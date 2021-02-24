Watch: Anti-Science GOP Senator Urges Interior Nominee to Delete Tweet Saying ‘Republicans Don’t Believe in Science’

During the 2020 vice presidential debate U.S. Congresswoman Deb Haaland responded to remarks Mike Pence made, tweeting: “They deleted the word science from their website.” She appears to have been referring to one of the first acts the Environmental Protection Agency, under newly-sworn-in President Donald Trump, took: scrubbing part of the EPA’s website of the word “science.”

Columbia University’s Law Schools’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law reported:

The Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), which develops clean water standards for states, removed references to “science” from a website describing its mission. A statement that the OSTP develops “science-based” standards to address water pollution was changed to indicate that the office develops “economically and technologically achievable standards.”

The following year, in 2018, Scientific American reported further erosion of adherence to science in the Trump administration:

Thousands of webpages with climate change information have been removed or buried at agencies including U.S. EPA, the Interior and Energy departments and elsewhere across the government, according to a new report.

During that VP debate, Rep. Haaland, a Democrat of New Mexico, who happens to be Native American, posted these two tweets:

Republicans 👏🏼 don’t 👏🏼 believe 👏🏼 in 👏🏼 science 👏🏼 #VPDebate — Deb Haaland (@DebHaalandNM) October 8, 2020

She was not wrong.

She also did not know that four months later she would be sitting in front of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee as President Biden’s nominee to be Secretary of the Interior, and be asked to delete her tweet by a Republican Senator – who does not believe in science.

Meet U.S. Senator Steve Daines of Montana.

Daines is anti-LGBT:

#SCOTUS is overriding the will of the people of Montana who have defined marriage as between one man and one woman. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) June 26, 2015

He is pro-coal and fossil fuels and doesn’t believe in green energy or that climate change is real:

Mr. President, coal keeps the lights on and it will continue to power the world for decades to come. #SOTU — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 13, 2016

President Obama’s war on energy hurts Montana jobs: RT @NBCMontana: Daines rips Obama climate change proposal http://t.co/ssxFh8AO7r — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) June 25, 2013

He killed the Keystone XL pipeline, re-entered the disastrous Paris Climate Agreement, and now, he’s trying to freeze oil, coal and gas leases on federal land. This is an outright attack on American energy and union jobs. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 21, 2021

The #GreenNewDeal would leave our rural communities in the dark, literally. When it’s -40 out, our wind turbines stop turning. What picks up the slack and keeps the heat on for our families and businesses? COAL! — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) March 26, 2019

Daines, according to a local Montana news report, is the “most conservative U.S. House member in Montana history.”

Another local Montana news outlet asked why Sen. Daines is “Supporting the Anti-Science, Anti-Public Health Turning Point USA?” TPUSA is a far right wing organization very closely tied to both President Donald Trump and his son, Don Jr. Its former communications director once suggested the only problem with Adolph Hitler was he was globalist.

Senator Daines is so anti-science he believes in creationism – or at least thinks it should be taught in science classes.

“What the schools should teach is, as it relates to biology and science is that they have, um, there’s evolution theory, there’s creation theory, and so forth. I think we should teach students to think critically, and teach students that there are evolutionary theories, there’s intelligent-design theories, and allow the students to make up their minds,” he said, as Mother Jones reported.

He’s also anti-abortion and supports an anti-LGBT hate group:

.@JoeBiden is rewarding the abortion industry and using taxpayer dollars to create a slush fund to line their pockets. It’s shameful. We must fight back and do all we can to protect the unborn, the most vulnerable and ALL life. https://t.co/J3X0ybuiyI — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) January 28, 2021

The fact that Daines has a degree in chemical engineering does not mean he believes in science. And if he does, he hides it very well, as his record shows.

Here’s Sen. Daines asking Congresswoman Haaland to delete her tweet, seemingly as a prerequisite to getting approved to become Interior Secretary.