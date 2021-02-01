'YOU’RE BRAINWASHED BY MK ULTRA'
‘Aiding and Abetting’: Anti-LGBTQ Beverly Hills Salon Owner Indicted on 7 Counts for Role in Trump Capitol Coup
“You’re a Nazi and you’re brainwashed by MK Ultra” she was filmed saying in December
Beverly Hill salon owner Gina Bisignano, who made headlines late last year for anti-LGBTQ verbal attacks, was indicted on seven counts for her alleged role in disgraced former president Donald Trump’s January 6 attempted Capitol coup. At least five people died as a result of the insurrection.
The charges were first reported by HuffPost senior justice reporter Ryan Reilly.
Gina Bisignano, the California business owner previously charged in connection with the Capitol insurrection, has now been indicted on seven counts (Indictment was returned Friday but posted today.)https://t.co/8yEQhWM7US pic.twitter.com/MP9gfhvgQr
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 1, 2021
Among the charges listed on grand jury document are Aiding and Abetting, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Civil Disorder, Destruction of Government Property, Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds, and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building.
Bisignano, who has been described as a “prominent hydroxychloroquine advocate,” was filmed by TMZ at a December anti-mask rally during which she reportedly called someone a “faggot” and a “New World Order Satanist.” TMZ called it a “homophobic rant.” She also told another onlooker, “You’re a Nazi and you’re brainwashed by MK Ultra.”
At the January insurrection a woman saying she is Bisignano was filmed saying, “I’m a single mother and love my Lord,” and “they can’t take away our Constitution.”
— cybertooth (@cybrt00th) January 10, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- WHITE SUPREMACISM1 day ago
‘Just Wipe It All Away’: Stephen Miller Freaks Out on Fox News Over Biden Undoing Trump’s Legacy
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
QAnon Congresswoman Talks with White Supremacist to Praise Her & Jan. 6 Coup Attempt
- 'DESPERATE TO PROTECT TRUMP'2 days ago
These GOP Reps Want to Make Donald Trump’s Birthday an Official Holiday
- 'RIGHTEOUS'2 days ago
A Court Just Declared Alabama’s Transgender ID Law Unconstitutional
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘I Reject That’: Sparks Fly on ABC After GOP Governor Defends Marjorie Taylor Greene as ‘A Little Bit Different’
- News14 hours ago
Former Bush Officials Flee the GOP en Masse — and Warn It’s Become the ‘Cult of Trump’
- CIVIL RIGHTS10 hours ago
Critics Blast Rochester Police for Handcuffing and Pepper Spraying 9 Year Old – and Claiming They Were ‘Required’ To
- PROFESSIONALISM7 hours ago
Watch: WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Masterfully Takes the Wind Out of a Reporter, ‘Conservative Twitter’ and Trump