OF COURSE HE DOES
Pence Expands His Post-White House Embrace of Anti-LGBTQ Organizations With Visit to Franklin Graham’s Ministry
Mike Pence is re-establishing himself as an individual political entity after spending four years in President Donald Trump’s shadow as his loyal vice president, and once again he is embracing the more extreme religious and anti-LGBTQ elements of the conservative world.
The former Vice President and former Second Lady, Karen Pence, on Wednesday visited Franklin Graham and his Samaritan’s Purse ministry, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that uses disasters to spread the gospel. Graham is an anti-LGBTQ activist who regularly attacks the LGBTQ community, especially via his Facebook page where he has close to 10 million followers.
“We are here to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse because we believe in this ministry,” Pence told Samaritan’s Purse staffers at the organization’s North Wilkesboro, North Carolina campus, Graham announced on Facebook.
Saying “we are deeply grateful,” Graham called it “a great honor to host former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence at Samaritan’s Purse today.”
“Our country is forever indebted to Vice President Pence for his tireless efforts for our nation, for peace, and on behalf of freedom of religion. God bless them in this new chapter of their lives,” Graham added.
Earlier this month Pence announced he will deliver his first public post-White House speech to a South Carolina Christian nonprofit that has ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations, including an anti-LGBTQ hate group. Palmetto Family Council says it is dedicated to “persuasively present biblical principles” and preserve religious freedom.
Palmetto Family opposes same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose. It also opposes sex education, pornography, and lists among its “accomplishments” that “11-year-olds will not be required to be vaccinated for sexual diseases.”
Image via Facebook
#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies Is Trending After USCIS Moves to Steal Automatic Citizenship From Kids of Troops Overseas
President Donald Trump’s Acting Director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, on Wednesday drew nationwide outrage after posting a new USCIS policy that effectively steals the right to automatic citizenship at birth from some of the children of members of the military and foreign service stationed overseas.
Instead of being automatically granted citizenship, some children will have to apply to become U.S. citizens. Previously, they were considered having been born on U.S. soil and thus were automatically granted citizenship.
The outrage was immediate and palpable after a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle broke the news on Twitter.
Today USCIS issued guidance that DHS “no longer considers children of U.S. government employees and U.S. armed forces members residing outside the United States as ‘residing in the United States’ for purposes of acquiring citizenship” —https://t.co/IRNR21Qm4P
— Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) August 28, 2019
Speaker Pelosi was just one of a countless number of people furious with this latest attack on members of the U.S. Military and Foreign Service.
America’s servicemembers & diplomats abroad are among our nation’s best, yet @realDonaldTrump is launching an attack on their families, putting in doubt the citizenship of their children born overseas. This shameful policy must be reversed immediately. https://t.co/UaKZlxx2qK
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 29, 2019
Some are saying this is a first step from the anti-immigrant Cuccinelli to begin an end to birthright citizenship, the right – guaranteed by the Constitution but opposed by many Republicans including President Trump – that anyone born on U.S. soil is automatically a U.S. citizen.
The outrage has continued. #TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies has been trending on Twitter. Take a look at some of the responses to the Trump administration’s new policy:
From the moment this draft-dodging coward said John McCain wasn’t a hero because he was captured, I KNEW something was wrong.
Then he dissed Khizr Khan.
Then he deported Veterans.
Now he’s denying US citizenship to Veterans’ kids born overseas.#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies pic.twitter.com/WW7iEVnEND
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 29, 2019
WHY is @realDonaldTrump treating American military babies as undocumented and under suspicion?
Anti-immigrant and anti-military?#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) August 29, 2019
Banned transgender members.
Insulted Gold Star families.
Deported veterans.
Lied about pay raises.
Called veterans with PTSD weak.
Attacked POWs.
Called a widow a liar.
Took U.S. citizenship away from babies born to service members overseas.
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) August 29, 2019
My dad was an army officer, which is why I was born in a military hospital —where army doctors saved my life as a baby.
WHY is #Trump treating American military babies as undocumented and under suspicion?
Anti-immigrant and anti-military?#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies
— Rev. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) August 29, 2019
@JoeBiden came out and condemned Trump moves. Will reverse on Day 1. Obviously, #TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies post other cantidate statements. https://t.co/8nKpbB8CQO
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 29, 2019
I am getting so sick and tired of the US being a greedy country but now we have a facist leader, you know the type of leader we have fought wars against? And now not even babies born overseas have citezen ship? Are trumps supporters happy with this?#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies
— C.L. Smith (@starkgirl133) August 29, 2019
A man too chicken shit to serve himself yet again screws those brave enough to do what he wouldn’t!
In fact, his entire family managed to avoid serving for FIVE GENERATIONS!#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies pic.twitter.com/jAzmW286sP
— Mary H. Anderson (@MaryHAnderson5) August 29, 2019
If Trump was good for military & veteran families, this account and my advocacy wouldn’t be necessary.
When I go to Washington, it’s because there is an emergency issue.
Our health care is attacked, GI Bill payments are missing, SNAP is being cut.#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies
— Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) August 29, 2019
Our courageous Women and Men in uniform, putting their lives on the line daily, and draft-dodging Cadet Bonespurs won’t consider their kids citizens if they’re born overseas?
Folks upset about kneeling during the Anthem, but OK with THIS?
STFU.#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies https://t.co/ORSVUC2D2C
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 29, 2019
Just consider how twisted this is. Trump’s administration is saying that when active members of OUR OWN MILITARY give birth while they are deployed overseas, their children are not considered U.S. citizens. This goes beyond racism. It’s lunacy.#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies https://t.co/vJW28CELbi
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 29, 2019
I come from a military family.
My dad and mom served in the U.S Airforce. My dad fought in Vietnam and mom patched up soldiers.
Sickened to hear that citizenship will now become difficult for kids born overseas to military families.
Convinced that #TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies
— Tonya Sims (@TonyaSims) August 29, 2019
Image by The White House via Flickr
