Meghan McCain Slammed for Suggesting Barbed Wire Fences Were Put Up Around Congress Because of Impeachment
Meghan McCain is under fire for suggesting barbed wire fences were installed around the Capitol building to protect Congress during the impeachment of Donald Trump.
The protections, including 25,000 National Guard troops and “miles of 12-foot high fencing,” were installed in direct response to former President Trump’s MAGA supporters attacking the Capitol on January 6, after he incited an insurrection, ahead of the January 20 inauguration.
Now that impeachment is done can DC stop having barbed wire fences and humvees around the capitol like this is a military base in Baghdad?
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 15, 2021
Many on social media expressed their anger at what they see is more conservative gaslighting:
Don’t let them lie it away, folks
You saw what you saw. Trump fomented an attack on us. They are still out there believing GOP lies. We are not safe. People died during the attack. Thousands from Covid every day. They just keep lying about everything and doing nothing to fix it.
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) February 15, 2021
Impeachment isn’t the problem. A mob of GOP-fueled terrorists is. And they are still out there, still being pandered to by GOP officials who continue to spread the lie that Democrats are part of some evil plot to destroy America. Until they are taken down, they are a threat.
— Ben G. (@softreeds) February 15, 2021
You really are an idiot. You apparently are not paying attention to reality
— B.L. Ochman – Masks Save Lives (@whatsnext) February 15, 2021
Have you not been paying attention?
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 15, 2021
I don’t know. Are Trump terrorists done trying to kill members of Congress?#Trump #TrumpTerrorists https://t.co/XeBeHcHwgt
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) February 15, 2021
Take some ownership here. All the times you defended the republicans and added to the lies. You and your party made DC a Baghdad. https://t.co/5UiFPbojW2
— Thomas Paine (@resistandgrow) February 15, 2021
No, not until you convince GQP supporters that overthrowing the elected government and/or assassinating its leaders is illegal and unacceptable behavior.
— Call me HomenPeixe. (@ColorArousal) February 15, 2021
When Republicans stop playing nice with white supremecists and militias then maybe we can.
— Susan (@sailmom) February 15, 2021
Sure, as soon as Republican #QAnon terrorists stop committing terrorism. However, they’re talking about doing it again on March 4. Did USA take down security barriers after 9/11? That’s when we put them up.
— Messaging Matters (@MessagingMatt) February 15, 2021
No, because the domestic terrorist are threatening another insurrection for the Manchurian Candidate on March 4th, claiming that will be his inauguration. Plus, they just stopped a Q-nut in DC and her husband with guns and a note for Biden. The nuts are emboldened.
— Geeg🐻🏈😷🗳️🍑🍾🥂🎊🎉 (@geegeejp) February 15, 2021
What part of sedition do you not understand? Those who attempted to overthrow the government haven’t gone anywhere.
— stonecircle (@stone_circle) February 15, 2021
Hi Meg
FYI the fences aren’t up because of the impeachment trial.
The fences are up because your party is full of radicalized assholes bent on destroying our country.
Hope that helps. https://t.co/JluX4AJbud
— Leftie Lucy (@LeftieLucy) February 15, 2021
Watch: Trump Dangerously Declares the US Engaged in ‘Unprecedented’ and ‘Illegal Spying’ on His Campaign
President Donald Trump, emboldened by his hand-picked Attorney General’s false claim of “spying” by the U.S. Intelligence community on the Trump campaign, told reporters Thursday he agrees with William Barr.
“I think what he said was absolutely true,” President Trump said in the Oval Office. “There was absolutely spying into my campaign. I’ll go a step further — in my opinion it was illegal spying, unprecedented spying, and something that should never be allowed to happen in our country again.”
Trump described Attorney General’s remarks before the U.S. Senate, characterizing a judge-warranted counterintelligence investigation as “spying,” as “very accurate.”
It is a clear attempt to discredit the FBI and the Mueller report, and criminalize the agents, investigators, and officials involved. It also ties back to Trump’s entirely unfounded lie that President Barack Obama “wiretapped” him. An Inspector General’s review found zero evidence to support that libelous attack, which Trump tweeted about two years ago.
Attorney General Barr did walk back his remarks slightly, after being informed there is a perceptible difference between “spying,” which evokes an illegal context, and a counterintelligence investigation, which is the actual job of the FBI and other intelligence agencies.
Barr also said it remains to be seen if the investigation was warranted.
TRUMP commends Bill Barr for his unsupported claim that there was “spying” on the Trump campaign: “I think what he said was absolutely true… I’ll go a step further — in my opinion it was illegal spying.” pic.twitter.com/GSupkCRLug
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 11, 2019
Enraged, Trump Attacks: ‘Obama Separated the Children – ‘I’m the One That Stopped It’
President Donald Trump charged his predecessor with separating families and putting children in cages, but insisted he was the one who stopped it.
