Cruz Slammed for ‘Lie’ Dems Have ‘Abandoned the Working Class’: He ‘Abandoned His State and Dog to Go to Cancun’

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is once again under fire, a regular occurrence ever since his role in the January 6 insurrection. His trip to Cancun, Mexico only served to worsen further his approval ratings, causing them to crater.

Monday night the Texas Republican lamented to Fox News’ Laura Ingraham his belief that Democrats have abandoned the working class.

As many were quick to point out, that is a lie.

President Joe Biden is being hailed by pro-union activists for being the first president to strongly support unionization of workers “in decades,” in this case at Amazon, while cautioning them that Amazon doesn’t get to decide if there should be a union. (Bernie Sanders’ former campaign manager called it “monumental.”)

There is of course the Democrats’ push to increase the minimum wage to $15, something Republicans virulently oppose.

Democrats are pushing through Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill which Republicans also vehemently oppose. Every Republican in the House just voted against it, even though it will bring much-needed help to hundreds of millions of Americans, especially working – and out of work – people who are struggling just to eat and stay warm this winter.

Staying warm in Texas, for example, has been a real struggle, unless you’re a highly-paid Senator who can jet off to Cancun, like Cruz did with his family and friends when the going got tough two weeks ago amid a massive winter storm, power outage, water crisis, and in the middle of a pandemic – which many were quick to remind the junior Senator from the Lone Star State.

Ted Cruz: The Democratic Party has abandoned the working class men and women… pic.twitter.com/lFhIA6lopO — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2021

Cruz stayed at the Cancun Ritz while Texans froze to death. https://t.co/nbZh3kFXSf — Adam Rothman (@arothmanhistory) March 2, 2021

Look, you might think this is funny, but no one knows more about abandoning the working class than Ted Cruz. https://t.co/l9qxBehE71 — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 2, 2021

This man flew to a beachside Ritz Carlton hotel in Cancun while his constituents lost electricity https://t.co/cxf2tYZpKZ — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 2, 2021

Ted Cruz literally abandoned the working class men and women. Literally went to the tropics. — JRehling (@JRehling) March 2, 2021

This is an obvious upsidedown lie. Some onus should be on anyone who believes it as well as the cad spewing it. Everyone knows ted jetted off to Cancun to stay at a luxury hotel without a though as to the cost. That his wife’s a Goldman exec. He’s about as working class as caviar — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 2, 2021

Every House Republican voted against: — $1,400 stimulus checks

— Increased unemployment benefits

— State/local government aid

— $3,000+ child tax credits

— Funds to reopen schools

— Funds for vaccine distribution

— Funds for rental assistance

— Small business relief — The Never Mind Girl (@Trendy2Chic) March 2, 2021

Ted Cruz @SenTedCruz fled his constituents in a snow storm for Cancun and doesn’t support a $15 minimum wage. He literally abandoned the working class. https://t.co/ZInxI5l0kF — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) March 2, 2021

Ted Cruz opposes the right to unionize, a $15/hour minimum wage, and universal healthcare. https://t.co/FzIRZ40tbF — Adrian 🦑 #Warrenista (@adrianforWFP) March 2, 2021

“…and that’s why we have to try again to elect a dude who lives in a gold skyscraper with his name on it. Anyway, enough about that, I’m late for my trip to the Ritz Carlton in Cancun.” https://t.co/l5Wd4guU0N — WolfLawyer (@thewolflawyer) March 2, 2021

Yet the GQP is the party cutting weekend voting, restricting mail ballot drop boxes, adding voter ID for mail ballots, giving voters less time to return ballots & dramatically limiting runoff time. But yeah, Democrats are the problem 😂😂 — 🌊 🌊Suburban Housewife🌊🌊 (@WifeInTheBurbs) March 2, 2021

Says the man who abandoned his state and dog to go to Cancun, then blamed it on his daughter. The modern GOP reminds me of the PTL in the 80s and those who listen to today’s GOP are no smarter than those who gave money blindly to the PTL. https://t.co/86lPwruLjY — The Sassy Gay Horny Horror Bear (@DfwSter) March 2, 2021

I don’t see how the GOP thinks they can sell this blue collar party nonsense when they don’t support $15 minimum wage and loathe unions. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) March 2, 2021

If cognitive dissonance and shear unadulterated bull shit had a baby, I present to you Ted cruz. https://t.co/cvbGp7djkr — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) March 2, 2021

You live in a 3-story, 4100 sq. ft. house worth $2 million, @tedcruz. So eat a bowl of shut the fuck up, you bearded worm. https://t.co/5GLxJ4RRLt — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 2, 2021

Straight out of Goebbels’ Handbook. Accuse the enemy of your crimes. https://t.co/VVX3TCXz6t — Larry Fine (@LarryFinesGhost) March 2, 2021