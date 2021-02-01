‘Aiding and Abetting’: Anti-LGBTQ Beverly Hills Salon Owner Indicted on 7 Counts for Role in Trump Capitol Coup

“You’re a Nazi and you’re brainwashed by MK Ultra” she was filmed saying in December

Beverly Hill salon owner Gina Bisignano, who made headlines late last year for anti-LGBTQ verbal attacks, was indicted on seven counts for her alleged role in disgraced former president Donald Trump’s January 6 attempted Capitol coup. At least five people died as a result of the insurrection.

The charges were first reported by HuffPost senior justice reporter Ryan Reilly.

Among the charges listed on grand jury document are Aiding and Abetting, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Civil Disorder, Destruction of Government Property, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.

Bisignano, who has been described as a “prominent hydroxychloroquine advocate,” was filmed by TMZ at a December anti-mask rally during which she reportedly called someone a “faggot” and a “New World Order Satanist.” TMZ called it a “homophobic rant.” She also told another onlooker, “You’re a Nazi and you’re brainwashed by MK Ultra.”

At the January insurrection a woman saying she is Bisignano was filmed saying, “I’m a single mother and love my Lord,” and “they can’t take away our Constitution.”