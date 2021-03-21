OPINION
‘Nazi’ Punches Wheelchair-Bound Man and Assaults Wife With Flagpole at ‘Freedom Rally’: Report
An alleged Nazi was reportedly seen repeatedly punching a man in wheelchair during a so-called freedom rally in Canada over the weekend.
The incident was said to have occurred in Calgary on Saturday.
Images circulating on social media show a man appearing to throw a punch at another man in a wheelchair. The aggressor is wearing a white shirt that reads “Proud White Christian Man.” The man in the white shirt was later identified as a Nazi.
The man in the wheelchair recounted the incident in a social media post.
“Today I fought a Nazi,” he wrote. “For those that don’t know today is International ‘White Pride Worldwide Day’ and the organizers of the Calgary ‘freedom rally’ decided to act in solidarity with those international events.”
The counter-protester said that he confronted the man in the white shirt and called him a Nazi.
“[A]t that point he decided to grab the back of my head and then attempt to shove me,” he explained. “After a second of stunned look on his face, the photo [of the incident] took place, he hit me three times, all three of which were like being hit with pillows.”
The apparent Nazi then turned to attack the wife of the man in the wheelchair, according to the account.
“[H]e decided to turn his flag pole into a weapon,” the man wrote. “He stabbed her directly in the chest [and] it hurts when she breaths. We may have to take a trip to the ER later tonight.”
At one point, the counter-protester said that he was knocked out of his wheelchair and the man in the white shirt was “shoved” down a hill. Police then arrived and used force on the counter-protesters.
“Your antifa group was trying to start something,” the counter-protester recalled one police officers saying.
“I don’t give a fuck where I am,” the counter-protester replied. “If I see someone wearing Nazi shit, racist shit, I’m calling them the fuck out. We didn’t fight a war against fascism and Nazi scumbags like this piece of shit just to let this happen again.”
Read the social media accounts below.
Full back story on the altercation between the punching nazi and my friend in the wheelchair at the alt-right "freedom" rally in Calgary on Saturday, March 21st.
(I have been given permission to share these screenshots.) pic.twitter.com/qcVvQmFEwy
— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021
Meanwhile in Calgary.. nazi scum at "freedom" rally punches counter-protesters – including someone in a wheelchair AND a woman. @CalgaryPolice tried to charge counter-protesters with assault as they defend themselves.
Fuck the police.
Fuck nazis.
Fuck Alberta. pic.twitter.com/pWhCkrVpQ3
— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021
Another view: pic.twitter.com/qY4xRXqHzU
— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021
#ThisIsAlberta pic.twitter.com/e44X2AawdO
— Taylor McNallie (she/her) (@TaylorMadeYYC) March 21, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OPINION
Trump Jr. Declared ‘Devoid of Anything Resembling Judgement’ After Violent Meme About Joe Biden
Donald Trump, Jr. on Friday received harsh criticism after posting a video on social media showing his father physically attacking the current president of the United States.
On Friday, President Joe Biden tripped while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One for a trip to Atlanta to mourn those killed in the Asian massage parlor shoots and celebrate 100 million vaccination shots.
Trump, Jr. posted a video purporting to show Biden tripping after being hit in the head by a golf ball hit by the former president.
Here’s some of what people were saying about the social media post:
So strange that a president and family that casually embraced dumb, violent memes for four years wound up inciting a deadly attack on the Capitol. https://t.co/WRWt6bD1Yz
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) March 19, 2021
Right before he tripped, Joe Biden successfully got 100 million vaccine shots administered in 58 days and got $242B in stimulus checks sent out to 90 million people.
Your dad got upwards of 500,000 people killed.
— TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) March 19, 2021
@DanRather said it best “Tripping while running up the stairs to Air Force One is embarrassing. Tripping while running the response to COVID is deadly. I would argue the latter story should be a bigger headline.”
Don’t worry about being irrelevant for long, #JusticeIsComing
— Cathie Laama (@cathie1330) March 19, 2021
You do know with every pathetic, bitter, jealous tweet you sink deeper into the shithole that is your life. You fool no one.
— Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) March 19, 2021
Yet Biden’s approval is 62 percent. Your dad never broke 50 percent for his entire one-term presidency.
Sad!
— P. D. White (@whitepatrick) March 19, 2021
A father of 5 posts this. Another day where Jr reminds us that he is devoid of anything resembling judgement or intelligence. I truly feel sorry for your children…
— The Mountains are calling…& I must go. (@PedsSJ) March 19, 2021
I would be genuinely surprised if you didn’t post this – classless as always. Sick!
— CHIDI®? (@ChidiNwatu) March 19, 2021
Remember when your dad (i) couldn’t go down a ramp w/o assistance, (ii) couldn’t hold a glass, (iii) had to enter AF1 from the cargo hold b/c the stairs were too much, (iv) called so many people by the wrong name, (v) hid the news re being vaccinated? Good times
— Dale Freeman (@dsfreem) March 19, 2021
That guy beat your Dad by more than 7 million votes.
— Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) March 19, 2021
Your daddy will never love you.
— Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) March 19, 2021
Biden doesn’t walk around with toilet paper on his shoe.
And he knows how to close an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/HP1XpGqp8E
— watertigernyc (@watertigernyc) March 19, 2021
— Evan (@daviddunn177) March 19, 2021
OPINION
‘Moron & Huckster’: Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist Dan Bongino Mocked on News He Will Take Over Rush Limbaugh Slot
Right wing conspiracy theorist and thrice-failed GOP congressional candidate Dan Bongino has been named to take over Rush Limbaugh’s daily 3-hour time slot on Cumulus Media’s Westwood One radio network, Fox News reports.
Bongino, a former police officer and Secret Service agent who is now a Fox News contributor, has become a well-known name in the world of MAGA politics. He says he also has an “ownership stake” in Parler, the social media platform that reportedly has been popular with white nationalists and white supremacists, the QAnon cult, and Trump supporters for its lack of content moderation. The Daily Sentinel‘s Josh Edwards in 2020 called it “a coffee shop with a sign on the door saying ‘Nazis welcome.'”
“Parler and I share common values,” Bongino announced when he invested in the platform. “We are resolutely committed to free speech, and the marketplace of ideas.”
Just before the 2018 election when he was an NRA TV show host Bongino bragged, “My entire life right now is about owning the libs. That’s it.”
Former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis expressed her excitement on the news Bongino will take Limbaugh’s time slot:
LOVE THIS! Dan Bongino is the perfect pick for this. He, like Rush, is a conservative trailblazer and not afraid to speak the truth. He’s also one of the truly nicest people and I’m proud to know him! https://t.co/2ruEen3txA
— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 18, 2021
Conservative pundit and Mediaite columnist John Ziegler weighs in:
This is not technically accurate, and it is weird that that Rush’s producer is promoting this narrative.
It is also quite symbolic of the demise of the credibility of talk radio that Rush Limbaugh’s time slot would be taken in at least part of the country by a moron & huckster. https://t.co/ITqIkhxWkx
— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 18, 2021
But former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was thrilled:
Rush Limbaugh is the reason I’m in politics & media. No one will ever replace him.
I could not be more excited to see @dbongino picking up the 12-3 PM ET slot!
He is immensely talented, incredibly savvy & (like Rush) a friend & mentor to those in his industry (including me!) ?? https://t.co/eB2VlnJD3i
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) March 18, 2021
Here’s how some others are responding to the Bongino news:
Dan Bongino has the ideal resume to take over Rush’s radio slot: he has spent $3.5 million turning himself into a failed congressional candidate many times over, is an investor in an app that aided insurrectionists, & recently lost a laughable defamation lawsuit.
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 18, 2021
Dan Bongino is now taking over Rush Limbaugh’s spot.
I didn’t think they could anyone worse, but they did!
