’s Funds Reporting Is Off by Millions and May Trigger an Investigation: Report
The campaign committee for U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is under scrutiny after apparent mismanagement of funds leading to an under-reporting of nearly $3 million over a two-year period. The problems are so severe “experts say that the dollar amount — errors totaling some $2.87 million — may trigger an FEC investigation,” according to The Daily Beast.
Over the past three days the Federal Election Commission has sent Jordan’s campaign committee ten notices “in reply to more than a dozen amended reports correcting errors that the campaign caught in a sweeping review of filings, going as far back as 2018. One of the filings discloses errors in spending and raising totalling $1,470,286.48.”
Jordan’s campaign has about a month to respond. Failure to “adequately respond” could result in enforcement action.
Campaign spokesperson Kevin Eichinger told The Daily Beast: “There was never any money missing from the account…In fact, the campaign’s cash balance is actually higher than previously listed on the campaign finance reports,” which is also not a good sign.
“The error occurred when the former campaign treasurer inadvertently double-reported certain fundraising expenses,” Eichinger adds. “When the error was discovered, the campaign hired an outside expert to conduct a comprehensive audit and file the appropriate amendments.”
Read the full report here.
Trending
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Watch: Donald Trump Jr. Explodes in ‘Cancel Culture’ Rant About Oreos, Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and the Muppets
- IF YOU HAVE TO CHEAT...2 days ago
Listen: RNC Lawyer Makes Stunning Admission to Supreme Court Justices That GOP Needs Voter Suppression Laws to Win
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
Busted: MAGA Rioter Boasted of Plan to Pin Capitol Violence on Antifa – Now He’s Been Arrested
- ANTI-SCIENCE2 days ago
‘Don’t Ever Let a Republican Tell You They’re Pro-Life Again’: Internet Stunned as TX Removes All COVID Restrictions
- WHITEWASHING HISTORY3 days ago
McEnany Says ‘Everyone’ in the White House Was ‘Horrified’ When Insurrectionists Attacked the Capitol – Contrary to Reports
- News2 days ago
Outrage After Fox News Hires ‘Known Liar and Propagandist’ Kayleigh McEnany
- OPINION1 day ago
‘End of Freedom’: Glenn Beck Melts Down Over ‘Fascism’ of Dr. Seuss Copyright Owner Discontinuing Six Books
- THESE WERE HUMAN BEINGS FOX NEWS1 day ago
Fox & Friends Host Makes Social Distancing ‘Joke’ About Horrific Crash That Killed 13 People Mostly From Mexico