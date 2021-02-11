‘Stalin Would Have Been Impressed’: TX Lt. Gov. Slammed as ‘Secessionist Coward’ for ‘Star Spangled Banner Protection Act’

“Is this North Korea?”

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, the most-powerful elected Republican in the state, is under fire after promoting a new law that would require the playing of the National Anthem before any taxpayer-funded event – in fact, at “all events which receive public funding.”

Patrick’s new bill is in response to Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban’s short-lived announcement he would not play the National Anthem at his team’s games.

“It is hard to believe this could happen in Texas, but Mark Cuban’s actions of yesterday made it clear that we must specify that in Texas we play the national anthem before all major events,” Patrick said in a statement announcing the new legislation, which he claims “already enjoys broad support.”

“In this time when so many things divide us, sports are one thing that bring us together — right, left, black, white and brown,” he added. “I am certain it will pass, and the Star Spangled Banner will not be threatened in the Lone Star State again.”

To be clear, the Star Spangled Banner has never been threatened in Texas, but Patrick is a far right wing extremist who uses his office to attack people and policies he opposes.

The legislation has raised both eyebrows and questions of just how far it would go. What constitutes an “event”? Would the Star Spangled Banner have to be played at the start of every public school class? If a church receives public funding (some do for activities that are not “inherently religious”) do they have to play the National Anthem at the start of those activities?

Some, also, have called the Anthem racist.

Patrick also posted this shot across the bow at Cuban, which received some passionate responses.

The Texas Democratic Party issued a damning statement in response.

“If only Dan Patrick and the rest of his Trump Republican brethren cared more about a violent right-wing mob attempting to overthrow our Capitol than they do about what a private organization chooses to play at their home games. Patrick isn’t a patriot. He’s a secessionist coward whose rhetoric and actions incited the violence that we saw at the Capitol leaving 6 people dead and risked the lives of thousands more.”

Patrick was quickly mocked on social media.

really fantastic stuff here pic.twitter.com/pewPyH9dAK — jordan (@JordanUhl) February 10, 2021

I would hate to be a kid in college in Texas. Imagine before every class period you gotta say the star spangled banner. https://t.co/CAMS5xzSxu — Smitty WerbenjagermanJensen (@_UncleRufus_) February 11, 2021

Pathetic for Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to focus on passing the Senate Bill 4 (Star Spangled Banner Protection Act) while thousands in Texas are dying. But refuses to hold senator Ted Cruz accountable for inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. The song doesn’t represent unity. — Phillip (@PhillipOlevic) February 11, 2021

The star spangled banner protection act is perhaps the stupidest sounding thing I’ve heard for at least a couple of days. Does he have any idea how many events occur each day in public buildings? Are they gonna keep it on repeat like the announcements outside of Bridgestone? — Katherine T. (@i24predsfan) February 11, 2021

Forcing patriotism down people thrusts again in the Land of the Free🤦🏾‍♂️

In rebuke of Mark Cuban, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick champions ‘Star Spangled Banner Protection Act https://t.co/MQBnGDTOYE — Shakka (puts the S in socialism)Zulu (@shakkazulu) February 11, 2021

Trying as hard as I can to think of something dumber than the Star Spangled Banner Protection Act — Your Main Man Dave (@daveswebsite) February 11, 2021

The Star Spangled Banner Protection Act…for fuck’s sake the leadership of this state is as dumb as it gets — Tyson (@Secret_Will214) February 10, 2021

Pardon me? is this North Korea? Russia? last I checked it was USA. this is the kind of crap that is destroying the GOP. In rebuke of Mark Cuban, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick champions ‘Star Spangled Banner Protection Act’ https://t.co/JSmLw54OBJ via @houstonchron — can’t have it (@eclecticbella) February 10, 2021

How does this save lives and ensure Texans can recover from the economic, social, and health disaster that we are currently living through, Dan? Focus on helping Texans, not making a mockery of the legislative process! You are an embarrassment and should resign. — Nathan (@NTinTX) February 10, 2021

That’s some real Cultural Revolution-style enforced patriotism there, Danny boy. Patriot Chairman Mao (who was a gun owner) would be proud. — Office of the Former President & Massage Parlor (@StillNotPHarris) February 11, 2021

Ah yes, small government conservatism in action. Legislatively forced nationalism disguised as patriotism. The National Anthem doesn’t need protection, Dan. The decision of whether or not to play it is, and should be, a choice. Unless, of course, you don’t believe in freedom. — KBB-The Burner Account (@KBB45575459) February 10, 2021

🤷🏽‍♂️ Forced Nationalism…. This sounds pretty fascists to me… and to waste legislation time on it at that?!? Smfh — Job FINISHED! 2020 NBA CHAMPS (@iWearMyKicks) February 11, 2021

That’s some weird North Korean shit right there. — Sparkle_toss 💖🦄 (@SparkleToss) February 11, 2021

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license