‘This President Has No Soul’: Former Federal Prosecutor Destroys ‘Sociopath’ Trump After Dems End Impeachment Arguments

Former federal prosecutor Chuck Rosenberg destroyed Donald Trump minutes after Democrats concluded arguing their impeachment case against the former president.

“This president has no soul,” Rosenberg declared, saying that it was rare even in his line of work to come across people like Trump, who have no remorse for their actions.

Rosenberg was the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and for Southern District of Texas. He also was a senior FBI official.

“I was a prosecutor for a long time,” Rosenberg, now an MSNBC contributor, told Nicolle Wallace Thursday afternoon. “It’s incredibly rare in federal criminal court in federal criminal investigations to see somebody without remorse, somebody without compassion, somebody without a soul.”

“There’s a word for those type of people, they’re sociopaths. Where do you see a sociopath? You don’t see them in real life, where do you see them? They tend to be the villains in Bond movies. Sociopaths and psychopaths. People who function without any semblance of compassion, or humanity. I guess you’ve seen them in Harry Potter movies too, a guy called Voldemort.”

“This President has no soul. He has no compassion. He has no remorse. You know, when we talk about the things he didn’t do – condemn the attackers, tell them to stop. To this day, it’s because I don’t think he understands that part of the role of being a president, the part that he could never fulfill, was to express compassion, to rise to the occasion, to be presidential. It seems to me, and I’m not a doctor I’m not going to diagnose anyone, but the biggest fundamental flaw in this President is that he behaves like a sociopath and it’s not just this thing that we’re hearing so much about.”

“It’s throwing paper towels at hurricane victims. Standing in front of the memorial wall at the CIA on his second day in office, and never acknowledging that the stars behind him stood for men and women who died in the line of duty for their country. He fundamentally misunderstood what it is to be a president or in this case a presidential candidate, when he mocked a disabled reporter, or a Gold Star family. And since it’s this complete lack of empathy that turns into this thing that we are now calling a dereliction of duty, but the man fundamentally does not understand what duty is, so it’s not clear to me that he can even be derelict. In order to be derelict you have to know what the duty is, and then refuse to do it. And so, I’ll leave it to others to diagnose the man, I’m not a doctor. I’m barely a lawyer, but I think he is behaving like a sociopath and that is the fundamental problem here.”

