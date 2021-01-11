‘Scumbag’ Melania Trump Slammed for ‘Making Herself the Victim’ of Attempted Coup and ‘Praising’ an Insurrectionist

Melania Trump in what may be her last published statement as First Lady early Monday morning said she is “disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” while not referring to it as an insurrection, attempted coup, or an attempted assassination of the Vice President and Speaker of the House.

Spelling a dead insurrectionist’s name wrong, Mrs. Trump said her “heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit,” the Pro-Trump QAnon believer who was shot to death by Capitol Police for trying to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. where police were defending Members of Congress from the thousands of radical extremists sent by President Donald Trump to stop them from counting the electoral college votes so he could remain in power.

And once again she used the White House’s online platform platform to attack her critics.

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

Many on social media expressed anger, disgust, and outrage.

Donald Trump first told the insurrectionists “We Love You.” Now, Melania Trump releases a statement praising “Most recently, my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit.” Babbit was the insurrectionist killed while storming the Capitol to kill members of Congress.😳 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) January 11, 2021

there’s so much fetid and awful in this statement from the First Lady https://t.co/kFkQhmDLz8 pic.twitter.com/ZtdruKva4O — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) January 11, 2021

In which Melania Trump says, “my heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit,….” a domestic terrorist who was killed by federal law enforcement as she tried to gain entry to the Speaker’s Lobby during the invasion of the U.S. Capitol. 😡 https://t.co/CKz0vQnbAj — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 11, 2021

“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me.” – Melania Trump, making herself the victim after her husband’s deadly coup attempt pic.twitter.com/8vhcEA0yvR — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 11, 2021

There’s a reason we don’t name the 9/11 terrorists alongside the names of the actual victims, yet in Melania’s statement this morning, she puts the names of those who stormed the Capitol before the names of the police officers. These people are evil. — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) January 11, 2021

No one is going to buy her coffee table book — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 11, 2021

Quite an official statement from First Lady Melania Trump – typos, deceased rioters’ names listed in the same sentence as Sicknick’s and listed first, complaints about how she is being treated… https://t.co/3XkQgFFJAb pic.twitter.com/C2YI3lvCVL — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 11, 2021

These folks attacked the seat of government. Her heart first goes out to one who died doing so. https://t.co/a04MTO4Yu3 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 11, 2021

Just thinking of how much disgusting hate and abuse Michelle Obama got while First Lady for being black and how she had to bite her tongue for the same reason, while Melania responds to 5 people dying in a riot caused by her husband by whining about how badly she’s been treated. — Danielle Blake (@abradacabla) January 11, 2021

…She’s done nothing but demonstrate an ability to be complicit in violence while performing white femininity: fanciful displays of fashion & housekeeping, constantly positioning herself as a victim & otherwise being silent until it’s time to defend white supremacy. 2/2 — usa is a failed state (@BreeNewsome) January 11, 2021

Melania Trump lists the repugnant traitor who was shot trying to reach cornered Congresspeople first on her list of condolences. Melania is and has always been a scumbag. https://t.co/ACA1tWH2YF — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) January 11, 2021

Melania Trump makes the Trump insurrection about her, talking about how shameful the personal attacks have been on her. She is just like her husband. https://t.co/fn9UXErXq3 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 11, 2021

It quite a feat to twist the events of last week’s horrific attack to make oneself the biggest victim. But somehow, Melania Trump found a way. — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) January 11, 2021

Melania Trump, who wore a jacket saying she “didn’t care” to the border crisis, and who was overseeing a photo shoot of the rugs at the White House during her husband’s coup, is now saying she “implore[s] people to stop the violence.” What a joke. pic.twitter.com/epwpCSShHI — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 11, 2021

Melania Trump finally issues statement on the US Capitol attack, but get this- makes herself the victim! The most useless First Lady in the history of First Ladies. pic.twitter.com/A7zivKn5Qm — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 11, 2021

USA … Today’s letter (fragment) by Melania Trump. My observations:

– The letter is equally sympathetic to friends and foes of our democracy.

– The letter is not representing the couple just her.

– The ultimate concern is what people think and say about her. UN (FUCKING) REAL! pic.twitter.com/wvtF9f5wrh — Alfonso Rodriguez (@BraveNewWorld57) January 11, 2021

UPDATE:

CNN White House Correspondent:

New: It appears @FLOTUS has copied parts of her statement today from … herself. Significant similarities between statement today and her RNC speech from August: pic.twitter.com/S2V8YHIcuZ — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) January 11, 2021

RELATED: Melania Hosted Photoshoot as Pro-Trump Extremists Swarmed the Capitol Building