PRESIDENT FRAUD
Top Election Law Expert Urges Prosecution of Trump for ‘Shakedown’ Call and ‘Belated Ballot Box Stuffing’ Demand
America’s top election law expert is accusing the President of the United States of committing an impeachable and removable offense and of likely breaking “both federal and state law” in his now infamous Saturday “shakedown” call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science at the University of California, Irvine School of Law, Rick Hasen, writing in Slate says President Donald Trump “certainly committed an impeachable offense that is grounds for removing him from the office he will be vacating in less than three weeks, or disqualifying him from future elected office.”
“His tumultuous term will end as it began, with questions as to the legality of conduct connected to manipulating American elections, and a defense based squarely on the idea that Trump’s mind is so warped that he actually believes the nonsense he spews,” Hasen writes. “Trump may never be put on trial for what he did, but a failure to prosecute him may lead to a further deterioration of American democracy.”
Hasen says “Trump attempted fraud of his own, asking Raffensperger to engage in belated ballot box stuffing to benefit him.”
He points to this portion of Trump’s hour-long recorded conversation: “You know, I mean, I’m notifying you that you’re letting it happen. So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.”
Hasen implores, “Make no mistake. In that last sentence, Trump was asking Raffensperger to manufacture enough votes to overturn the results in Georgia based upon nothing but Trump’s false accusations of fraud and irregularities. In the previous passage, it sounded very much as though he were threatening Raffensperger with some sort of criminal offense if he did not do as Trump commanded.”
He says Trump asking Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” is “the definition of election fraud.” But he warns that “Trump is the rare potential criminal defendant to have plausible deniability about whether he accepts truths as clear as gravity, making any prosecution difficult.”
Hasen urges prosecutors to take up the case regardless, for the sake of American democracy.
“Lack of prosecution or investigation demonstrates that there’s little to deter the next would-be authoritarian—perhaps a more competent one—from trying to steal an election. Trump came a lot closer than he should have this time, and next time we may not be so lucky.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT'2 days ago
COVID-Denying GOP Head Infects 4 Family Members After Attending Maskless White House Party
- AMERICAN CRIME22 hours ago
George Conway Delivers Bad News to Trump on Prison Time Awaiting Him for His Georgia Election Tampering
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'2 days ago
Tennessee Officials Give COVID Vaccine to Family and Friends After Denying It to 75-Year-Olds
- 'MALPRACTICE'3 days ago
‘Hollow and Meaningless’: NYU Professor Slams Chuck Todd for ‘Malpractice’ and ‘Strategic Blindness’
- News3 days ago
Trump-Appointed Federal Judge Tosses Louie Gohmert Lawsuit That Tried to Force Pence to Declare Trump Winner
- 'SEVERELY MISTAKEN'2 days ago
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s House Vandalized with Pig’s Head, Fake Blood, and Graffiti
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'2 days ago
Arizona GOP Spits on John McCain’s Grave, Says No to Era of “Civility”
- TRAITORS vs PATRIOTS1 day ago
‘Bloodless Coup’: CNN’s Tapper Rips 12-GOP Senator ‘Sedition Caucus’