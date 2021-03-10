Marjorie Taylor Greene Furious Feds Forcing Americans to Get COVID Vaccine, Because ‘Freedom’ (They’re Not)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) launched into a diatribe Wednesday, outraged that the federal government is forcing “citizens” to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the fact that there is no law requiring anyone in the U.S. to do so. The federal government legally cannot mandate the vaccine because it was authorized by the FDA only for “emergency use.” Should a law pass in the future, President Joe Biden had said last year he opposes making it mandatory.

“It should be a choice, it’s freedom,” the “QAnon Congresswoman” told Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody, on the new far right streaming network Real America’s Voice. “It’s, you know, having these two classes of citizens, basically the ones that have taken the vaccine and then the supposedly ‘bad people’ that haven’t taken the vaccine, I would be one of those people in that classification of of citizens, it’s because, you know, myself, probably you and many others.”

“We feel healthy enough to trust our own immune systems to survive COVID, and with over 99% of people under the age of 65 surviving COVID. I think my odds are pretty good and I’m willing to take that gamble,” Greene said.

Factually, Americans under the age of 65 account for about 19 percent of all coronavirus deaths, as of March 3, according to Statista. That includes 208 people 17 or younger. That also does not account for coronavirus long-haulers, who have “recovered” but still suffer often dramatically debilitating symptoms. And it does not account for the fact that the more people infected with coronavirus, the more they can spread it to others. Health experts now are extremely concerned about the three major variants, which are more contagious, and at least one of which has been shown to be more deadly.

“The government has no right to tell me or anyone else that I’m required to have a vaccine to fly on an airplane, to go in restaurants, to buy and sell in the marketplace, for my children to attend school, or any other freedom and right that I have,” Greene, who lies on a regular basis, insisted – even though literally no one is telling anyone that.

“The government needs to get out of our business and allow us to be completely open and and make decisions for ourselves with our health,” she added, ignoring that it’s not just her health that’s the issue, but spreading the coronavirus to others.

Watch: