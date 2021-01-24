News
Trump Needs ‘A Lot of Cash Quickly’ Before His Assets Are Seized: NYT Business Analyst
Appearing on MSNBC, New York Times financial investigative reporter Dean Enrich claimed Donald Trump is under the gun to come up with money quickly with some massive loans coming due soon and banks starting to look at seizing his assets.
Enrich, who wrote “Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction,” said the ex-president is facing a slew of banks that won’t have anything to do with him and that previous lenders have already announced they are cutting him off from new credit.
Speaking with host Alex Witt, the business analyst explained, “There are both civil and criminal and congressional investigations that are still seeking after years of trying to get trump’s financial records from Deutsche Bank and, you know, it’s anyone’s guess what that is going to show. We know at Deutsche Bank, though, there were employers who raised money laundering concerns in both the Trump and [Jared] Kushner accounts. We still don’t have the full story about what happened there.”
“I trust you will get to the bottom of that,” Witt replied. “Let me ask you, though, is this just the beginning? How many more banks or financial institutions have relationships with Donald Trump and what’s the impact on his finances of this?”
‘I think it’s a very serious financial impact for him,” Enrich quickly replied. “He has hundreds of millions of dollars of debt coming due in the next few years, most of it to Deutsche Bank, but not all of it. And normally, a borrower would go to the lender and say, ‘can we refinance the loan, extend it a few years?’ That’s not going to be an option for Trump with most of these loans.”
“He’s going to need to come up with a lot of cash quickly or he’s going to be at risk of defaulting,” he added. “In the case of Deutsche Bank, if he defaults, the bank has recourse to his personal assets. They could go to court to seize his property or the money he has in various banking accounts. So he’s going to need to come up with cash very quickly and his businesses right now are struggling, so it’s very unclear to me where he might be able to get that money.”
Watch below:
Mark Your Calendar: Schumer Releases Trump Impeachment Schedule
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has just released the schedule for the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
The Article of Impeachment will be transmitted by Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday. That week will focus on the administrative elements of the trial.
The following week, starting February 8, the actual impeachment trial will begin.
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell had requested a two-week delay, but Schumer and Pelosi did not grant his wish.
CNN’s Jeremy Herb posted the document:
Here’s the impeachment trial schedule — the action will get underway on February 9 pic.twitter.com/JD0swRX8Lq
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) January 22, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story.
‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Ethics Complaint Filed Against Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Other GOPers Over Capitol Coup
An ethics complaint has been filed against three Republican members of Congress over their participation in events that led to the violent and deadly January 6 attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol.
Reps. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, and Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs of Arizona are accused of “a seditious conspiracy to use force to prevent Congress from carrying out its constitutional and statutory duties to count the votes of the Electoral College,” by the Campaign for Accountability, a government ethics watchdog founded by two former members of CREW.
If the House Ethics Office finds any or all of the three Republicans violated federal law, the group is asking for them to be expelled.
Cawthorn spoke at President Trump’s January 6 rally (photo), barely hours before the armed insurrection.
“This crowd has some fight in it,” Cawthorn told Trump’s MAGA supporters. “The Democrats, with all the fraud they have done in this election, the Republicans hiding and not fighting, they are trying to silence your voice. Make no mistake about it, they do not want you to be heard.”
North Carolina’s WLOS reports that “despite his tweets urging ‘millions of patriotic Americans stand for their country,’ Cawthorn said he felt no culpability in what unfolded” the day of the attempted coup.
“I don’t feel I had any responsibility for them attacking the Capitol,” Cawthorn said.
Two days before the domestic terror attack he posted this:
January 6th is fast approaching, the future of this Republic hinges on the actions of a solitary few.
Get ready, the fate of a nation rests on our shoulders, yours and mine. Let’s show Washington that our backbones are made of steel and titanium.
It’s time to fight.
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 4, 2021
Gosar and Biggs also bear significant responsibility, according to the lead organizer.
“Far-right activist Ali Alexander, who helped rally Trump’s supporters ahead of Congress’ electoral count, has claimed he planned a rally that preceded the riot with the support of Gosar and Biggs,” The Hill reports, citing an article in The Washington Post.
Pelosi to Transmit Impeachment Article to Senate Monday – Triggering Trial of Trump to Start Next Week
Speaker Nancy Pelosi will transmit the House’s Article of Impeachment against Donald Trump for the incitement of the January 6 insurrection to the Senate on Monday. Once the Senate has received the Article it is constitutionally bound to take it up immediately.
On Thursday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said his conference would be comfortable with waiting two weeks before beginning the trial of the former president, Donald J. Trump. Speaker Pelosi’s answer to McConnell, in action if not words, was no.
Axios adds that the “Senate is required to begin the impeachment trial at 1 p.m. the day after the article is transmitted.”
Those “ceremonial aspects” of the trial would begin Tuesday, CNN’s Manu Raju reports. “The train is in motion,” he says.
NEWS: Schumer says @SpeakerPelosi has told him the article of impeachment against Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, triggering the start of a trial.
— Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) January 22, 2021
