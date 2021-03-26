'THE RIGHT'S GOING TO TAKE DRASTIC MEASURES'
Fox News Guest Says GOP May Be Forced to ‘Pick a Fascist’ for President in Next 10 Years – and Tucker Carlson Agrees
On Fox News Thursday, Tucker Carlson and his guest, right-wing talk radio host Jesse Kelly, openly speculated that Republicans may soon get tired of “following the rules” and “pick a fascist” to lead the party.
“I think you make a really solid point about the sadness and powerlessness that people feel in the face of this,” said Carlson. “And some people are just going to say, why should I follow the rules? Why should I be a good citizen if they don’t have to follow the rules? I mean things kind of break down at some point, don’t they?”
“They will break down, they are breaking down, Tucker,” said Kelly. “I’ve said this before, and I’m telling you, I worry that I’m right, the right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years, because they’re not going to be the only ones on the outs. There’s 60, 70 million of us, we’re not a tiny minority. And if we’re all going to be treated like criminals, and all subject to every single law while antifa, Black Lives Matter guys go free and Hunter Biden goes free, the right’s going to take drastic measures.”
Watch below:
KELLY: The right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years —
CARLSON: Right. That's right.
KELLY: — Because they're not going to be the only one — the only ones on the outs. pic.twitter.com/n1NwnwUTsR
— Brendan Karet 🚮 (@bad_takes) March 26, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- NOT HOW THIS WORKS2 days ago
Experts Slam Fox News for Wrongly Attacking VP Harris for ‘Repeatedly Failing to Salute Military’
- YUP.2 days ago
Laura Ingraham Attacks Dems for ‘Preferring’ Undocumented Immigrants to ‘Anyone Who Voted for Trump’ – It Doesn’t End Well
- News3 days ago
Ted Cruz Says He’s Been at ‘Too Damn Many’ Mass Shootings – Then Rages at Dems Despite His Voting Record on Guns
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
NBC White House Correspondent Says Gun Safety and Voting Rights Are ‘Far-Left Issues’
- SIRI WHO IS STROM THURMOND?3 days ago
Internet Rises Up to Slam Mitch McConnell for Claiming Filibuster ‘Has No Racial History at All’
- JESUS WOULD HAVE BAKED THE CAKE3 days ago
Colorado Christian Baker Back in Court After Refusing to Bake Birthday Cake for Transgender Woman
- GUNS3 days ago
Boulder Suspect Bought an AR-15 Four Days After a Judge Blocked a Two-Year Old Law Banning Assault Weapons
- News2 days ago
Right Wing Pundit Hammers GOP Senate Candidate Accused of ‘Half Rape’ in Off-the-Rails Interview