The President is lying, as the AP and ABC News have previously reported.
The Trump administration, under Stephen Miller, created the “zero tolerance” policy of separating families at the border and caging children with the direct intention of deterring people from Central America attempting to come to the United States. He called it a “simple decision.”
Asked about separating children – a policy Trump has been demanding for months his now-fired Secretary of homeland Security start up again, despite being illegal – Trump initially refused to answer.
About 30 seconds later Trump spoke as reporters were being coralled out of the Oval Office.
Related: Trump Alt-Right Aide Stephen Miller Behind ‘Simple Decision’ to Rip Migrant Children From Parents
“Obama separated the children,” Trump charged angrily. “Just so you understand.”
“President Obama,” Trump said harshly, stressing the former president’s name, “separated the children. Those cages that were shown. I think they were very inappropriate. They were built by president Obama’s administration – not by Trump.”
“President Obama,” Trump said in staccato, “had child separation.”
“I’m the one that stopped it.”
“And I’ll tell you, once you don’t have it, that’s why you see many more people coming. They’re coming like it’s a picnic – ‘Let’s go to Disneyland.'”
That too is false – studies show the policy was not effective.
MSNBC aired the clip and announced President Trump was incorrect.
Watch:
NEW: “We’re not looking to do that,” President Trump tells ABC News’ @jonkarl when asked if he’s considering reinstating the family separation policy at the border.
“President Obama separated the children, by the way,” Trump also said https://t.co/AfEIFrfeM5 pic.twitter.com/rp4wMtxOQz
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 9, 2019
READ: Ousted Kirstjen Nielsen Blames Congress For Her Failures in Resignation Letter – But Says We’re ‘Safer’
Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen in her letter of resignation – which is effective immediately – is blaming Congress, and the courts, for her failures, but insists – falsely – that America is “safer” than before she took office.
You can read her full letter via Axios below. Also below is Sec. Nielsen’s just-posted tweet with a screenshot of her “resignation” letter.
Its been an honor of a lifetime to serve with the brave men and women of @DHSgov. I could not be prouder of and more humbled by their service, dedication, and commitment to keep our country safe from all threats and hazards. pic.twitter.com/lIQ5iqGDmF
— Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) April 7, 2019
In it, she wrongly states: “We have prevented the disruption of U.S. elections and guarded against foreign interference in our democracy.”
The Trump administration has done no such thing.
She also claims: “We have implemented historic efforts to defend our borders, combat illegal immigration, obstruct the inflow of drugs, and uphold our laws and values.”
If separating families and losing thousands of migrant children is historic, then she is correct. But “uphold our laws and values”? Fail.
Mr. President,
I hereby resign from the position of Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), effective April 7th [2019]. It has been my great honor to lead the men and women of the Department as its sixth Secretary. I could not be prouder of and more humbled by their service, dedication, and commitment to keep our country safe from all threats and hazards. I join all Americans in thanking them for their sacrifices and those of their families.
For more than two years of service beginning during the Presidential Transition, I have worked tirelessly to advance the goals and missions of the Department. I am immensely proud of our successes in transforming DHS to keep pace with our enemies and adversaries — whether it is in cyberspace or against emerging threats from new technologies.
Despite our progress in reforming homeland security for a new age, I have determined that it is the right time for me to step aside. I hope that the next Secretary will have the support of Congress and the courts in fixing the laws which have impeded our ability to fully secure America’s borders and which have contributed to discord in our nation’s discourse. Our country and the men and women of DHS deserve to have all the tools and resources they need to execute the mission entrusted to them.
I can say with confidence our homeland is safer today than when I joined the Administration. We have taken unprecedented action to protect Americans. We have implemented historic efforts to defend our borders, combat illegal immigration, obstruct the inflow of drugs, and uphold our laws and values. We have responded decisively to record-breaking natural disasters and helped Americans rebuild. We have prevented the disruption of U.S. elections and guarded against foreign interference in our democracy. We have replaced complacency with consequences in cyberspace, we are holding digital intruders accountable, and we are stepping up our protection of American networks. We have thwarted terrorist plotting against our homeland and launched new efforts to block terrorists and criminals from reaching our shores. And we have ramped up security measures to make it harder for our enemies and adversaries to attack us, whether it is with drones, chemical and biological weapons, or through other means.
Thank you again for the privilege to serve the American people and to lead the outstanding men and women of the Department of Homeland Security. Supporting these patriots has been the honor of a lifetime.
Sincerely,
Kirstjen M. Nielsen
Secretary of Homeland Security