— Agolf Twitler Slayer (@bblock29) March 18, 2021
Dan Bongino taking over Rush Limbaugh radio time slot is like
Rabies taking over Syphilis
— Mayday Mindy? (@maydaymindy9) March 18, 2021
Kimberly Guilfoyle goes from Gavin Newsom to Donald Trump, Jr., and people who like to listen to hateful ignorance on the radio go from Rush Limbaugh to the far more stupid Dan Bongino.
Conservatives love to trade-down. https://t.co/UYO061PQpp
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 18, 2021
PM news:
– Bigot Misogynist Rush Limbaugh replaced by Mouth-breathing Dolt Dan Bongino
– GOP supports women by [checks notes] opposing Violence Against Women Act ?
– The Onion rejects Glenn Greenwald resume
– Louie Gohmert still awful
– John Kerry don’t need no stinking mask
— Eric the editor ?????? (@Editor_of_Eric) March 18, 2021
Dan Bongino has his own radio show and Kelly Ann Sleazebag has a book deal.
I have no clue how much money still rests in MAGAville – but you better get your grift started soon folks before the money runs out.
— Jonathan Gaffney ?? (@JGaffneyUSN) March 18, 2021
If your entire life’s work can be immediately replaced by Dan Bongino, then you pissed away your existence.
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) March 18, 2021
Bongino wouldn’t know “truth” if covered every square inch of his house. He’s incapable of logical thought & accepts any lie that is based in his toxic ideology.
— Heather e^??1/?x^?2 (@HeatherMoAndCo) March 18, 2021
I wish I could tell you what Dan Bongino was tweeting, but you see, he blocked me.
I can’t even congratulate him on becoming the new Rush. That failed Congressional campaign was the PERFECT preparation for this job! The show’s record of hiring losers is intact!
— John C. Roemer (@jcroemer) March 18, 2021
OPINION
‘Sending People to Their Deaths’: Internet Explodes in Outrage at Tucker Carlson Promoting Vaccine Skepticism
Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being accused of promoting coronavirus vaccine skepticism and anti-vaxxer talking points when he posed questions Monday night as if they were unanswered and legitimate – questions that have been very publicly answered for months.
“So all of this should prompt some pretty tough questions for our public health experts in this country,” Carlson insisted to several hundred thousand viewers. “And one of those questions is, how effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine? Don’t dismiss those questions from ‘anti-vaxxers,'” he said scornfully.
“Don’t kick people off social media for asking them, answer the questions.”
“The administration would like you to take this vaccine. Joe Biden told you last week if you don’t you can’t celebrate the Fourth of July. But it turns out there are things we don’t know about the effects of this vaccine — and all vaccines by the way.”
Americans generally agree that the job of a journalist is to inform, to deliver news and information, not to ask basic questions that are easily answered because – in this case – the federal government and the vaccine manufacturers have already answered them.
These are not state secrets, but as many on social media noted, when you posed them as if they were, you’re promoting anti-vaxx skepticism, and during a pandemic, that is potentially deadly.
Watch Carlson from his Monday night show:
These questions Tucker thinks you aren’t allowed to ask are literally just a google search away, theres so many answers to these questions available on the computer you keep in your pocket pic.twitter.com/kcnTVciA6O
— Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 16, 2021
Last year CNN reported Carlson makes $10 million a year. And while the combined annual salaries of everyone I know don’t reach that staggering umber, let’s do Tucker’s job for him.
Just going to Google and entering “how e” literally gave me the answer:
And, as most Americans already know, the vaccines range between about 85% effective (Johnson & Johnson, one dose shot) to about 95% effective (Moderna and Pfizer, two-dose shots.)
But Carlson thinks the government is hiding this information. It’s not.
Media Matters has a longer clip here.
Here’s how some are reacting:
The vaccines are hugely effective that’s why Rupert Murdoch got it as soon as he possibly could. You’ll remember Rupert Murdoch, he’s Tuckers boss.
