THIS IS TODAY'S GOP
MAGA Crowd at CPAC Rewards Josh Hawley With a Standing Ovation for Voting to Overturn a Free and Fair Election
Conservatives continue to reward Republicans who fought to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) was one of the most prominent proponents of the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump actually won the presidential election. Hawley refused to accept the outcome of the election even after the Electoral College voted to confirm Joe Biden’s victory in December.
Hawley continued his efforts to overturn the election even after the fatal January. 6th insurrection by supporters of Trump who believed Hawley’s misinformation.
While the senator has been harshly criticized in Missouri, he was cheered on Friday when he bragged about siding with the insurrectionists while speaking to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.
Many in the crowed even gave him a standing ovation.
Watch:
Hawley gets a standing ovation after he brings up his January 6 vote to overthrow a free and fair election and Joe Biden won pic.twitter.com/55rsSGBZNs
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 26, 2021
