Pence Expands His Post-White House Embrace of Anti-LGBTQ Organizations With Visit to Franklin Graham’s Ministry

Published

on

Mike Pence is re-establishing himself as an individual political entity after spending four years in President Donald Trump’s shadow as his loyal vice president, and once again he is embracing the more extreme religious and anti-LGBTQ elements of the conservative world.

The former Vice President and former Second Lady, Karen Pence, on Wednesday visited Franklin Graham and his Samaritan’s Purse ministry, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that uses disasters to spread the gospel. Graham is an anti-LGBTQ activist who regularly attacks the LGBTQ community, especially via his Facebook page where he has close to 10 million followers.

“We are here to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse because we believe in this ministry,” Pence told Samaritan’s Purse staffers at the organization’s North Wilkesboro, North Carolina campus, Graham announced on Facebook.

Saying “we are deeply grateful,” Graham called it “a great honor to host former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence at Samaritan’s Purse today.”

“Our country is forever indebted to Vice President Pence for his tireless efforts for our nation, for peace, and on behalf of freedom of religion. God bless them in this new chapter of their lives,” Graham added.

Earlier this month Pence announced he will deliver his first public post-White House speech to a South Carolina Christian nonprofit that has ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations, including an anti-LGBTQ hate group. Palmetto Family Council says it is dedicated to “persuasively present biblical principles” and preserve religious freedom.

Palmetto Family opposes same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose. It also opposes sex education, pornography, and lists among its “accomplishments” that “11-year-olds will not be required to be vaccinated for sexual diseases.”

 

Image via Facebook

#TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies Is Trending After USCIS Moves to Steal Automatic Citizenship From Kids of Troops Overseas

Published

2 years ago

on

August 29, 2019

By

President Donald Trump’s Acting Director of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services, Ken Cuccinelli, on Wednesday drew nationwide outrage after posting a new USCIS policy that effectively steals the right to automatic citizenship at birth from some of the children of members of the military and foreign service stationed overseas.

Instead of being automatically granted citizenship, some children will have to apply to become U.S. citizens. Previously, they were considered having been born on U.S. soil and thus were automatically granted citizenship.

The outrage was immediate and palpable after a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle broke the news on Twitter.

Speaker Pelosi was just one of a countless number of people furious with this latest attack on members of the U.S. Military and Foreign Service.

Some are saying this is a first step from the anti-immigrant Cuccinelli to begin an end to birthright citizenship, the right – guaranteed by the Constitution but opposed by many Republicans including President Trump – that anyone born on U.S. soil is automatically a U.S. citizen.

The outrage has continued. #TrumpHatesMilitaryFamilies has been trending on Twitter. Take a look at some of the responses to the Trump administration’s new policy:

 

Image by The White House via Flickr 

