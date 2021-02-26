SUPER-SPREADERS CONFERENCE
Watch: CPAC Officials Beg Attendees to ‘Comply With the Law’ and ‘Work on Wearing a Mask.’ It Doesn’t Go Well.
Two administrative officials at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, kicked off Friday morning’s events by urging attendees to wear a mask to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. It did not go well.
While its parent organization claims it literally defines what conservatism is, CPAC is an annual convention of conservatives that has always embraced and catered to an extremist right wing crowd, while trying to appear more mainstream in an effort to gain credibility.
“I also want to mention one thing, and I know this might sound like a little bit of a downer,” the morning’s host, “Dan” said on stage at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. “But we also believe in property rights, and this is a private hotel, and we believe in the rule of law so we need to comply with the laws of this county that we’re in.”
“But a private hotel, just like your house, gets to set its own rules,” he explained, passing the buck to deliver the bad news to “Carly, our CPAC director.”
“Well, as Dan mentioned we are in a private facility,” she said, appearing a bit nervous, “and we do want to be respectful of the ordinances that they have, as their private property, so please everyone when you’re in the ballroom when you’re seated, you should still be wearing a mask. So if everybody can go ahead, work on that. I know I know it’s it’s not the most fun. ”
That’s when shouts of “freedom!” began.
Dan had to step back in.
“You have the right, you have the right to set own rules in your own house. And we’re borrowing somebody else’s house, so we need to comply with their rules.”
The shouts grew louder.
“So thank you all for putting on your masks, I wear a mask when I’m in the halls, and we’re going to comply with our rules.,” Dan told the audience.
“Thank you everyone have a good conference,” Carly concluded.
Watch:
CPAC officials have to remind attendees to please, for the love of God, comply with the hotel’s rules and wear a mask. Unhappy people in the audience yell “freedom!” pic.twitter.com/hvoTPLKQ9J
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021
A Bloomberg News reporter posted video of Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz refusing to set an example in his own state and not wear a mask, and others Thursday night also refusing to comply.
Just watched a #CPAC staff member ask an attendee multiple times to put his mask on. He turned toward her, coughed, and kept walking. I’d say about 60-70% of attendees are wearing masks, despite a rule requiring masks.
— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021
