Trump Cites ‘Explosions of Bullshit’ in Final Pitch for Overturning Election at DC Rally (VIDEO)

During his speech at the “March to Save America” rally in Washington on Wednesday, President Donald Trump compared the counting of ballots in swing states to “explosions of bullshit.”

“Our election was over at 10 o’clock in the evening. We’re leading Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, by hundreds of thousands of votes. And then late in the evening or early in the morning, boom, these explosions of bullshit. And all of a sudden it started to happen.”

An adoring crowd responded by chanting “Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit!”

Watch the clip and check out a few reactions below.

Trump describes the counting of votes as “explosions of bullshit.” His fans respond by chanting, “bull-shit!” pic.twitter.com/ggc7VQNkQw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

“Explosions of bullshit.” — Donald Trump summing up the last four years https://t.co/3JiJtzXjiI — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021

Trump talks about “explosions of bullshit” on election night. I think we’ve finally got the winning title for Trump’s biography. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) January 6, 2021