'YOU SHALL HAVE NO OTHER GODS BEFORE ME'
‘Worshipping the Golden Jackass’: CPAC Mocked for Displaying Giant Gold Trump Statue
The Conservative Political Action Conference is set to begin this weekend, and early indications are that much of it will be dedicated to worshipping former President Donald Trump.
In fact, as a video posted by Bloomberg News’ William Turton shows, CPAC will even feature a literal gold statue of the former twice-impeached one-term president, who will also be a keynote speaker at the event.
Many Twitter users noted that a gold Trump statue would seem to violate biblical commandments against idolatry, and it drew comparisons to the golden calf idol destroyed by Moses in the Old Testament.
Check out some reactions below.
Seriously, did these folks not read the Old Testament? pic.twitter.com/cjGReyGMYv
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) February 26, 2021
Golden calf not available? https://t.co/GlQD62dBc6
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) February 26, 2021
A golden statue of Trump is as good a summary of CPAC as one could possibly make. pic.twitter.com/tW0zFobjyh
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 26, 2021
Worshipping the Golden Calf was *really bad*, prophets say. (Exodus 32:8). Worshipping the Golden Jackass seems Even Worse. #CPAC2021 https://t.co/GhfKuhejuL
— Whit Stillman (@WhitStillman) February 26, 2021
I mean, everyone knows Trump has violated a bunch of the 10 Commandments and they still supported him so what’s a golden idol among friends? https://t.co/oyzNTbne3V
— Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64) February 26, 2021
You really can’t make this shit up.
1st 2 Commandments.
You Shall Have No Other Gods Before Me.
You Shall Not Make Idols.
According to the Bible, the golden calf was an idol made by the Israelites when Moses went up to Mount Sinai. Also known as the Sin of the Calf. https://t.co/opN43JUrP8
— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Goss30Goss) February 26, 2021
Instead of worshipping a golden calf, the GOP worship a golden crook. https://t.co/YkNqKjCtTA
— Jamie Dissent (@JamesDissent) February 26, 2021
We always knew these MAGAts and evangelicals were fake Christian heretics. They finally broke out the golden calf.
pic.twitter.com/cM6eQlqrXr
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 26, 2021
Certified Public Accountants Convention infiltrated by cultists worshipping golden ass. https://t.co/9taFVE274F
— DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) February 26, 2021
Don’t they usually air The Ten Commandments in March or April? https://t.co/jXxBqER9EU
— Seth Masket (@smotus) February 26, 2021
Completely normal. Not batshit crazy at all. https://t.co/N72sFcSyI9
— Josh Moon 🇺🇸 (@Josh_Moon) February 26, 2021
Definitely not a cult https://t.co/g2JquXbiUj
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) February 26, 2021
