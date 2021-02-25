‘Hypocrisy on Steroids’: Stephen Miller Blasted for Attacking Biden Immigration Policy as ‘Cruel and Inhuman’

White nationalist Stephen Miller, the architect of President Donald Trump’s child separation policy, is being roasted by critics after he attacked President Joe Biden’s immigration policies as cruel and inhuman.

“What we’re seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden’s immigration policies,” Miller, a former Trump senior advisor and speechwriter, told Laura Ingraham on Fox News Wednesday night, as Business Insider reported.

In May of 2018 Miller reportedly told a group of 11 top Trump advisors, including Cabinet officials, “that not enforcing the administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy ‘is the end of our country as we know it,'” NBC News revealed last year.

“White supremacy” was the driving force behind the administration’s decisions on child separation, a historian told NBC News. And according to Trump administration officials, Miller “saw the separation of families not as an unfortunate byproduct but as a tool to deter more immigration.”

On Wednesday Miller went on an angry rant and claimed President Biden is “forcing thousands of young children into the arms of smugglers, into the arms of traffickers, into the arms of coyotes,” which is false.

Related: Trump Alt-Right Aide Stephen Miller Behind ‘Simple Decision’ to Rip Migrant Children From Parents

“Children are being taken away from their families in the Northern Triangle — in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. Those countries are being deprived of their future. These illegal immigrants are being put in harm’s way all because of a policy choice Joe Biden made to restore catch and release. That is cruel, that is inhumane, and we are seeing the results of that right now.”

Stephen Miller: What we are seeing here is the cruelty and inhumanity of Joe Biden’s immigration policies… pic.twitter.com/FLRESyFewj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 25, 2021

On social media the backlash was immediate.

Stephen Miller should be on trial at The Hague. https://t.co/cHKIiAI1V1 — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) February 25, 2021

We’re about 5 minutes away from Stephen Miller claiming that Joe Biden probably owns a hotel and that should disqualify him from being president. https://t.co/2xNrZgg3Yz — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) February 25, 2021

I thought Stephen Miller was pro cruelty in immigration policies? https://t.co/Xl7GQRpiBc — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 25, 2021

Stephen Miller is the Nazi who PUT kids in cages; ESTABLISHED migrant detention camps; STARTED SEPARATING FAMILIES; and is WHY we STILL can’t locate the parents of HUNDREDS of migrant children. Biden’s administration is working to reunite the families traumatized by this goblin. https://t.co/MNcfb4Pktb — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) February 25, 2021

I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess that @foxnews didn’t ask Stephen Miller about how and why the Biden administration found the parents of 105 children in 5 weeks whereas the Trump administration couldn’t find a single one in over 2 years pic.twitter.com/mZ6y5uBY4W — Trevor Knows It’s The Racism, Not Mean Tweets (@ObamaClintonDem) February 25, 2021

The day Stephen Miller discovered that hating Blacks and Latinos could get him laid was the day he began macking on all the neo-nazi ladies. It turned him from a mouse to Amon (Goeth.) pic.twitter.com/ku5efZSuU8 — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 25, 2021

Mini-Hitler Stephen Miller criticizing President Biden’s policies as inhumane is hypocrisy on steroids. — NotafanofTrump 🌊 (@ducksinmypool) February 25, 2021