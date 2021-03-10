FREEDOM'S JUST ANOTHER WORD TO INFECT OTHERS?
Marjorie Taylor Greene Furious Feds Forcing Americans to Get COVID Vaccine, Because ‘Freedom’ (They’re Not)
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched into a diatribe Wednesday, outraged that the federal government is forcing “citizens” to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the fact that there is no law requiring anyone in the U.S. to do so. The federal government legally cannot mandate the vaccine because it was authorized by the FDA only for “emergency use.” Should a law pass in the future, President Joe Biden had said last year he opposes making it mandatory.
“It should be a choice, it’s freedom,” the “QAnon Congresswoman” told Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody, on the new far right streaming network Real America’s Voice. “It’s, you know, having these two classes of citizens, basically the ones that have taken the vaccine and then the supposedly ‘bad people’ that haven’t taken the vaccine, I would be one of those people in that classification of of citizens, it’s because, you know, myself, probably you and many others.”
“We feel healthy enough to trust our own immune systems to survive COVID, and with over 99% of people under the age of 65 surviving COVID. I think my odds are pretty good and I’m willing to take that gamble,” Greene said.
Factually, Americans under the age of 65 account for about 19 percent of all coronavirus deaths, as of March 3, according to Statista. That includes 208 people 17 or younger. That also does not account for coronavirus long-haulers, who have “recovered” but still suffer often dramatically debilitating symptoms. And it does not account for the fact that the more people infected with coronavirus, the more they can spread it to others. Health experts now are extremely concerned about the three major variants, which are more contagious, and at least one of which has been shown to be more deadly.
“The government has no right to tell me or anyone else that I’m required to have a vaccine to fly on an airplane, to go in restaurants, to buy and sell in the marketplace, for my children to attend school, or any other freedom and right that I have,” Greene, who lies on a regular basis, insisted – even though literally no one is telling anyone that.
“The government needs to get out of our business and allow us to be completely open and and make decisions for ourselves with our health,” she added, ignoring that it’s not just her health that’s the issue, but spreading the coronavirus to others.
Watch:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complains of being treated like a second-class citizen because she refuses to take the COVID-19 vaccine, saying the government has no right to tell her what to do with her own body. pic.twitter.com/16m8mBJxQ9
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 10, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'YOU'RE STROKING HIS EGO'2 days ago
Lindsey Graham Gives Bizarre Interview to Axios Reporter Who’s Forced to Ask ‘You Don’t Really Believe That Do You?’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Mike Pence Chooses Right Wing Religious Org Tied to Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group to Host His First Post-VP Speech
- 'HOW VERY WHITE'2 days ago
‘White Privilege Power Hour’: Fox & Friends ‘Tone Deaf’ Hosts Scorched for Ignoring Racism in Meghan and Harry Story
- WHITE NATIONALISM IS HATE2 days ago
White Nationalist Congressman Tweets White Nationalist Group’s Motto in Sex Worker Meme
- AT WHAT POINT DO WE CALL THIS RACISM AND MISOGYNY?1 day ago
Anti-Science Senator Daines Puts Hold on Deb Haaland Nomination for Interior Secretary – Comes Up With New ‘Concern’
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT1 day ago
Ted Cruz Smacked Down by Dick Durbin After Lying About LGBTQ Equality Act and ‘Religious Liberty’
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lies Pending LGBTQ Equality Bill Has ‘Completely Canceled Women’ and ‘Destroyed Women’s Rights’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
‘Monumental Imbecile’ Devin Nunes Mocked for Comparing Democrats to Soviet Russia