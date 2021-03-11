'PRETTY MUCH DEFINITIVE'
‘Cause and Effect’: Trump’s Own Defense Secretary Just Threw Him Under the Bus for Inciting the Insurrection
The former Acting Secretary of Defense under the Trump administration, Chris Miller, spoke to VICE on Showtime recently, and said that he thinks then-President Trump’s speech on the morning of Jan. 6 helped spark the attack on the U.S. Capitol building later that day.
“…would anybody have marched on the Capitol, and tried to overrun the Capitol, without the President’s speech?” Miller asked, adding that he thinks it’s “pretty much definitive” that the violence wouldn’t have taken place if Trump hadn’t spoke.
“It seems cause and effect,” Miller said. “The question is, did he know he was enraging people to do that? I don’t know.”
Miller got his share of criticism from some who say the Defense Department waited too long to deploy the National Guard in its response to the attack, but he said that the speed of the response was fairly standard.
“It comes back to understanding how the military works—this isn’t a video game, it’s not Black Ops Call of Duty,” Miller said.
The story will air exclusively on VICE on Showtime at 8 p.m. on Sunday March 14.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- TRUE COLORS1 day ago
Ivanka Trump Chooses Anti-LGBTQ Prosperity Gospel ‘Charlatan’ as Partner for First Appearance Since Leaving White House
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
‘Monumental Imbecile’ Devin Nunes Mocked for Comparing Democrats to Soviet Russia
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT2 days ago
Ted Cruz Smacked Down by Dick Durbin After Lying About LGBTQ Equality Act and ‘Religious Liberty’
- AT WHAT POINT DO WE CALL THIS RACISM AND MISOGYNY?2 days ago
Anti-Science Senator Daines Puts Hold on Deb Haaland Nomination for Interior Secretary – Comes Up With New ‘Concern’
- WHITE NATIONALISM IS HATE3 days ago
White Nationalist Congressman Tweets White Nationalist Group’s Motto in Sex Worker Meme
- REPUBLICAN EXTREMISM1 day ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Delays Passage of $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief After Blocking Child Abuse Legislation
- CORRUPTION2 days ago
Leaked Texts Contradict DeSantis’s Claims About Vaccine Scandal
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Lies Pending LGBTQ Equality Bill Has ‘Completely Canceled Women’ and ‘Destroyed Women’s Rights’