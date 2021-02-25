Connect with us

'WE KNOW WHO WAS AT THE CAPITOL'

Ron Johnson Has Made It ‘Very Difficult’ to Win Re-Election by Peddling Conspiracy Theories: McConnell Ally

Published

on

Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Minnesota, COVID, coronavirus, stimulus checks

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) drew some criticism from an ally of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Thursday for peddling baseless conspiracy theories about antifa instigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Scott Jennings, a CNN political commentator who has also worked on McConnell’s Senate campaigns, told the network on Thursday that Johnson had put himself into a bad position heading into a 2022 Senate race that is a must-win for Republicans.

“I think as a political matter, in Wisconsin, Sen. Johnson has taken some positions and said some things that I think, if he runs again, are going to make it very difficult for him to get reelected up there,” Jennings said. “So I don’t know what the political future holds for this Senate race, but this is going to be one of those races in a 50/50 Senate that’s going to determine control and I don’t know if running a Senate race trying to revise what happened on January 6th is the best way forward.”

Jennings singled out Johnson’s insinuations about left-wing agitators framing Trump supporters as violent fanatics as being particularly troublesome.

“We’ve all watched television and seen the court filings and all seen the video [of the MAGA riots],” Jennings said. “We know who was at the Capitol and we should just accept it and try to prevent is from happening again.”

Watch the video below.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.