READ THE ROOM
McCarthy Tries to Attack Dems for Passing Survival Checks Late at Night – It Does Not End Well
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went on Fox News on Friday to complain about a late-night vote to pass the next round of coronavirus stimulus.
McCarthy posted a clip of his appearance with a message attacking Democrats.
“Democrats just scheduled a vote for 2am tonight,” he complained. “They are so embarrassed by all the non-COVID waste in their bill that they are jamming it through in the dead of night.”
White House chief of staff Ron Klain responded to McCarthy’s complaints on Twitter.
“Democrats working late into the night to get you $1400 rescue checks; Republicans lining up to vote no,” he posted.
Polling shows Klain’s argument is resonating with voters — even Republicans.
“While Republicans in Congress have balked at the overall price tag for Biden’s proposed package, new Morning Consult/Politico pollingshows that the public — including Republican voters — overwhelmingly supports the legislation,” Morning Consult posted on Wednesday. “In the poll, which was conducted Feb. 19-22 among 2,013 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, 76 percent said they back the stimulus package, including 52 percent who said they ‘strongly’ support the bill. Only 17 percent of voters said they oppose it.”
“While Republicans offered the lowest amount of support, more than half of GOP voters still back the stimulus package at 60 percent. Thirty percent said they somewhat or strongly oppose the package,” the polling company noted.
Democrats working late into the night to get you $1400 rescue checks; Republicans lining up to vote no. https://t.co/YtdvrXjoDL
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) February 27, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Right Wingers Outraged Biden Hasn’t Delivered SOTU – Claim It Was Required by Feb. 20 – Capitol Police Issue Warning
- 'YOU SHALL HAVE NO OTHER GODS BEFORE ME'1 day ago
‘Worshipping the Golden Jackass’: CPAC Mocked for Displaying Giant Gold Trump Statue
- BIGOTS GONNA BIGOT2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for Attack Targeting Dem With Trans Daughter as House Readies LGBTQ Equality Act Vote
- 'THE NEW GALACTIC EMPIRE FOREVER AND 1000 YEARS'1 day ago
Ted Cruz at CPAC Slams Biden, Yells U.S. Will Return to ‘Sanity,’ Screams at the Top of His Lungs ‘Freedom!’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
Hitler-Praising Congresswoman’s Husband Owns Anti-Government Extremist Truck Parked Outside Capitol on Jan. 6: Report
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Millions of Pages of Documents’: NY Prosecutors Now Have Possession of Trump Tax Records He Tried for Years to Hide
- NON-CRISIS ACTOR2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Tries to Block LGBTQ Equality Act Vote by Forcing Motion to Adjourn
- News2 days ago
Democrats Pass LGBTQ Equality Act With Support of Just Three Republicans