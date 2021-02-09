Connect with us

Trump Attorney Threatens Senators Impeachment Trial ‘Will Tear This Country Apart’ and Lead to Civil War

David Schoen, Donald Trump’s impeachment attorney, warned Senators on Tuesday the trial of the disgraced,  former president will lead to civil war.

“They tell us that they have to have this impeachment trial – such as it is – to bring about unity – but they don’t want unity,” Schoen said of Democrats. “And they know this so-called trial will tear this country in half, leaving tens of millions of Americans feeling left out of the nation’s agenda, as dictated by one political party that now holds the power in the White House, and , in our national legislature.”

“This trial will tear this country apart, perhaps like we have only seen once before in our history.”

Schoen last year told a local Atlanta newspaper, “I represented all sorts of reputed mobster figures: alleged head of Russian mafia in this country, Israeli mafia and two Italian bosses, as well a guy the government claimed was the biggest mafioso in the world.”

Experts on Tuesday were stunned upon hearing his threat of civil war.

 

