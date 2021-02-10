Dems to Show Never-Before Seen Security Camera Footage Proving ‘Just How Close Trump’s Mob Came to Senators’: Report

Democratic impeachment managers, fresh off Tuesday’s resounding first day win, are expected to show another damning video on Wednesday that should prove Trump’s MAGA insurrectionists came dangerously close to members of both houses of Congress on January 6.

The new video “evidence being shown by Democratic House Impeachment Managers today is previously unseen security camera footage shot from inside the Capitol,” PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor reports.

Alcindor adds that a Democratic “source says that the video will show ‘just how close Trump’s mob came to senators, members of Congress and staff.'”

U.S. Senators on Tuesday sat through a damning 13-minute video compilation of the events of January 6, video that went viral on social media and on news outlets across the country. Some Republicans, including Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida, reportedly looked away or were caught doodling rather than paying attention and being impartial jurors, a role they were sworn in to uphold.

