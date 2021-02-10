WILL THEY EVEN CARE?
Dems to Show Never-Before Seen Security Camera Footage Proving ‘Just How Close Trump’s Mob Came to Senators’: Report
Democratic impeachment managers, fresh off Tuesday’s resounding first day win, are expected to show another damning video on Wednesday that should prove Trump’s MAGA insurrectionists came dangerously close to members of both houses of Congress on January 6.
The new video “evidence being shown by Democratic House Impeachment Managers today is previously unseen security camera footage shot from inside the Capitol,” PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports.
Alcindor adds that a Democratic “source says that the video will show ‘just how close Trump’s mob came to senators, members of Congress and staff.'”
U.S. Senators on Tuesday sat through a damning 13-minute video compilation of the events of January 6, video that went viral on social media and on news outlets across the country. Some Republicans, including Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, reportedly looked away or were caught doodling rather than paying attention and being impartial jurors, a role they were sworn in to uphold.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Peter Navarro: Joe Biden’s Executive Orders Are a ‘Deep State Coup’ by Bill Barr
- APPLES VS ORANGES3 days ago
‘It’s Not Fair’: Rand Paul Smears 4 Black Democrats to Evade Question on Impeachment Trial Witnesses
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
Viral Video Shows Marjorie Taylor Greene on January 5 Saying ‘Get Ready to Fight for America Tomorrow’
- BYE1 day ago
Biden Takes First Steps to Replace USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy
- INSURRECTION2 days ago
CNN Fact Checker Blasts Trump Impeachment Defense Team for ‘Egregious Cherry-Picking’
- BYE2 days ago
Mass GOP Exodus: Alabama US Senator Becomes Fourth to Announce Retirement
- 'GIVE ME A BREAK'2 days ago
DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against Melania Trump Pal Who Recorded Her Profanity-Laden Tirade About Kids in Cages and Christmas
- IMPEACHMENT TRIAL23 hours ago
Democrats to Reveal Evidence Against Trump That ‘Nobody Has Seen Before’ During His Trial