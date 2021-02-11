Connect with us

'TRYING AS HARD AS I CAN TO THINK OF SOMETHING DUMBER'

‘Stalin Would Have Been Impressed’: TX Lt. Gov. Slammed as ‘Secessionist Coward’ for ‘Star Spangled Banner Protection Act’

“Is this North Korea?”

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, the most-powerful elected Republican in the state, is under fire after promoting a new law that would require the playing of the National Anthem before any taxpayer-funded event – in fact, at “all events which receive public funding.”

Patrick’s new bill is in response to Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban’s short-lived announcement he would not play the National Anthem at his team’s games.

“It is hard to believe this could happen in Texas, but Mark Cuban’s actions of yesterday made it clear that we must specify that in Texas we play the national anthem before all major events,” Patrick said in a statement announcing the new legislation, which he claims “already enjoys broad support.”

“In this time when so many things divide us, sports are one thing that bring us together — right, left, black, white and brown,” he added. “I am certain it will pass, and the Star Spangled Banner will not be threatened in the Lone Star State again.”

To be clear, the Star Spangled Banner has never been threatened in Texas, but Patrick is a far right wing extremist who uses his office to attack people and policies he opposes.

The legislation has raised both eyebrows and questions of just how far it would go. What constitutes an “event”? Would the Star Spangled Banner have to be played at the start of every public school class? If a church receives public funding (some do for activities that are not “inherently religious”) do they have to play the National Anthem at the start of those activities?

Some, also, have called the Anthem racist.

Patrick also posted this shot across the bow at Cuban, which received some passionate responses.

The Texas Democratic Party issued a damning statement in response.

“If only Dan Patrick and the rest of his Trump Republican brethren cared more about a violent right-wing mob attempting to overthrow our Capitol than they do about what a private organization chooses to play at their home games. Patrick isn’t a patriot. He’s a secessionist coward whose rhetoric and actions incited the violence that we saw at the Capitol leaving 6 people dead and risked the lives of thousands more.”

Patrick was quickly mocked on social media.

