Connect with us

'NOT LIKE THIS THING WASN’T READ OUT LOUD'

‘Knot Headed Tree Puncher’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Lie Biden COVID Relief Bill Doesn’t Include Homeless Vets

Published

on

Madison Cawthorn

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is once again under fire, this time for lying that President Joe Biden’s COVID relief bill doesn’t include any funds to help homeless veterans. In a xenophobic tweet Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina who voted against the legislation, slammed Democrats for allocating $86 million for hotels for unaccompanied children crossing the border seeking asylum.

Many noted in response that the American Rescue Plan allocates billions for homeless vets, in addition to spending $1.6 billion via the Veterans’ Administration’s budget for homeless veterans.

Separately, the VA reports, the American Rescue Plan Act allocates $17 billion to help veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, including funds to help 37,000 homeless veterans.

Cawthorn sits on just two House committees. One of them is the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

Many blasted him for not only voting against Biden’s rescue plan, which is now law, but for not offering a single piece of legislation to help veterans, including none to help homeless veterans.

Others noted that in an attempt to delay passage of the bill, Republicans forced an oral reading of the legislation, delaying its passage by a full day.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.