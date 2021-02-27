McCarthy Tries to Attack Dems for Passing Survival Checks Late at Night – It Does Not End Well

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy went on Fox News on Friday to complain about a late-night vote to pass the next round of coronavirus stimulus.

McCarthy posted a clip of his appearance with a message attacking Democrats.

“Democrats just scheduled a vote for 2am tonight,” he complained. “They are so embarrassed by all the non-COVID waste in their bill that they are jamming it through in the dead of night.”

White House chief of staff Ron Klain responded to McCarthy’s complaints on Twitter.

“Democrats working late into the night to get you $1400 rescue checks; Republicans lining up to vote no,” he posted.

Polling shows Klain’s argument is resonating with voters — even Republicans.

“While Republicans in Congress have balked at the overall price tag for Biden’s proposed package, new Morning Consult/Politico pollingshows that the public — including Republican voters — overwhelmingly supports the legislation,” Morning Consult posted on Wednesday. “In the poll, which was conducted Feb. 19-22 among 2,013 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, 76 percent said they back the stimulus package, including 52 percent who said they ‘strongly’ support the bill. Only 17 percent of voters said they oppose it.”

“While Republicans offered the lowest amount of support, more than half of GOP voters still back the stimulus package at 60 percent. Thirty percent said they somewhat or strongly oppose the package,” the polling company noted.