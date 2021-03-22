'NOT LIKE THIS THING WASN’T READ OUT LOUD'
‘Knot Headed Tree Puncher’: Madison Cawthorn Scorched for Lie Biden COVID Relief Bill Doesn’t Include Homeless Vets
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is once again under fire, this time for lying that President Joe Biden’s COVID relief bill doesn’t include any funds to help homeless veterans. In a xenophobic tweet Cawthorn, a Republican from North Carolina who voted against the legislation, slammed Democrats for allocating $86 million for hotels for unaccompanied children crossing the border seeking asylum.
The Biden Admin just dropped $86 Million dollars to get hotel rooms for ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS yet we have zero dollars going to our homeless veterans who are at a high risk of suicide.
UNACCEPTABLE. UNAMERICAN.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) March 21, 2021
Many noted in response that the American Rescue Plan allocates billions for homeless vets, in addition to spending $1.6 billion via the Veterans’ Administration’s budget for homeless veterans.
The American Rescue Plan that @CawthornforNC voted against has allocated $14.5 billion for veterans, including suicide prevention and fighting homelessness.
In addition, under President Biden, the VA will spend $1.6 billion in 2021 to specifically to combat veteran homelessness.
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) March 22, 2021
Separately, the VA reports, the American Rescue Plan Act allocates $17 billion to help veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, including funds to help 37,000 homeless veterans.
Cawthorn sits on just two House committees. One of them is the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.
Many blasted him for not only voting against Biden’s rescue plan, which is now law, but for not offering a single piece of legislation to help veterans, including none to help homeless veterans.
Others noted that in an attempt to delay passage of the bill, Republicans forced an oral reading of the legislation, delaying its passage by a full day.
You literally voted against the American Rescue Act that had $14.5 BILLION earmarked for veterans including to combat veteran homelessness .
How UNAMERICAN of YOU.
— Devin’s Dog (@DevinNunesDog) March 22, 2021
I mean, it’s not like this thing wasn’t read out loud or nothing…
— Pastatute (@aredmond75) March 22, 2021
How many bills have you introduced to help homeless veterans?
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 22, 2021
Um the relief bill YOU voted against had 17 billion going to veterans which included helping HOMELESS veterans…you voted AGAINST IT! pic.twitter.com/5qHK2oswBL
— Steve (@stelenj) March 22, 2021
The American Rescue Plan, which this Republican voted against, actually puts billions toward helping homeless veterans. So this Republican either didn’t know what he was voting against or he’s lying. Maybe both.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 22, 2021
Cawthorn is unbelievably stupid. He voted against the American Rescue Plan Act which provides funding for homelessness.
HE VOTED AGAINST HELPING HOMELESS VETERANS! https://t.co/U7ACm08B9P
— MMarie D’Angelo (@mariedangelo22) March 22, 2021
This is verifiably false. You are deliberately misleading your constituents.
— Victoria Brownworth #EndViolenceAgainstWomen (@VABVOX) March 22, 2021
This is what in politics we call “a lie.”
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) March 22, 2021
Hi Madison. I was at the Naval Academy today volunteering in the cemetery. You know..the place you lied about being accepted to for college. What did you do to help veterans and/or their families today? Any new bills in the works?
— SomewhereInTheGarden (@claircolette1) March 22, 2021
You know there is billions for homeless Americans in the American Rescue Plan. You voted against it.
So if anyone is trying to take money from homeless veterans – it’s you.
— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) March 22, 2021
BTW I sit on the House VA Committee. If you paid attention at the briefings you would know that the American Rescue Plan has billions for homelessness or I don’t know you could introduce legislation to help 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ to date you haven’t written one VA homelessness related bill https://t.co/dTIr6f7buH
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) March 22, 2021
Seems like your claim of “zero dollars” might be just a little bit off there. pic.twitter.com/qA32QrjbTW
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 22, 2021
Knot headed tree puncher. https://t.co/YyFFrlxCCs
— Doug Stolzenberg (@DouglasStolzenb) March 22, 2021
You voted against the American Rescue Plan which allocated billions toward veteran’s homelessness.
Fuck your faux patriotism and using veterans as pawns in your political games while also proving you’re a goddamned racist.
Receipts. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5gaLX09Dpm
— DeMarcus (@semperdiced) March 22, 2021
Why isn’t there a penalty for this kind of behaviour? This guy lies with reckless abadon about easily verifiable things, and gets to keep his job while no one in the media confronts him about his lies. https://t.co/GeuiGFFCOF pic.twitter.com/PMM4EujxOx
— 🍷🐝🚄Auntie Ouakam🚄🐝🍷 (@OuakamA) March 22, 2021
Which he voted AGAINST, so homeless veterans only matter to him when he can use them to score cheap political points.
— Flintoid in Ohio (@CitizenMom47) March 22, 2021
You’re just a liar madison. Just trash
— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) March 22, 2021