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) March 16, 2021
No hyperbole: Tucker Carlson is assuming responsibility for the deaths of thousands who are watching this and deciding to forego a vaccine or the folks coming into contact with them. Understand the gravity of this moment. Carlson is sending people to their deaths. https://t.co/Xln7Qi2TvC
— Charlotte Clymer ???? (@cmclymer) March 16, 2021
Tucker Carlson is leading his show undermining public confidence in the Covid vaccines, saying public health experts need to face questions about them: “One of those questions is: ‘How effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine?'”
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2021
Tucker Carlson is pushing anti-vaxxer talking points pic.twitter.com/rh3AzoTrGM
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 16, 2021
I can’t stand Rupar but gotta agree with him on this. That was one of the worst Tucker Carlson episodes in memory. On top of the overt vaccine skepticism and alarmism…he followed that segment with a visit from Tusli Gabbard, who is not exactly pro-vaccine.
— Don Quixotic (@DonQuixotic7) March 16, 2021
Tucker is on his show right now pushing vaccine skepticism, so he’s prob out…????
— kdenn98 (@kdenn98) March 16, 2021
Your reminder that Rupert Murdoch, who controls Fox, immediately got himself a Covid vaccine when he was able to in December. Yet he pays for his top host to go on TV and undermine the public's confidence in them. https://t.co/KOLI0skXuR
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 16, 2021
Tonight on Fox Propaganda, white supremacist rape apologist Tucker Carlson did a segment to criticize the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine.
His evil employer Rupert Murdoch went to the UK to get a vaccine once they had it ready way before the US, that’s how effective, dirtbag.
— Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) March 16, 2021
Tucker asks, “How effective is this coronavirus vaccine?”
Answer: 100% effective against hospitalization and death.
Tucker asks, “How necessary is it to take the vaccine?”
Answer: The lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans depend on it. https://t.co/35WvClHCPM
— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) March 16, 2021
Anybody airing Tucker Carlson: @comcast @CoxComm @Verizon @ATT needs to be boycotted if they don’t demand his removal from the fox network. Spreading false information about the covid vaccine is going to literally kill Americans. The death toll rises every day.
— Tim (@brainboygenius) March 16, 2021
I came here to say that exact thing. Tucker Carlson spewing lies about the vaccine while his employer Rupert Murdoch couldn’t get it fast enough. Smh
— Virginia Buysse (@VirginiaBuysse) March 16, 2021
Well I guess Tucker is into eliminating half his audience by scaring them into avoiding vaccines. There’s going to be a massive Darwin Awards hand out later this year. https://t.co/hgsDQ0x5Jb
— Alice aka Moon Cat (@mooncat_alice) March 16, 2021
Well tucker, a man of your intelligence has the ability to read the data and studies. And wouldn’t you know it, they’re easily accessible. Either commit them to memory so you don’t sound stupid or better prepare for your next segment when talking about vaccines and their safety https://t.co/1gQlgPI0J9
— matt (@Arthur85Matt) March 16, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Forty Texas Sheriffs Join Training Where They Are Taught to Resist State and Federal ‘Tyranny’
- ELECTION FRAUD3 days ago
Florida Republican Taken Into Custody on Felony Election Fraud Charges: Report
- News2 days ago
Rooting for Putin: Gaetz Compares Russian Leader’s Demand to Debate Biden to ‘Rocky IV’ but Says US President Would Lose
- CRIME2 days ago
DOJ Charges 19 Year Old in Attempted Plot to Kidnap, Murder and Eat Gay Men: Reports
- OPINION2 days ago
Trump Jr. Declared ‘Devoid of Anything Resembling Judgement’ After Violent Meme About Joe Biden
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS2 days ago
Watch: Democrat Introduces Resolution to Expel Marjorie Taylor Greene From Congress for ‘Endorsements of Sedition’
- News2 days ago
COVID Outbreak at Mar-a-Lago Shuts Down Part of Trump Resort: Report
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
Busted: Ted Cruz Caught Lying in Leaked Call About Critical Upcoming Senate Bill – Report