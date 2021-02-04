NO WAY
‘Ridiculous’: CNN Busts Kevin McCarthy for ‘Absurd’ Claim He Doesn’t Know What QAnon Is
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Wednesday claimed that he didn’t know what the QAnon conspiracy theory was — but as CNN showed, that claim is flatly untrue.
CNN on Thursday morning played a clip of McCarthy claiming that he didn’t know what QAnon was, and then played a clip from last August of McCarthy telling Fox News, “There’s no place for QAnon in the Republican Party.”
“So in August he didn’t support it, and last night he didn’t know what it was,” quipped host Alisyn Camerota.
“It’s absurd,” agreed political analyst Ryan Lizza. “He probably noticed the mob vandalizing and sacking the Capitol on January 6th, that half of them had giant Qs on their chests. And last night, he spent a couple of hours in a conference meeting where one of the big issues was one of his members’ conspiratorial views that were mostly about this QAnon conspiracy.”
Lizza went on to say that it’s “ridiculous” to think that McCarthy has never learned about QAnon, given that the conspiracy theory is “tearing his party apart and leading to violence in the Capitol.”
Watch the video below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- PROFESSIONALISM3 days ago
Watch: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Masterfully Takes the Wind Out of a Reporter, ‘Conservative Twitter’ and Trump
- 'YOU’RE BRAINWASHED BY MK ULTRA'3 days ago
‘Aiding and Abetting’: Anti-LGBTQ Beverly Hills Salon Owner Indicted on 7 Counts for Role in Trump Capitol Coup
- News2 days ago
‘Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy Torn to Shreds by Morning Joe Co-Hosts: ‘He’s Afraid of a Back-Bench Congresswoman’
- News3 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Domestic Terrorists’ on First Day of Black History Month
- 'WE WILL REMEMBER THESE NAMES'2 days ago
‘So Much for Unity’: GOP Senators Voting Against Pete Buttigieg Now Getting Twitter-Slammed as ‘Idiots’ and ‘Bigots’
- News3 days ago
Ted Cruz and Steve Mnuchin Probed by Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery: Report
- A COUP BY ANY OTHER NAME2 days ago
Trump Discussed Declaring National Security Emergency Powers He Didn’t Have to Overturn the Election: Report
- GOP IN DISARRAY2 days ago
McConnell Slams Marjorie Taylor Green’s ‘Loony Lies and Conspiracy Theories’ as a ‘Cancer’ – and She Shoots Back