Pence Expands His Post-White House Embrace of Anti-LGBTQ Organizations With Visit to Franklin Graham’s Ministry

Mike Pence is re-establishing himself as an individual political entity after spending four years in President Donald Trump’s shadow as his loyal vice president, and once again he is embracing the more extreme religious and anti-LGBTQ elements of the conservative world.

The former Vice President and former Second Lady, Karen Pence, on Wednesday visited Franklin Graham and his Samaritan’s Purse ministry, an evangelical Christian humanitarian aid organization that uses disasters to spread the gospel. Graham is an anti-LGBTQ activist who regularly attacks the LGBTQ community, especially via his Facebook page where he has close to 10 million followers.

“We are here to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse because we believe in this ministry,” Pence told Samaritan’s Purse staffers at the organization’s North Wilkesboro, North Carolina campus, Graham announced on Facebook.

Saying “we are deeply grateful,” Graham called it “a great honor to host former Vice President Mike Pence and former Second Lady Karen Pence at Samaritan’s Purse today.”

“Our country is forever indebted to Vice President Pence for his tireless efforts for our nation, for peace, and on behalf of freedom of religion. God bless them in this new chapter of their lives,” Graham added.

Earlier this month Pence announced he will deliver his first public post-White House speech to a South Carolina Christian nonprofit that has ties to anti-LGBTQ organizations, including an anti-LGBTQ hate group. Palmetto Family Council says it is dedicated to “persuasively present biblical principles” and preserve religious freedom.

Palmetto Family opposes same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose. It also opposes sex education, pornography, and lists among its “accomplishments” that “11-year-olds will not be required to be vaccinated for sexual diseases.”

Image via Facebook