'EQUALLY SYMPATHETIC TO FRIENDS AND FOES OF OUR DEMOCRACY'

‘Scumbag’ Melania Trump Slammed for ‘Making Herself the Victim’ of Attempted Coup and ‘Praising’ an Insurrectionist

Melania Trump in what may be her last published statement as First Lady early Monday morning said she is “disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” while not referring to it as an insurrection, attempted coup, or an attempted assassination of the Vice President and Speaker of the House.

Spelling a dead insurrectionist’s name wrong, Mrs. Trump said her “heart goes out to: Air Force Veteran, Ashli Babbit,” the Pro-Trump QAnon believer who was shot to death by Capitol Police for trying to break into the Speaker’s Lobby. where police were defending Members of Congress from the thousands of radical extremists sent by President Donald Trump to stop them from counting the electoral college votes so he could remain in power.

And once again she used the White House’s online platform platform to attack her critics.

“I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda. This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain.”

Many on social media expressed anger, disgust, and outrage.

CNN White House Correspondent:

