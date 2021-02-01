Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Black Lives Matter ‘Domestic Terrorists’ on First Day of Black History Month

U.S. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is calling Black Lives Matter a “radical Marxist group” and “domestic terrorists,” and choosing to do so on the first day of Black History Month.

On Monday Rep. Greene, an adherent to the QAnon cult, announced she is co-sponsoring legislation that would prevent flags representing the social justice movement Black Lives Matter – which she called “hate America flags” – from flying over U.S. embassies. Although not mentioned, the bill would also ban the LGBTQ Pride flag.

“In the past, rogue members of the State Department flew the flag of the radical Marxist group, Black Lives Matter,” her press releases states. “The domestic terrorists represented by the flag have burned down our cities with the mission of defunding our police.”

Black Lives Matter, which advocates to end police killing of usually unarmed Black people, along with ending police violence against the Black community, is not considered a domestic terrorist group. The movement Greene subscribes to, QAnon, which took part in the January 6 attempted Capitol coup, is.

Greene, who is widely-considered to be racist, goes on to call BLM a “a group that wants to erase our history and bring mass destruction to our country through Communism,” which is a lie.

The press release continues Greene’s efforts to position herself as the second coming of the disgraced former president, Donald Trump. It uses language like “America First,” and “Patriotism,” with a capital P.