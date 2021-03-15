News
MAGA Rioter Just Arrested for Assaulting Capitol Cops Refers to Himself as the ‘Sandwich Nazi’
George Pierre Tanios, a 39-year-old MAGA rioter who was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting late Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, refers to himself as the “Sandwich Nazi” in his LinkedIn profile.
West Virginia Metro News reports that Tanios is the owner of the Sandwich University diner in Morgantown, West Virginia, which describes itself as the “King of the Fat Sandwich” on its website.
In his LinkedIn profile, Tanios lists being a “Sandwich Nazi” as his work experience, although it’s not clear if this is a commentary on his own far-right political views that inspired him to storm the United States Capitol on January 6th in the name of keeping former President Donald Trump in power.
Tanios also appears to have operated an Instagram account under the name @thesandwichnazi, which has been taken offline. However, the Instagram profile for Sandwich University still mentions it.
Tanios and 32-year-old Pennsylvania resident Julian Elie Khater were arrested this week and charged with assaulting Sicknick, who was hospitalized in the wake of the riots before dying hours later, along with two other police officers.
Khater and Tanios are facing a total of nine criminal counts and are due to appear in court on Monday.
News
Cuomo Accuser Gave Investigators 120 Pages of Records, Says Governor Has ‘Preoccupation With His Hand Size’: Attorney
Charlotte Bennett, a former aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday spoke with investigators for four hours, her attorney says, and provided 120 pages of contemporaneous notes about what she says is the sexual harassment she experienced from the New York Democrat.
“One piece of new information that came to light today was the Governor’s preoccupation with his hand size,” her attorney, Debra Katz said in a statement, “and what the large size of his hands indicated to Charlotte and other members of his staff.”
Bennett “detailed her allegations of sexual harassment” and in addition to the 120 pages of contemporaneous notes also gave investigators “other examples of documentary evidence,” Katz’s statement reads.
“She also provided details about the sexually hostile environment the Governor fostered in both his Manhattan and Albany offices and his deliberate efforts to create rivalries and tension among female staffers on whom he bestowed attention.”
Last month The New York Times reported Bennett “is accusing [Cuomo] of sexual harassment, saying that he asked her questions about her sex life, whether she was monogamous in her relationships and if she had ever had sex with older men.”
She also “said the governor had asked her numerous questions about her personal life, including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, and had said that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s — comments she interpreted as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.”
Cuomo has apologized, is refusing to resign, and says he never touched anyone inappropriately. “I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo said last week. Approximately 70 state and national lawmakers have called on Cuomo to resign.
News
Proud Boys Leader Reveals Feds Met With Him Multiple Times Before Violent Rallies and Provided Him With Tips: NYT
In a deep dive by the New York Times into the now-changing relationship between law enforcement officials and the extreme right-wing Proud Boys, one of the leaders of the white supremacist group admitted that he exchanged information with federal authorities before their rallies that often turned violent.
According to the report, law enforcement officials for years have ignored the growing violence at Proud Boy rallies — choosing instead to arrest their antagonists — but things have changed since the Jan 6th riot when supporters of Donald Trump overran the Capitol and sent lawmakers fleeing for their lives.
As the Times’ David Kirkpatrick and Alan Feuer wrote of the Proud Boys, “The group’s propensity for violence and extremism was no secret. But the F.B.I. and other agencies had often seen the Proud Boys as they chose to portray themselves, according to more than a half-dozen current and former federal officials: as mere street brawlers who lacked the organization or ambition of typical bureau targets like neo-Nazis, international terrorists and Mexican drug cartels.”
According to Mike German, a fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, he was surprised at the hands-off approach law enforcement took with the group.
“They committed violence in public, used videos of that violence to promote themselves for other rallies and then traveled across the country to engage in violence again,” he recalled. “How that didn’t attract F.B.I. attention is hard for me to understand.”
According to Enrique Tarrio, the chairman of the Proud Boys who has also been accused of being an FBI informant, his group was contacted by federal officials.
Tarrio claimed, “… federal agents had called or visited him on eight or so occasions before rallies in recent years. But it was never to pressure him to stay away,” the Times reports.
The report continues, “Instead, he said in an interview, the agents asked for march routes and other plans in order to separate the Proud Boys from counterprotesters. Other times, he said, agents warned that they had picked up potential threats from the left against him or his associates.”
As for the Jan 6th “Stop the Steal” rally, Tarrio claimed he never heard a word despite its proximity to the halls of Congress and the group’s violent history.
“They did not reach out to us,” he stated.
“The group, whose total membership is unknown but believed to be in the thousands, has never articulated a specific ideology or dogma. Its rallies, though, feature hyper-nationalist chants about immigration, Islam and Mr. Trump. Its members have lionized Augusto Pinochet, the Chilean dictator, and their events often appear to be thinly disguised pretexts to bait opponents into confrontations,” the report added. “Indeed, the Proud Boys have made little effort to hide violent intentions. In fall 2018, for example, members of a New England chapter posted notes on the online service Venmo as they paid their monthly dues and transportation costs to an October ‘Resist Marxism’ rally in Providence, R.I.”
You can read more here.
News
‘I’m Not Going to Resign’ Defiant Cuomo Says After Dozens of Democrats Demand His Resignation
New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo is refusing to resign in the face of growing accusations of sexual misconduct, amid the backdrop of his administration hiding coronavirus death toll numbers in senior nursing homes, and dozens of state and national Democrats calling on him to resign.
“I’m not going to resign,” Cuomo, sounding less enthusiastic than he has in the recent past, told reporters Friday afternoon.
“I did not do what has been alleged,” Cuomo added. He urged reporters to allow the two investigations into his actions to be completed. He also suggested there are many possible “motivations” for people accusing him.
Gov. Cuomo called all the lawmakers – currently approximately 70 – who are calling for his resignation “reckless and dangerous,” and said the people “know the difference between playing politics, bowing to cancel culture, and the truth.”
“The people of the state have known me for 40 years,” said, noting he has been in the public eye since he was 23 years old.
One year ago Cuomo was a national hero, offering not only New Yorkers but the entire country the only concrete leadership as President Donald Trump all but totally ignored the coronavirus and the fears associated with the pandemic.
As of Friday morning 59 elected Democrats in the state legislature have signed a letter calling for Cuomo to resign. Another 11 congressional Democrats, including most recently U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also called for Cuomo’s resignation.
NY House Dems who have called for Gov Cuomo to resign:
Reps Kathleen Rice, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Jerry Nadler, Grace Meng, Adriano Espaillat, Mondaire Jones, Antonio Delgado, Yvette Clarke, Carolyn Maloney and Nydia Velazquez.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 12, 2021
Congressman Nadler, who serves as the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, was seen by some as the tipping point for Cuomo to resigning, a point that was expected but did not come Friday.
New York Democrats noticeably missing from the calls for Cuomo’s resignation have been U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized an impeachment investigation. The move comes, the Rochester City Newspaper reports, “after new allegations were reported in the Albany Times Union that Cuomo ‘aggressively groped’ a female aide. Five other women have said the governor either sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them.”
As a result New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened an investigation into Cuomo’s actions.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story may be updated.
